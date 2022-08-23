ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

2 Bengals backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an incredibly impressive season in which they exceeded all expectations set for them. In Joe Burrow’s second season in the NFL, and his first full season of being healthy, the Bengals went 10-7 and managed to make it all the way to the Super Bowl. This is a clear […] The post 2 Bengals backups who can steal a first-string job ahead of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker

Takeaways from Bengals’ Second Preseason Game

Heading into the last minute of regulation on Sunday night, the Bengals had a 22-18 lead over the New York Giants. For more of the game than not, the Bengals – who once again held their starters on the sideline for all 60 minutes – looked like the superior team. Evan McPherson had kicked a trio of field goals, the offense twice punched the ball in on the goal line, and the defense – despite playing against the Giants’ starters, for a time – only allowed one scoring play through the first three quarters.
Cincy Jungle

Bengals Tailgating: What to know and where to go

If you’re a Cincinnati Bengals fan headed to Paul Brown Paycor Stadium (that’s going to take some getting used to), you will definitely want to check out the still-growing tailgate scene before heading in to your seats. If you’re new to it, let’s get you up to speed on what you can expect.
thecomeback.com

Jessie Bates gets very honest about Bengals contract situation

Even though Cincinnati Bengals star safety Jessie Bates is back and practicing with the team ahead of the 2022-23 season, that doesn’t mean he’s necessarily happy with his contract situation. The Bengals applied the franchise tag to Bates in March, even though the safety made it known that...
