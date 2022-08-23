Integrative tumour mutation burden with CD39 and PD-L1 for the prediction of response to PD-L1 blockade and adjuvant chemotherapy in muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients

Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Metformin administration is associated with enhanced response to transarterial chemoembolization for hepatocellular carcinoma in type 2 diabetes patients
Transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) is often used as a locoregional therapy for early hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) when local ablation or resection are not feasible, but incomplete response and recurrence are commonly observed. In this study, we sought to determine the association between metformin administration and TACE outcomes for single nodular HCC in patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). The retrospective cohort analysis included 164 T2DM patients with single nodular HCC who underwent TACE as an initial treatment, and 91 were exposed to metformin before and after TACE. Propensity score (PS) matching was used to balance covariates. Logistic regression analysis was used to determine the predictors of tumor response after TACE, and Cox regression analysis assessed independent predictors of local tumor recurrence (LTR) in patients with complete response after TACE. Metformin use was associated with significantly higher objective response rate (ORR) in the overall and PS-matched cohort (79.1% vs. 60.3 and 78.7% vs. 57.5%; p"‰="‰0.008 and p"‰="‰0.029, respectively). Logistic regression analysis showed that metformin use was an independent predictor of ORR in all and PS-matched patients (odds ratio"‰="‰2.65 and 3.06; p"‰="‰0.016 and 0.034, respectively). Cox regression analysis showed metformin administration was an independent predictor for lower LTR in all and PS-matched patients (hazard ratio"‰="‰0.28 and 0.27; p"‰="‰0.001 and 0.007, respectively). Metformin administration is associated with better initial response and lower local recurrence after TACE for single nodular HCC in T2DM.
Nature.com
Intratumoral PD-1CD8 T cells associate poor clinical outcomes and adjuvant chemotherapeutic benefit in gastric cancer
Although PD-1 has been reported to be a marker of T-cell exhaustion in several malignancies, the biological role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in gastric cancer (GC) remains unclear. Herein, we aimed to investigate the role of PD-1+CD8+ T cells in the tumour microenvironment and its clinical significance in GC. Designs.
Nature.com
The benefit of anti-angiogenic therapy in EGFR exon 21 L858R mutant non-small cell lung cancer patients: a retrospective study
Patients with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 21 L858R substitution benefit less from standard EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) treatment, and whether anti-angiogenic therapy was beneficial to the EGFR L858R subpopulation was inconclusive. A retrospective study was conducted to investigate the survival benefit and the target characteristics of the anti-angiogenic agent in the EGFR L858R patients in our center, comparing those treated with or without anti-angiogenic therapy (cohort A and cohort B). At the median follow-up time of 31.0Â months vs 32.7Â months (cohort A vs. B) respectively, Cohort A (n"‰="‰58) had a significantly prolonged median OS compared to Cohort B (n"‰="‰101) (60.0Â months vs.37.0Â months, HR 0.51, p"‰="‰0.016). Anti-angiogenic therapy significantly prolonged the OS in patients with liver metastases (NA vs.26.0Â months, HR 0.17, p"‰="‰0.023) comparing to patients without liver metastases (60.0Â months vs.37.0Â months, HR 0.63, p"‰="‰0.129). For brain metastatic patients, anti-angiogenic treatment tended to improve median OS with (65.0Â months vs.35.0Â months, HR 0.29, p"‰="‰0.068) or without brain radiotherapy (73.0Â months vs.29.0Â months, HR 0.24, p"‰="‰0.171). The grade 3 or more adverse events were manageable and consistent with previous studies. Patients with EGFR L858R mutation treated with anti-angiogenic therapy in their course of treatment had a significantly prolonged OS compared to those who had never received an anti-angiogenic agent. Patients with liver metastases might benefit more from anti-angiogenic therapy than those without.
Nature.com
Autophagy-targeted nanoparticles for effective cancer treatment: advances and outlook
Autophagy enables the maintenance of nutrient recycling and metabolic homeostasis through a multistep lysosomal degradation pathway, and it has been demonstrated that autophagy can act as a tumor suppressor or tumor promoter, depending on the tumor microenvironment (TME). The dual role of autophagy in tumorigenesis results in two opposing therapeutic strategies, namely, inhibition versus promotion. However, due to the protective mechanisms of tumor cells and the absence of specific strategies for autophagy regulation, the modulation of autophagy has become a major consideration in cancer treatment. Owing to their unique properties, nanoparticles (NPs) have demonstrated excellent potential for overcoming these limitations. Here, we provide a summary of the latest progress in autophagy-targeting NPs for effective cancer treatment, and we conclude with recent advances in relevant clinical and preclinical studies. This summary of typical autophagy-targeted nano-drug delivery systems aims to provide references and expand ideas for researchers intending to explore this field. Finally, we provide an outlook on the potential of autophagy modulation in cancer treatment, and several key objective problems are carefully highlighted.
Nature.com
Combinatorial treatment with statins and niclosamide prevents CRC dissemination by unhinging the MACC1-Î²-catenin-S100A4 axis of metastasis
Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second-most common malignant disease worldwide, and metastasis is the main culprit of CRC-related death. Metachronous metastases remain to be an unpredictable, unpreventable, and fatal complication, and tracing the molecular chain of events that lead to metastasis would provide mechanistically linked biomarkers for the maintenance of remission in CRC patients after curative treatment. We hypothesized, that Metastasis-associated in colorectal cancer-1 (MACC1) induces a secretory phenotype to enforce metastasis in a paracrine manner, and found, that the cell-free culture medium of MACC1-expressing CRC cells induces migration. Stable isotope labeling by amino acids in cell culture mass spectrometry (SILAC-MS) of the medium revealed, that S100A4 is significantly enriched in the MACC1-specific secretome. Remarkably, both biomarkers correlate in expression data of independent cohorts as well as within CRC tumor sections. Furthermore, combined elevated transcript levels of the metastasis genes MACC1 and S100A4 in primary tumors and in blood plasma robustly identifies CRC patients at high risk for poor metastasis-free (MFS) and overall survival (OS). Mechanistically, MACC1 strengthens the interaction of Î²-catenin with TCF4, thus inducing S100A4 synthesis transcriptionally, resulting in elevated secretion to enforce cell motility and metastasis. In cell motility assays, S100A4 was indispensable for MACC1-induced migration, as shown via knock-out and pharmacological inhibition of S100A4. The direct transcriptional and functional relationship of MACC1 and S100A4 was probed by combined targeting with repositioned drugs. In fact, the MACC1-Î²-catenin-S100A4 axis by statins (MACC1) and niclosamide (S100A4) synergized in inhibiting cancer cell motility in vitro and metastasis in vivo. The MACC1-Î²-catenin-S100A4 signaling axis is causal for CRC metastasis. Selectively repositioned drugs synergize in restricting MACC1/S100A4-driven metastasis with cross-entity potential.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
scitechdaily.com
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
Nature.com
Trazodone changed the polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder: a systematic review and meta-analysis
Trazodone has been widely prescribed for off-label use as a sleep aid. Identifying how trazodone impacts the performance of polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder will provide additional data that can be used to guide clinical application. To assess the efficacy of trazodone in altering the polysomnographic sleep architecture in insomnia disorder so that sleep can be facilitated. PubMed, EMBASE, Web of Science, PsycINFO, Cochrane Library, Chinese Biomedical Literature Database (SinoMed), China National Knowledge Infrastructure, Wanfang Database, and the China Science and Technology Journal Database were searched for articles published between inception and June 2022. RCTs in patients with insomnia disorderÂ applying trazodone in one arm of interventions at least 1 week, and reporting PSG parameters in the outcomes were eligible. RoB 2 was used to evaluate the risk of bias. The results of quality of evidence assessed by the Grading of Recommendations Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) approach. When I2"‰<"‰50%, the fixed effects model was used. When I2"‰â‰¥"‰50%, the random effects model was used. The mean differences (MD) or standardized mean differences (SMD) and odds ratios (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were estimated. Eleven randomized controlled trials were selected and participants were 466. Risk of bias was low in 5 trials (45.5%), and was moderate in 6 (54.5%). Compared with the control group, trazodone significantly increased total sleep time (TST, min) (MD"‰="‰39.88, 95% CI 14.44"“65.32, P"‰="‰0.002) and non-rapid eye movement stage 3 (N3, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰1.61, 95% CI 0.69"“2.53, P"‰="‰0.0006); trazodone significantly decreased latency to onset of persistent sleep (LPS, min) (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰19.30, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰37.28 to"‰âˆ’"‰1.32, P"‰="‰0.04), non-rapid eye movement stage 1 (N1, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.62, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰1.13 to"‰âˆ’"‰0.12, P"‰="‰0.02), the number of awakenings (NAs, including both arousal times and arousal index) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.67, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.91 to"‰âˆ’"‰0.42, P"‰<"‰0.00001), and waking time after persistent sleep onset (WASO, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.42, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.81,"‰âˆ’"‰0.03, P"‰="‰0.04), with no obvious effect on non-rapid eye movement stage 2 (N2, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰0.15, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.41 to 0.11, P"‰="‰0.25), rapid eye movement (REM, mixed min and %) (SMD"‰="‰0.22, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰0.26 to 0.70, P"‰="‰0.37), rapid eye movement latency (REML, min) (MD"‰="‰2.33, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰27.56 to 32.22, P"‰="‰0.88), or apnea"“hypopnea index (AHI) (MD"‰="‰âˆ’"‰4.21, 95% CI"‰âˆ’"‰14.02 to 5.59, P"‰="‰0.40). Daytime drowsiness (OR"‰="‰2.53, 95% CI 1.14"“5.64, P"‰="‰0.02) and decreased appetite (OR"‰="‰2.81, 95% CI 1.14"“6.92, P"‰="‰0.02) occurred with greater frequency in the trazodone group as compared to the control group, and the differences were significant. The results of quality of evidence were very low in TST, N3 and AHI, were low in LPS, WASO and REM, and were moderate in N1 and NAs. The sources of heterogeneity in TST and N3 were not found out from sensitive and subgroup analysis and there was no high quality of evidence in outcomes by GRADE Assessment. Trials with combination of other therapy could be a problem in this meta-analysis as the possibility of interactions were found from sungroup analysis. Trazodone could improve sleep by changing the sleep architecture in insomnia disorder, but it should be used with caution due to the adverse events that may occur.
MedicalXpress
International study designed to identify melanoma patients with high-risk disease
The use of additional adjuvant therapy beyond initial treatment has greatly improved outcomes and reduced the risk of disease recurrence for high-risk patients with melanoma. While there is a consensus regarding the use of adjuvant therapy in many high-risk patients, the use of adjuvant therapy in patients with early stage 3A disease is unclear. In a new study published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, Moffitt Cancer Center physicians, along with a team of international researchers from eight other cancer centers, report on their identification of high-risk patients with stage 3A disease and microscopic lymph node metastases who would benefit from adjuvant therapy.
Nature.com
Relationship between serum 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) levels and mental health in shift female nurses
The nurses work long hours and in various shifts, and often accompanied by depression, fatigue, and sleep disorders. Many studies have found that 25 hydroxyvitamin D (25(OH)D) is related to mental health. We aimed to investigate the relationship between depression, sleep problems, fatigue, and serum 25(OH)D levels in shift nurses. We recruited 34Â day-shift, 30 evening-shift and 31 night-shift nurses. The Beck Depression Inventory II (BDI-II), Numerical Rating Scale and General Sleep Disturbance Scale to evaluate the levels of depression, sleep problems, fatigue. Blood samples (20Â ml) were collected under a fasting state to determine basic biochemistry and inflammatory parameters. In central of Taiwan, approximately 96.1% of shift nurses had deficient (<"‰20Â ng/ml) (45 females and 1 male) and inadequate (20"“29Â ng/ml) (39 females and 2 male) 25(OH)D levels. Approximately 84.2% of shift nurses experienced fatigue. In sleep disturbance, night-shift nurses experienced significantly more severe sleep disturbance than day-shift and evening-shift nurses. However, no significant correlation was observed between 25(OH)D levels and mental health when the 25(OH)D level was categorized. 25(OH)D deficiency, sleep disturbance, depression, and fatigue were common in shift female nurses, but it was not possible to demonstrate the impact of 25(OH)D deficiency on the mental health of shift nurses in Taiwan.
