Giant Dinosaur Not Seen for 70 Million Years Discovered in New Mexico
A new species of dinosaur, Bisticeratops froeseorum, has been confirmed after the in-depth study of a skull found in 1975.
Mutant goat with human-like face worshiped as an avatar of god
A mutant-looking goat with a human-like face was born in the village Nimodia on the outskirts of Jaipur, the capital of the state of Rajasthan, India. Although initially, the locals of Nimodia felt the goat looked like a grumpy old man, they decided to worship it as an avatar of god for its eerie features.
Australia drug bust: Largest-ever crystal meth haul found in marble
Almost two tonnes of methamphetamine has been seized by Australian police - the biggest bust of the drug in the country's history. Police found 1,800kg (283 stone) of what is known locally as ice inside shipping containers at a Sydney port. The record haul was concealed in marble and has...
Fantasy island: a hidden idyll on Germany’s North Sea coast
My first memories of Föhr lie right on the edge of certainty, the images so clouded I can’t be sure what’s real and what’s been constructed from fading photographs and old stories. This much I can say for sure: I first visited the German island in 1987 as a four-year-old, when my hair was as white as that of many of the local children, including the family friends who were hosting us. Beyond this, I recall being placed in the handle-basket of my uncle’s bike; visiting a long-forgotten Viking fort; and watching steam sashay from fresh bread that had been delivered to the windowsill of our thatched cottage.
