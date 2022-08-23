Read full article on original website
July shows LaSalle County with highest unemployment rate in the area
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ unemployment rate fell to 4.4% in July, continuing on a downwards trend. The Illinois Department of Employment Security’s monthly data release shows In July, the industry sectors with the largest over-the-month gains in employment include Professional and Business Services. Manufacturing, and Trade. Locally, LaSalle County remains the highest unemployed at 4.9%, up from last month. Bureau and Putnam County remain between 4.1% and 4.3% unemployment.
Skydiver found deceased in field near Ottawa
OTTAWA – One person is dead after what is being described as a skydiving accident near Ottawa on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said they were called around 1:15 PM to a location in Dayton Township. Authorities say a skydiver was located deceased in a cornfield. The name of the deceased individual is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin. The investigation is being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