Nature.com
The role of genetic predisposition in cardiovascular risk after cancer diagnosis: a matched cohort study of the UK Biobank
Evidence is scarce regarding the potential modifying role of disease susceptibility on the association between a prior cancer diagnosis and cardiovascular disease (CVD). We conducted a matched cohort study of UK Biobank including 78,860 individuals with a cancer diagnosis between January 1997 and January 2020, and 394,300 birth year and sex individually matched unexposed individuals. We used Cox model to assess the subsequent relative risk of CVD, which was further stratified by individual genetic predisposition.
pharmacytimes.com
Study: Treatment With Canakinumab Does Not Lead to Disease-Free Survival for Certain Lung Cancers
Canakinumab did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB completely resected non-small cell lung cancer. Novartis recently announced that canakinumab (ACZ885) did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival (DFS) in adult patients with stages II-IIIA and IIIB (T>5cm N2) completely resected non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the CANOPY-A phase 3 trial, which compared canakinumab with a placebo.
Nature.com
A cross-sectional survey on awareness of cancer risk factors, information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan
Due to recent increases in cancer burden worldwide, we investigated current awareness of cancer risk factors and the association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention in Japan. A nationwide representative sample aged 20Â years or older (563 men and 653 women) responded to a questionnaire as part of a population-based survey in December 2018. Tobacco smoking (55.7% of the mean attributable fraction of cancer risk overall) and cancer-causing infection (52.0%) were regarded more highly than other lifestyle factors as causes of cancer (obesity [36.6%], physical inactivity [31.9%], unbalanced diet [30.9%], and alcohol consumption [26.2%]). The association between information sources and health behaviors for cancer prevention was evaluated using a logistic regression model. The websites of public institutions, and health professionals were associated with a broad range of health behaviors including improving diet, exercise, cancer screening/health check-up, and abstinence from smoking/drinking. Among sources of print media, positive associations were observed between books and improving diet/exercise, brochures and cancer screening/health check-up, and advertisements and abstinence from smoking/drinking. A strategic health communication approach that utilizes various information sources and delivery channels is needed to inform the public about cancer prevention and to motivate risk-reducing behaviors in the population.
Nature.com
Biomarkers of disease recurrence in stage I testicular germ cell tumours
Stage I testicular cancer is a disease restricted to the testicle. After orchiectomy, patients are considered to be without disease; however, the tumour is prone to relapse in ~4"“50% of patients. Current predictive markers of relapse, which are tumour size and invasion to rete testis (in seminoma) or lymphovascular invasion (in non-seminoma), have limited clinical utility and are unable to correctly predict relapse in a substantial proportion of patients. Adjuvant therapeutic strategies based on available biomarkers can lead to overtreatment of 50"“85% of patients. Discovery and implementation of novel biomarkers into treatment decision making will help to reduce the burden of adjuvant treatments and improve patient selection for adjuvant therapy.
Nature.com
Reversal of the renal hyperglycemic memory in diabetic kidney disease by targeting sustained tubular p21 expression
A major obstacle in diabetes is the metabolic or hyperglycemic memory, which lacks specific therapies. Here we show that glucose-mediated changes in gene expression largely persist in diabetic kidney disease (DKD) despite reversing hyperglycemia. The senescence-associated cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor p21 (Cdkn1a) was the top hit among genes persistently induced by hyperglycemia and was associated with induction of the p53-p21 pathway. Persistent p21 induction was confirmed in various animal models, human samples and in vitro models. Tubular and urinary p21-levels were associated with DKD severity and remained elevated despite improved blood glucose levels in humans. Mechanistically, sustained tubular p21 expression in DKD is linked to demethylation of its promoter and reduced DNMT1 expression. Two disease resolving agents, protease activated protein C (3K3A-aPC) and parmodulin-2, reversed sustained tubular p21 expression, tubular senescence, and DKD. Thus, p21-dependent tubular senescence is a pathway contributing to the hyperglycemic memory, which can be therapeutically targeted.
