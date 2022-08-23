ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

Bipartisan group of lawmakers ask AG Vargo to recuse himself from Noem investigation

RAPID CITY, S.D. - A group of bipartisan South Dakota state lawmakers are asking Attorney General Mark Vargo to recuse himself from an investigation into whether Gov. Kristi Noem misused the state airplane. Three lawmakers, including Noem’s Democratic gubernatorial opponent Jamie Smith (D, Sioux Falls) have asked Vargo to allow...
POLITICS
kotatv.com

‘Internet for All’ to expand access on South Dakota reservations

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The National Telecommunications and Information Administration Tuesday announced grants to expand broadband access to two reservations in South Dakota. The Biden-Harris Administration announcement of “Internet for All” gives $500 million to tribal areas to expand broadband access, and a portion of those funds will go...
INTERNET
kotatv.com

Farmers, ranchers don’t earn as much as consumers think

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the latest Census of Agriculture, South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers sold more than $10 billion worth of agricultural products in 2017. But how much of that money went back into the farmers and ranchers pockets?. Think back to that burger or chicken...
AGRICULTURE
kotatv.com

Black Hills Federal Credit Union distributes supplies to local schools

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - As teachers welcome students back into the classrooms, it is important that children have the supplies they need to head back to school prepared. And Black Hills Federal Credit Union is helping make that possible. Thursday marked the end of BHFCU’s 26th Annual School Supply...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Dakota State
State
Washington State
City
Spearfish, SD
Spearfish, SD
Government
kotatv.com

South Dakota rodeo queens talk about titles and competitions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Interlaced in the rides, food, and events at this year’s Central States Fair are South Dakota’s rodeo queens, representing men and women who participate in the sport of rodeo. Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Miss Indian Rodeo, and the newly crowned Miss Range Days...
SPORTS
kotatv.com

‘Pothole Hotline’ helps Rapid City fill over 300 potholes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A photo shared on social media about large potholes was widely shared. In Rapid City, the city’s pothole hotline is there to save the day. The post shared on social media says, “There’s a 4-bedroom 3 bath pothole on East Main Street if anyone’s looking.”
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

String of shootings puts a strain on Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There have been five shootings in just four days in Rapid City; kicking off on Saturday with an altercation that left two men dead in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive. According to the Rapid City Police Department, results from the initial investigation lead to...
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Mike Rounds
Person
John Thune
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kristi Noem
Person
Donald Trump
kotatv.com

‘Reckless’ handling of a gun turns into a 7-year sentence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 19-year-old man who prosecutors say “recklessly” handled a handgun, killing Ty Scott, is sentenced to 30 years in prison with 23 suspended. Maxton Pfeiffer shot 19-year-old Scott in June of 2018. Pfieffer in court Wednesday claimed he believed the gun was empty.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

South Dakota cowboys shine at Range Days Rodeo

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Top cowboys and cowgirls saddled up for a PRCA performance a the Range Days Rodeo Tuesday night. Blunt, South Dakota’s Chase Yellow Hawk turned in a 77 point bareback ride. Aberdeen’s Andy Gingerich moved into first place in bareback with a 77.5.
BLUNT, SD
kotatv.com

7,000 acres of Black Hills trees hit by native insect

The Black Hills, S.D. (KOTA) - Ponderosa pines are usually covered in 4- to 8-inch long evergreen needles. So, as more and more bare trees continue to pop up in the southern Black Hills, concern grows. “So, we discovered this defoliation event a couple of weeks ago,” explained Rob Hoelscher,...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#House Of Representatives#The Black Hills Pioneer#Dakota News Now#Rino#The Republican Party
kotatv.com

Name of Rapid City person shot in Country Road home released

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Police released the name of the person who was shot and killed at a mobile home at 1980 Country Road on Sunday. That person is Acey Morrison, 30, of Rapid City. The homeowner, who called the police to report the shooting is cooperating with law...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City’s newest affordable housing development breaks ground

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -There is a shortage of affordable housing in Rapid City and people are struggling to find a place to call home, but the community is doing its part to combat this shortage. Today CommonBond Communities celebrated the groundbreaking of The Radiant, a new affordable housing complex,...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Range Days Rodeo wraps up with a thrilling performance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The PRCA Range Days Rodeo wrapped up with the final performance Wednesday night. Minnesota’s Tanner Aus delivered an 85 and a half point ride to take first in bareback. Newell steer wrestler Cyler Dowling turned in a strong time of 5.3 seconds.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
kotatv.com

Charm Farm hosts unique fundraiser

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Animals, music, and good food. Who could ask for a better way to spend a Saturday evening?. An event that combines all of these things is coming up this weekend at the Charm Farm, the Goat Gala. “This luxurious event starts at 5:30 pm,” said...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Russell Martinez convicted of vehicular homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Russell Martinez has been convicted of homicide by vehicle on Tuesday. In November 2021 Martinez crashed his 2004 Chevrolet Silverado in Badlands National Park while under the influence of alcohol which resulted in the death of his passenger, Candace Arapahoe. The case was prosecuted by...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Second suspect caught in weekend double homicide

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A second suspect in the weekend double homicide in Rapid City is arrested on the Rosebud Reservation, according to post on the Rapid City Police Department’s Facebook Page. According to the post, 20-year-old Chase Quick Bear of Rapid City was located and apprehended by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy