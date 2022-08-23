Heading into the last minute of regulation on Sunday night, the Bengals had a 22-18 lead over the New York Giants. For more of the game than not, the Bengals – who once again held their starters on the sideline for all 60 minutes – looked like the superior team. Evan McPherson had kicked a trio of field goals, the offense twice punched the ball in on the goal line, and the defense – despite playing against the Giants’ starters, for a time – only allowed one scoring play through the first three quarters.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO