Bipartisan group of lawmakers ask AG Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation
RAPID CITY, S.D. - A group of bipartisan South Dakota state lawmakers are asking Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from an investigation into whether Gov. Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Three lawmakers, including Noem’s Democratic gubernatorial opponent Jamie Smith (D, Sioux Falls) have asked Vargo to allow...
‘Internet for All’ to expand access on South Dakota reservations
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Telecommunications and Information Administration Tuesday announced grants to expand broadband access to two reservations in South Dakota. The Biden-Harris Administration announcement of “Internet for All” gives $500 million to tribal areas to expand broadband access, and a portion of those funds will go...
Farmers, ranchers don’t earn as much as consumers think
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the latest Census of Agriculture, South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers sold more than $10 billion worth of agricultural products in 2017. But how much of that money went back into the farmers and ranchers pockets?. Think back to that burger or chicken...
Black Hills Federal Credit Union distributes supplies to local schools
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As teachers welcome students back into the classrooms, it is important that children have the supplies they need to head back to school prepared. And Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping make that possible. Thursday marked the end of BHFCU’s 26th Annual School Supply...
Friends and family honor the life of legendary Native American journalist, Tim Giago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On July 24, 2022, American Oglala Lakota journalist, Tim Giago passed at 88 years old. Monday, his life was honored by his friends and family through music and prayer. “Thank you all for coming. It would mean so much to my dad that we could all...
South Dakota rodeo queens talk about titles and competitions
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interlaced in the rides, food, and events at this year’s Central States Fair are South Dakota’s rodeo queens, representing men and women who participate in the sport of rodeo. Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Miss Indian Rodeo, and the newly crowned Miss Range Days...
‘Pothole Hotline’ helps Rapid City fill over 300 potholes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A photo shared on social media about large potholes was widely shared. In Rapid City, the city’s pothole hotline is there to save the day. The post shared on social media says, “There’s a 4-bedroom 3 bath pothole on East Main Street if anyone’s looking.”
String of shootings puts a strain on Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been five shootings in just four days in Rapid City; kicking off on Saturday with an altercation that left two men dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. According to the Rapid City Police Department, results from the initial investigation lead to...
‘Reckless’ handling of a gun turns into a 7-year sentence
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 19-year-old man who prosecutors say “recklessly” handled a handgun, killing Ty Scott, is sentenced to 30 years in prison with 23 suspended. Maxton Pfeiffer shot 19-year-old Scott in June of 2018. Pfieffer in court Wednesday claimed he believed the gun was empty.
South Dakota cowboys shine at Range Days Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top cowboys and cowgirls saddled up for a PRCA performance a the Range Days Rodeo Tuesday night. Blunt, South Dakota’s Chase Yellow Hawk turned in a 77 point bareback ride. Aberdeen’s Andy Gingerich moved into first place in bareback with a 77.5.
Rapid City man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for drug conspiracy
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Justin Coyle, 36, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for dealing methamphetamine in western South Dakota. Coyle was charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance in Sept. 2020 and pled guilty in May 2022. Coyle wired money for methamphetamine to Mexico,...
7,000 acres of Black Hills trees hit by native insect
The Black Hills, S.D. (KOTA) - Ponderosa pines are usually covered in 4- to 8-inch long evergreen needles. So, as more and more bare trees continue to pop up in the southern Black Hills, concern grows. “So, we discovered this defoliation event a couple of weeks ago,” explained Rob Hoelscher,...
Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
Rapid City’s newest affordable housing development breaks ground
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There is a shortage of affordable housing in Rapid City and people are struggling to find a place to call home, but the community is doing its part to combat this shortage. Today CommonBond Communities celebrated the groundbreaking of The Radiant, a new affordable housing complex,...
Range Days Rodeo wraps up with a thrilling performance
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The PRCA Range Days Rodeo wrapped up with the final performance Wednesday night. Minnesota’s Tanner Aus delivered an 85 and a half point ride to take first in bareback. Newell steer wrestler Cyler Dowling turned in a strong time of 5.3 seconds.
Central football team gears up to face Sturgis in the Rushmore Bowl
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The annual Rushmore Bowl will be played Saturday at O’Harra Stadium. Stevens will face Sioux Falls Washington at 5:00. At 8:00 Rapid City Central squares off with Sturgis.
Charm Farm hosts unique fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Animals, music, and good food. Who could ask for a better way to spend a Saturday evening?. An event that combines all of these things is coming up this weekend at the Charm Farm, the Goat Gala. “This luxurious event starts at 5:30 pm,” said...
Russell Martinez convicted of vehicular homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Russell Martinez has been convicted of homicide by vehicle on Tuesday. In November 2021 Martinez crashed his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in Badlands National Park while under the influence of alcohol which resulted in the death of his passenger, Candace Arapahoe. The case was prosecuted by...
Teenaged suspect in Rapid City’s double homicide arrested on Rosebud Reservation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One of the suspects in Saturday’s double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to a release from the tribe’s police department. Robert Yellow Bird, 17 of Sioux Falls, was arrested Tuesday night at an apartment building near Mission....
Second suspect caught in weekend double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second suspect in the weekend double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to post on the Rapid City Police Department’s Facebook Page. According to the post, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City was located and apprehended by...
