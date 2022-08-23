ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for August 26, 2022

Frederick Bell: Failure to appear: Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 11 days’ time served and a $400 fine. Precious Williams: Violation of state probation: No bond, arraigned. Barrington Freeman: Four counts of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud- – $2,500 cash only bond, no contact with...
LEON COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

Renovation Ripoff, Dothan Police arrest man for construction fraud

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police arrested a man in relation to operating a business without a license. Christopher Allen Napper, 38, of Newton, has been arrested on two counts of doing business without a license and one count of harassing communications. Napper is the owner and operator of Custom Home Improvements. The suspect had a previous business license but did not have one for the current year, according to officials.
DOTHAN, AL
niceville.com

DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#Petit
wtvy.com

Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Mistrial in Genene Hall trial

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Deputies searching for suspect after chase, motorcycle crash

4:30 p.m. update: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fiery crash of a stolen motorcycle. The crash happened around 11:30 this morning at Highway 388 and Highway 2301 in Bayou George. Investigators said a white man stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle. When a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy tried to […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blountstown, FL
City
Marianna, FL
State
Florida State
County
Jackson County, FL
WJHG-TV

Jackson County crash leaves one injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

BCSO: Child molestation suspect connected to youth football programs

UPDATE: August 24, 2022 7:00 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It only took one parent notifying the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to reveal there could be several local minors being sexually abused. The suspect is 31-year-old Zackary Peterson from Panama City. Peterson coached many youth football teams in and around Bay County. “So we’re […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
WMBB

WATCH: Video shows controversial Panama City Police incident

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two months ago Panama City Police entered the old Lisenby Skilled Care Facility. The property is being converted into new apartments.  Nashville property owners hired Darrell Sample as a security guard during construction. Police mistook Sample for a squatter. Sample’s dogs began barking and Captain Mark Laramore threatened to kill […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

BCSO: Four suspects arrested major pot, fentanyl case

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and two Bay County men moved 367 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The case began on Friday when an FBI agent in another state alerted other law enforcement agencies...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WMBB

Lynn Haven defendant seeks separate trial

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is seeking a separate trial in hopes of distancing himself from some of the accusations aimed at the city’s former mayor. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and former mayor Margo Anderson, are facing a host of […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
wdhn.com

Man serving 99 years for the murder of a Houston County woman, denied parole

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman. Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second time Lampkin has been denied parole, the first being in 2017.
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

4 arrested in Florida drug seizure

PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
PANAMA CITY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

Rebecca Elizabeth Turner

Rebecca Elizabeth Turner affectionately known as Becky passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama at the age of 50. She was born on November 16, 1971. Becky enjoyed painting, fishing, and gardening. She had a heart for serving others and her family. She was preceded in death...
DOTHAN, AL
CBS 42

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy