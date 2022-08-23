Read full article on original website
Related
fox40jackson.com
NWS: Pearl River surpasses flood stage, expected to crest at 36 feet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Pearl River has surpassed flood stage in Jackson, and could soon be affecting some homes and businesses in Byram and Jackson. Thursday, the National Weather Service reported that the river had risen to 30.91 feet, nearly 3 feet above flood stage. The service is...
WAPT
Reservoir to release more water; flooding expected in Jackson
BRANDON, Miss. — Reservoir operators are releasing more water in response tothis week's record rainfall. Some homes in northeast Jackson will likely see flooding as a result. "Hopefully there's enough time and people will believe that there's enough water coming that they need to evacuate," said John Sigman, general...
WAPT
Business flooded as drainage ditch overflows in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has declared a local emergency because of flash-flooding. "The severe weather may include risk of minor to moderate river flash-flooding, threat of structural damage and obstruction to roadways and bridges," city officials said in a Wednesday release. "Local assistance might be necessary to support local government response and recovery efforts."
fox40jackson.com
Canton residents forced to clean up again after second flooding in one month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – It’s the second time this month that residents are having to rebuild and start over after flash flooding crept into homes and left most of the city covered in Floodwaters. Now with some areas still flooded, residents say recovery efforts are at a standstill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLBT
City clarifies mayor’s comments calling for voluntary evacuations; says be prepared to evacuate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Director of Communications Melissa Faith Payne is clarifying comments Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba made during a Thursday press conference calling for voluntary evacuations in preparation for a Pearl River flood. Thursday, Lumumba called on people who are located in high-risk areas of flooding to begin...
rtands.com
Record flooding in Mississippi leads to train derailment
Heavy rains that have been hitting the southern portion of the U.S. has now led to a train derailment east of Brandon, Miss. The train cars that were involved in the accident on Aug. 24 were carrying carbon dioxide. The derailment occurred between Highway 471 and North Street. No injuries were reported and officials believe a storm drain has washed out a portion of the tracks. Crews were on the scene trying to remedy the situation.
Daily record rainfall totals set in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday
The National Weather Service in Jackson has reported that record amounts of rainfall fell in three Mississippi cities on Wednesday. Officials report record daily rainfall amounts were set in Jackson, Meridian and Vicksburg. In Vicksburg, the old record of 1.71 inches set on Aug. 24, 2008, was eclipsed on Wednesday...
fox40jackson.com
Administrator of Brandon nursing home hit hard by flooding finds silver lining: the community
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Sheriff Bryan Bailey estimated nearly 200 people were rescued across Rankin County Wednesday as residents and businesses took on high water. Forty-two of those people were residents and staff of the Peach Tree Village nursing home. Thursday, the very same people who were rescued...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PHOTOS: Storms cause trees to fall in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Most of Central Mississippi has experienced rain this week. The storms have caused damage, including flooding, downed trees and other damage across the Jackson-metro area. On Thursday, trees fell on Mockingbird Lane and near the intersection of Oriole Drive and Will O Wisp Way in Jackson. The storms also caused: Flooding […]
MDOT issues emergency alert. Parts of Mississippi interstate closed because of major flooding.
Parts of Interstate 20 near Morton have been closed because of flooding. The Mississippi Department of Transportation has issued an Emergency Alert and closed the westbound lanes of I-20 near MS 481 and the town of Morton in Scott County. The interstate was closed at 10:17 a.m. and is expected...
fox40jackson.com
Forest residents say flash flooding took them by surprise
FOREST, Miss. (WLBT) – Forest was among the many spots with flash flooding problems today following days of rain in central Mississippi. Highways 35 and 80 were problem spots in Forest. And if you’re not familiar with the area, locals say it doesn’t always get that bad.
WAPT
'We were wading in water up to our knees,' Canton flood victim says
CANTON, Miss. — For the second time in a month, Canton residents are cleaning up damage in the wake of flooding. "I told my son we were fixing to lose our cars," Jimmy Faulkner said. "We were wading in water up to our knees to get to our cars."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox40jackson.com
Sewage lagoon in Carthage breaches dam, overflowing into area
CARTHAGE, Miss. (WLBT) – A sewage lagoon in Carthage has breached its dam and is flowing over into the streets in certain areas of the city. The area’s emergency manager said the dam appears to be intact, despite the overflow. A sewage lagoon is a large pond into...
localmemphis.com
Heavy rain causing flooding, evacuations in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss — Heavy rain and flash floods drenched Mississippi, prompting rescue operations, closures and evacuations Wednesday including dozens of residents at a nursing home in the central part of the state. Rain has pummeled the central and southern parts of the state for the last three days. In...
fox40jackson.com
Rankin County Board of Supervisors schedules emergency road closure
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – The Rankin County Board of Supervisors announces an emergency road closure notice on Thursday. The road closure notice will impact motorists using Holly Bush Road between Magers Lane and Huckleberry Farms. It will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 25 and will run until 2 a.m. on Friday, August 26.
PHOTOS: Flooding across Jackson-metro on Aug. 24
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Rain has fallen in Central Mississippi for the last three days, which has caused flash flooding across the Jackson-metro area. In Jackson, there was flooding on Mill Street at Monument Street, Sheffield Drive and in the Belhaven neighborhood. A Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Mississippi bus was involved in an […]
fox40jackson.com
Flood causes train derailment in east Brandon; presents no threat to nearby residents
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – Brandon city officials say two train cars carrying carbon dioxide have derailed in east Brandon. City of Brandon and Rankin County officials spoke to the press Wednesday afternoon following torrential downpours and severe flash flooding. Rankin County Sheriff Brian said his department had over 50...
fox40jackson.com
Five families rescued from severe flooding in Canton
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) – Five families had to be rescued from their homes in Canton after heavy rains pounded the already flood-prone area on Wednesday. Emergency officials did not provide details on who had to be rescued or the area of the city they lived in. It’s a flashback...
More than 2,000 power outages reported in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – More than 2,000 power outages have been reported in Mississippi as rain continues to fall. In Hinds County, Entergy Mississippi is reporting more than 900 power outages Wednesday afternoon. There are more than 200 outages in Rankin County, and there are more than 300 outages in Warren County.
WAPT
Power outage at Jackson well water facility leaves Presidential Hills without water
JACKSON, Miss. — A power outage at one of Jackson's well water facilities has left residents in an area of northwest Jackson without water. Water service was restored to residents in the Presidential Hills community before 2 p.m. Wednesday, according to city officials.
Comments / 0