Nature.com
Transcriptional and genetic alterations of cuproptosis-related genes correlated to malignancy and immune-infiltrate of esophageal carcinoma
Esophageal carcinoma (ESCA) is a common type of cancer with high mortality. Cuproptosis is a new type of cell death and is characterized by the dependence on mitochondrial respiration and protein lipoylation. However, the potential roles of cuproptosis-related genes (CRGs) in ESCA remain elusive. Here, we systematically assessed the transcriptional and genetic alterations of CRGs in ESCA. We identified a CRGs signature for ESCA patients. A 6-CRGs signature was constructed by the least absolute shrinkage and selection operator (LASSO) regression analysis along with the univariate cox regression analysis and differential genes analysis. The CRGs score could significantly stratify ESCA patients' survival and a high CRGs score was significantly correlated with worse overall survival. Moreover, higher CRGs score indicated higher pathology grades and aberrant cell adhesion, possibly via the PI3K-AKT pathway, which could also underly their increased sensitivity to PI3K-AKT pathway inhibitors. In addition, patients with high CRGs tend to hold more mutation load and abnormal APOBEC mutation. Notably, a higher CRGs score was anomalously associated with more immune infiltration, which could explain its malignancy by increased PD-L1 stability and a higher proportion of bystander T cells. In conclusion, our report revealed the significance of cuproptosis in ESCA and may have therapeutic potential in activating the bystander T cells.
Nature.com
DAXX-ATRX regulation of p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response
DAXX and ATRX are tumor suppressor proteins that form a histone H3.3 chaperone complex and are frequently mutated in cancers with the alternative lengthening of telomeres (ALT). Here, we show that DAXX and ATRX knock-out (KO) U87-T cells that have acquired ALT-like features have defects in p53 chromatin binding and DNA damage response. RNA-seq analysis revealed that p53 pathway is among the most perturbed. ChIP-seq and ATAC-seq revealed a genome-wide reduction in p53 DNA-binding and corresponding loss of chromatin accessibility at many p53 response elements across the genome. Both DAXX and ATRX null cells showed a depletion of histone H3.3 and accumulation of Î³H2AX at many p53 sites, including subtelomeres. These findings indicate that loss of DAXX or ATRX can compromise p53 chromatin binding and p53 DNA damage response in ALT-like cells, providing a link between histone composition, chromatin accessibility and tumor suppressor function of p53.
Nature.com
Paving the way to improve therapy for Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Long-acting IFNÎ± induces durable molecular responses in myeloproliferative neoplasms. Emerging studies, including Saleiro et al. recently published in Nature Communications, have identified promising candidates that may synergise with IFNÎ± by targeting stem cell function or feedback loops that mediate treatment resistance. Clinical management in Myeloproliferative Neoplasms.
Nature.com
The health digital twin to tackle cardiovascular disease-a review of an emerging interdisciplinary field
Potential benefits of precision medicine in cardiovascular disease (CVD) include more accurate phenotyping of individual patients with the same condition or presentation, using multiple clinical, imaging, molecular and other variables to guide diagnosis and treatment. An approach to realising this potential is the digital twin concept, whereby a virtual representation of a patient is constructed and receives real-time updates of a range of data variables in order to predict disease and optimise treatment selection for the real-life patient. We explored the term digital twin, its defining concepts, the challenges as an emerging field, and potentially important applications in CVD. A mapping review was undertaken using a systematic search of peer-reviewed literature. Industry-based participants and patent applications were identified through web-based sources. Searches of Compendex, EMBASE, Medline, ProQuest and Scopus databases yielded 88 papers related to cardiovascular conditions (28%, n"‰="‰25), non-cardiovascular conditions (41%, n"‰="‰36), and general aspects of the health digital twin (31%, n"‰="‰27). Fifteen companies with a commercial interest in health digital twin or simulation modelling had products focused on CVD. The patent search identified 18 applications from 11 applicants, of which 73% were companies and 27% were universities. Three applicants had cardiac-related inventions. For CVD, digital twin research within industry and academia is recent, interdisciplinary, and established globally. Overall, the applications were numerical simulation models, although precursor models exist for the real-time cyber-physical system characteristic of a true digital twin. Implementation challenges include ethical constraints and clinical barriers to the adoption of decision tools derived from artificial intelligence systems.
