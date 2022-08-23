ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyzing Titans' latest unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason Week 3

The Tennessee Titans have released their latest unofficial depth chart ahead of the preseason Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. The Titans will complete their second round of cuts no later than 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but they began the process of trimming down their roster to 80 on Monday by waiving wideout Terry Godwin, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, defensive back Shyheim Carter and cornerback Shakur Brown. Carter and Brown were waived with injury designations.
ClutchPoints

‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets

The Atlanta Falcons had a forgettable Monday, thanks to a disastrous performance on the field that resulted in a 24-16 road loss to the New York Jets. While it’s just a preseason game, the Falcons failed to provide an overall positive impression on head coach Arthur Smith, who did not hold back when he spoke about […] The post ‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WTVF

Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
NBC Sports

Eagles trading Ugo Amadi to Titans

Defensive back Ugo Amadi is on the move again. But at least this time, he’s coming home. After he was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia just last week, the Eagles are trading him to the Titans, according to multiple reports. Philadelphia and Tennessee will also swap late-round picks as part of the deal.
insideradio.com

Cromwell Taps Into Nashville’s High School Sports Fanbase.

Just in time for football season, Cromwell Media is targeting Middle Tennessee’s passionate high school sports fans with a pair of new shows. “TN Prep Weekly, one of Tennessee’s longest running local sports radio shows, hosted by Chris Eakes, has landed at “94.9 FM The Fan.” The show debuted at 5 pm on Monday, Aug. 15 and will air through the rest of the season. “TN Prep Weekly” originated in Nashville in 1999. “The Fan” airs on the city-licensed translator W235BW fed by WBUZ-HD3.
