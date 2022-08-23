Read full article on original website
2 Bengals backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an incredibly impressive season in which they exceeded all expectations set for them. In Joe Burrow’s second season in the NFL, and his first full season of being healthy, the Bengals went 10-7 and managed to make it all the way to the Super Bowl. This is a clear […] The post 2 Bengals backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals Officially Sign Jessie Bates, Make Two More Roster Moves
Bates signed his franchise tender on Tuesday
Latest on Bengals' Punter Competition Between Kevin Huber and Drue Chrisman
Cincinnati's punter battle will come down to the final preseason game
Takeaways from Bengals’ Second Preseason Game
Heading into the last minute of regulation on Sunday night, the Bengals had a 22-18 lead over the New York Giants. For more of the game than not, the Bengals – who once again held their starters on the sideline for all 60 minutes – looked like the superior team. Evan McPherson had kicked a trio of field goals, the offense twice punched the ball in on the goal line, and the defense – despite playing against the Giants’ starters, for a time – only allowed one scoring play through the first three quarters.
Super Bowl Champion Dismisses Bengals Ahead of 2022 Season: They 'Will Have Somewhat of a Letdown'
Cincinnati is hoping to win the AFC for a second consecutive season
Bengals Tailgating: What to know and where to go
If you’re a Cincinnati Bengals fan headed to Paul Brown Paycor Stadium (that’s going to take some getting used to), you will definitely want to check out the still-growing tailgate scene before heading in to your seats. If you’re new to it, let’s get you up to speed on what you can expect.
Jessie Bates gets very honest about Bengals contract situation
Even though Cincinnati Bengals star safety Jessie Bates is back and practicing with the team ahead of the 2022-23 season, that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily happy with his contract situation. The Bengals applied the franchise tag to Bates in March, even though the safety made it known that...
Greater Cincinnati's top football matchups for remainder of 2022 season
Week one is in the books with several exciting finishes highlighting the beginning of the high school football season in Southwest Ohio. Among those, two Division I playoff teams from last season went down to the wire in West Chester with Lakota West coming from behind to defeat St. Xavier in the game's final minute.
Tri-State youth football league’s rule change could leave some players off the field
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State youth football league is making a change with hopes to make the game safer, but the new rule could keep some players off the field. The Edgewood Peewee Football Association decided to alter the rule requiring coaches for the K-3rd grade teams to make sure every player plays at least one down.
