Health

Business Insider

Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says

Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
AFP

'Quiet quitting' raising a din in stressful US workplaces

They are drawing a line at the 40-hour work week, limiting after-hours calls and emails and generally, if softly, saying "no" more often -- some American workers are embracing the concept of "quiet quitting" as they push back against what some see as the stifling trap of constant connectivity.  I did not have a work-life balance," Perkins explains in a TikTok video about how she chose -- though she did not have a name for it back then -- to begin "quiet quitting." 
