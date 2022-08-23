Read full article on original website
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for August 26, 2022
Frederick Bell: Failure to appear: Sentenced to 60 days in jail with 11 days’ time served and a $400 fine. Precious Williams: Violation of state probation: No bond, arraigned. Barrington Freeman: Four counts of grand theft and organized scheme to defraud- – $2,500 cash only bond, no contact with...
wdhn.com
Renovation Ripoff, Dothan Police arrest man for construction fraud
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police arrested a man in relation to operating a business without a license. Christopher Allen Napper, 38, of Newton, has been arrested on two counts of doing business without a license and one count of harassing communications. Napper is the owner and operator of Custom Home Improvements. The suspect had a previous business license but did not have one for the current year, according to officials.
Florida Man Arrested Standing On Highway, Pointing Gun At Cars Passing By
A 36-year-old Florida man has been arrested after standing on the ride of a highway pointing a gun at cars passing by. According to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, dispatch received a complaint of an individual on foot pointing a gun at passing vehicles
niceville.com
DeFuniak Springs’ father and son convicted of dealing drugs
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. – Two Walton County men, a father and son who lawmen say worked together distributing cocaine, have been convicted by a federal jury, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. A federal jury in Pensacola has convicted Kenneth Ingram, 62, and...
wtvy.com
Judge tosses Dothan bar’s lawsuit
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by a bar against the city of Dothan after owners failed to show up for a court hearing this week. City commissioners voted in May to revoke Bl3u Martini’s business license after hearing concerning reports from those who live nearby.
WJHG-TV
Mistrial in Genene Hall trial
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mistrial has been declared in the Genene Hall trial. Hall was previously being charged with Grand Theft over $100,000, one count of Scheme to Defraud and 125 counts of forgery. The jury had received the case for deliberation at 3:31 p.m. Wednesday, and at...
wdhn.com
Houston County accomplices arrested after selling stolen property, police say
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) —Two Houston County residents arrested after four cars were robbed, and stolen property was sold. According to police reports, Zamaine Vaquess Henderson, 28, of Cottonwood, broke into four vehicles in the 700 block of Campbelton Highway and stole property from each one. Charlette Annastine Hurst, 23,...
Deputies searching for suspect after chase, motorcycle crash
4:30 p.m. update: PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the fiery crash of a stolen motorcycle. The crash happened around 11:30 this morning at Highway 388 and Highway 2301 in Bayou George. Investigators said a white man stole a Harley Davidson motorcycle. When a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy tried to […]
WJHG-TV
Jackson County crash leaves one injured
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A single-vehicle crash has left one Marianna man seriously injured, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers report the pick-up truck was headed east on Reddoch Road in Jackson County. They said the truck veered onto the shoulder of the road. We’re told the driver then steered back onto the road, causing the truck to spin.
BCSO: Child molestation suspect connected to youth football programs
UPDATE: August 24, 2022 7:00 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It only took one parent notifying the Bay County Sheriff’s Office to reveal there could be several local minors being sexually abused. The suspect is 31-year-old Zackary Peterson from Panama City. Peterson coached many youth football teams in and around Bay County. “So we’re […]
WALB 10
Decatur Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway juvenile
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a runaway juvenile. Deputies said Lameria Parks, 17, is believed to have run away from her home in the Brinson area. The last reported contact with Parks was on Aug. 22 at 6 a.m. Anyone with...
WATCH: Video shows controversial Panama City Police incident
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two months ago Panama City Police entered the old Lisenby Skilled Care Facility. The property is being converted into new apartments. Nashville property owners hired Darrell Sample as a security guard during construction. Police mistook Sample for a squatter. Sample’s dogs began barking and Captain Mark Laramore threatened to kill […]
Florida authorities report drowning victim was an Alabama flight student
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The search for a military student who drowned over the weekend in Jackson County is over. Search crews found the victim’s body around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. Investigators with the Jackson County’s Sheriff’s Office said someone out of a group of 33 military students went below the water’s surface […]
mypanhandle.com
BCSO: Four suspects arrested major pot, fentanyl case
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two foreign nationals and two Bay County men moved 367 pounds of pot from Oklahoma City to Panama City, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office. The case began on Friday when an FBI agent in another state alerted other law enforcement agencies...
WCTV
Missing Florida teen found safe across state line in Georgia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - A Bay County, Florida teen who was the subject of a statewide missing child alert Wednesday, was found across the state line in Bainbridge, Georgia. Springfield Police Department Assistant Chief Russell Voyles confirms 15-year-old Myzziah Brown is safe. Voyles says a woman who had seen the...
Lynn Haven defendant seeks separate trial
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the two remaining defendants in the Lynn Haven corruption case is seeking a separate trial in hopes of distancing himself from some of the accusations aimed at the city’s former mayor. James Finch, the owner of Phoenix Construction, and former mayor Margo Anderson, are facing a host of […]
wdhn.com
Man serving 99 years for the murder of a Houston County woman, denied parole
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A man who eluded capture for 10 years was denied parole for the 1990 murder of a Houston County woman. Vincent Edward Lampkin, 56, was sentenced in 2003 for the murder of Gwendolyn Brock, who was shot in the head in 1990, a month before her 20th birthday. This is the second time Lampkin has been denied parole, the first being in 2017.
wtvy.com
4 arrested in Florida drug seizure
PANAMA CITY, FL (WTVY) - 4 men have been arrested in a large drug bust, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO). The arrest led to the seizure of $33,000 in US currency, an AR-15, 367 pounds of marijuana, and 7.4 grams of Fentanyl. The BCSO was contacted...
jacksoncountytimes.net
Rebecca Elizabeth Turner
Rebecca Elizabeth Turner affectionately known as Becky passed away on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama at the age of 50. She was born on November 16, 1971. Becky enjoyed painting, fishing, and gardening. She had a heart for serving others and her family. She was preceded in death...
Body of missing swimmer found in Florida
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring […]
