HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Rain across west and central Alabama has EMA directors paying close attention to potential flooding threats. In Hale County, for example, a county that’s seen its share of bad weather in 2022, EMA Director Russ Weeden said they’ve gotten five inches of rain already this week and by the end of week Hale County alone could see a total of up to eight inches, according to Weeden. He has this advice to vulnerable homeowners; don’t wait to be rescued.

HALE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO