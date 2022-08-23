Read full article on original website
Alabama Crimson Tide 2022 Fall Preview: Special Teams seeks playmakers
What to say about the 2021 Alabama Special Teams unit that hasn’t been said before (and often with expletives)? It was a group that was very good against return men — save one costly play — very good at placekicking, disastrous at punting, and outside of JaMo, Alabama had a return game that was more anemic than a Gender Role-Play panel at SXSW.
Jumbo Package: Alabama adds another 4-star, leads in All-Americans, and Saban got paid again
Happy Tuesday, everyone. Nick Saban and company added yet another blue chip to the impressive 2023 haul. At North Kansas City, Hill initially dreamt of using his quick feet and strong hands at tight end. A strong showing in middle school 7on7 tournaments convinced Douglas and others to give him a shot at it. Then he started a game at linebacker, was moved to nose guard then defensive end, where Hill was an all-conference player as a sophomore.
Alabama Football 2022 Fall Preview: Will the Defensive Line be Good or Great?
Back in the spring, I wrote that the 2022 defensive line was looking for difference makers. To be sure, there are plenty of “good enough” players here with significant game experience, it’s just that none of them have developed into a superstar. Tim Smith has flashed serious potential at times but struggles with consistency. DJ Dale has come along and will be a key contributor along with Byron Young and Justin Eboigbe.
