Read full article on original website
Related
‘The vine that ate the South’: How kudzu infested Alabama one vine at a time
To most Alabamians, it's just known as a nuisance. To others, kudzu is, un-affectionately, called "the vine that ate the South."
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Alabama
See where your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 infection rates in the state.
southeastagnet.com
ADAI Pate responds to Borden Dairy Production Facility Closures
(ADAI/MONTGOMERY, AL/08-24-2022) — The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is aware of the upcoming closure of the Borden Dairy production facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. on September 30 and the effect it will have on school milk contracts. Borden Dairy packages 8 oz. cartons of milk for schools, so while the packaging will be limited, the supply of milk produced by dairy farmers is still available.
southeastagnet.com
Two Georgia Counties Designated as Primary Natural Disaster Areas
(USDA/FSA/WASHINGTON, D.C./August 25, 2022) — This Secretarial natural disaster designation allows the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend much-needed emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dairy closings could lead to south Alabama school milk shortage
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Borden Dairy facilities supplying milk to Gulf Coast Alabama schools will close Sept. 30. Borden facilities in Dothan, Ala. and Hattiesburg, Miss. supply milk to over 100 schools in Alabama, including several along the Gulf Coast. Six counties in Gulf Coast Alabama will be affected by the closing of […]
WAFF
Progress of Alabama’s new driver license system, LEADS
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In April 2022, state leaders rolled out the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System (LEADS). The new system provides a variety of online services for Alabama residents, and was supposed to cut down on long wait times you deal with at the license office. [...
southeastagnet.com
USDA Investing in the Wetland Mitigation Banking Program in Georgia
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced this month it is investing up to $5 million in the Wetland Mitigation Banking Program (WMBP). This grant program supports the development of mitigation banks for use by agricultural producers seeking to maintain eligibility for USDA programs. Funds are available to Tribes, state and local government entities, nonprofits and other organizations.
wbrc.com
EMA directors watching flooding risk in West Alabama
HALE Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Rain across west and central Alabama has EMA directors paying close attention to potential flooding threats. In Hale County, for example, a county that’s seen its share of bad weather in 2022, EMA Director Russ Weeden said they’ve gotten five inches of rain already this week and by the end of week Hale County alone could see a total of up to eight inches, according to Weeden. He has this advice to vulnerable homeowners; don’t wait to be rescued.
IN THIS ARTICLE
justshortofcrazy.com
12 Of The Best Places to Eat and Foodie Trails To Take In North Alabama
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
Forbes says these 15 companies are Alabama’s best employers
The results of a new survey show not only homegrown companies, but national corporations with extensive operations in the state. Forbes is out with its fourth survey of the best employers in each state, ranking 1,382 companies around the U.S., with results for each state. The magazine, partnering with market...
wdhn.com
Local counties in need of updated outdoor recreation services
DOTHAN, Al (WDHN)— The Alabama Statewide Outdoor Recreation Planning (SCORP) released the 2022 survey for local outdoor recreation centers. The report, which was released region by region, promotes the conservation and use of outdoor recreational venues and activities. During the 2021 SCORP survey, it was revealed that the use...
alreporter.com
Broadband expansion to reach “every Alabama address” within six years
Every address in Alabama should have broadband access within six years, with the FCC mandating 100 percent coverage of internet with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second and upload speeds of 3 megabits per second. Maureen Neighbors, chief of ADECA’s digital expansion division, told ACCA members attending...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alabama DHR announces roll out of summer P-EBT benefits
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Qualifying households will receive $391 for each participating student to purchase SNAP-eligible food at stores that accept Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards. The benefits cover the summer months retroactively. Alabama is among the first states in the country to start issuing Summer P-EBT benefits for 2022.
wtvy.com
Alabama DHR EBT benefits
The 2022-2023 season includes performances from the Blackwood Quartet, The Atlanta Pops, and Forever Young (which features an Enterprise native). Many employers are turning to online advertising to reach potential employees where they’re at the most: on the phone or in front of a computer. Man convicted for sexual...
wvtm13.com
Emergency agencies prepare for flash flooding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Heavy rainfall is hitting parts of Alabama hard this week. This led many emergency officials to prepare for a possible flash flooding in our area. 'Turn around, don’t drown' is what they encourage people to do if there is flooding on these roadways. Jefferson County officials have seen several examples of people being caught in rapidly rising water, a problem they see way too often.
Eligible Alabama families set to receive summer P-EBT benefits this week
Summer Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits are rolling out this week to families with children who receive free or reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program.
‘Shivery, wet and slushy:’ What to expect this winter in Alabama, according to Farmers’ Almanac
We’re still in the middle of a scorching hot summer – don’t let this week in Alabama fool you – but winter isn’t too far away. And, according to the Farmers’ Almanac, Alabama could be in for a particularly chilly time. The Farmers Almanac...
apr.org
Wet winter weather coming to Alabama
Alabama is still dealing with summer temperatures, but winter is just around the corner. The Farmers’ Almanac just released its extended winter weather forecast. Alabama’s winter is expected to be “shivery, wet and slushy.”. The Almanac says the Southeast will experience some shivers, especially during the month...
Alabama city is 11th on list of where people are most likely to have an affair
When you think of Huntsville, what comes to mind? Rockets? Military? Fast-growing city full of buttoned-up engineers consumed with the work and the latest technology?. Apparently not, at least to one recent ranking. MyDatingAdviser.com looked at different categories to determine the rankings of the most unfaithful cities in the U.S....
Alabama ranked 24th most generous state for tipping at restaurant
Despite inflation, a recent report says people are tipping more at restaurants than last year.
Comments / 0