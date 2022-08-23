ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rankin County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
fox40jackson.com

NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Pearl River has surpassed flood stage in Jackson, and could soon be affecting some homes and businesses in Byram and Jackson. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported that the river had risen to 30.91 feet, nearly 3 feet above flood stage. The service is...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Reservoir to release more water; flooding expected in Jackson

BRANDON, Miss. — Reservoir operators are releasing more water in response tothis week's record rainfall. Some homes in northeast Jackson will likely see flooding as a result. "Hopefully there's enough time and people will believe that there's enough water coming that they need to evacuate," said John Sigman, general...
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

Business flooded as drainage ditch overflows in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local emergency because of flash-flooding. "The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash-flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges," city officials said in a Wednesday release. "Local assistance might be necessary to support local government response and recovery efforts."
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Rankin County, MS
Government
County
Rankin County, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
rtands.com

Record flooding in Mississippi leads to train derailment

Heavy rains that have been hitting the southern portion of the U.S. has now led to a train derailment east of Brandon, Miss. The train cars that were involved in the accident on Aug. 24 were carrying carbon dioxide. The derailment occurred between Highway 471 and North Street. No injuries were reported and officials believe a storm drain has washed out a portion of the tracks. Crews were on the scene trying to remedy the situation.
BRANDON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Treatment#Water Supply#Service Area#The Pearl#Construction Maintenance#Rankin Co#The Board Of Directors#Prvwsd
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Storms cause trees to fall in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of Central Mississippi has experienced rain this week. The storms have caused damage, including flooding, downed trees and other damage across the Jackson-metro area. On Thursday, trees fell on Mockingbird Lane and near the intersection of Oriole Drive and Will O Wisp Way in Jackson. The storms also caused: Flooding […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Forest residents say flash flooding took them by surprise

FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) – Forest was among the many spots with flash flooding problems today following days of rain in central Mississippi. Highways 35 and 80 were problem spots in Forest. And if you’re not familiar with the area, locals say it doesn’t always get that bad.
FOREST, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
fox40jackson.com

Sewage lagoon in Carthage breaches dam, overflowing into area

CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) – A sewage lagoon in Carthage has breached its dam and is flowing over into the streets in certain areas of the city. The area’s emergency manager said the dam appears to be intact, despite the overflow. A sewage lagoon is a large pond into...
CARTHAGE, MS
localmemphis.com

Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox40jackson.com

Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announces an emergency road closure notice on Thursday. The road closure notice will impact motorists using Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25 and will run until 2 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Five families rescued from severe flooding in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Five families had to be rescued from their homes in Canton after heavy rains pounded the already flood-prone area on Wednesday. Emergency officials did not provide details on who had to be rescued or the area of the city they lived in. It’s a flashback...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy