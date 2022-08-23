Read full article on original website
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Analyzing Titans' latest unofficial depth chart ahead of preseason Week 3
The Tennessee Titans have released their latest unofficial depth chart ahead of the preseason Week 3 contest against the Arizona Cardinals. The Titans will complete their second round of cuts no later than 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, but they began the process of trimming down their roster to 80 on Monday by waiving wideout Terry Godwin, outside linebacker Justin Lawler, defensive back Shyheim Carter and cornerback Shakur Brown. Carter and Brown were waived with injury designations.
NFL・
‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets
The Atlanta Falcons had a forgettable Monday, thanks to a disastrous performance on the field that resulted in a 24-16 road loss to the New York Jets. While it’s just a preseason game, the Falcons failed to provide an overall positive impression on head coach Arthur Smith, who did not hold back when he spoke about […] The post ‘Some stuff he has to clean up’: Falcons’ Arthur Smith gets real about Desmond Ridder after embarrassing loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
All eyes this week on Lipscomb Academy football, ESPNU game
Welcome to "The Bootleg," our high school sports newsletter. I'm Tom Kreager, high school sports editor of The Tennessean. We roar into Week 2 with all eyes on a game involving the top high school football team in Tennessee playing the top program in Alabama. Lipscomb Academy, the defending TSSAA...
Ugo Amadi: Titans 'want me to play nickel'
The Tennessee Titans traded for yet another defensive back on Wednesday, acquiring Ugo Amadi from the Philadelphia Eagles in a trade that also included a swap of late-round picks. Amadi is the second defensive back the Titans have traded for in a week, as the team also acquired safety Tyree...
WTVF
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
Titans' Nicholas Petit-Frere talks preseason Week 2, competing at RT
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere has been battling it out for the starting right tackle job with Dillon Radunz in training camp, and so far the rookie has been holding his own, giving Radunz a run for his money. Both players were on the field in preseason Week 2,...
NBC Sports
Eagles trading Ugo Amadi to Titans
Defensive back Ugo Amadi is on the move again. But at least this time, he’s coming home. After he was traded from Seattle to Philadelphia just last week, the Eagles are trading him to the Titans, according to multiple reports. Philadelphia and Tennessee will also swap late-round picks as part of the deal.
Michigan State football loses commit from 2023 four-star WR Demitrius Bell
The Michigan State football recruiting momentum hit a slight snag on Tuesday. Demitrius Bell, a four-star prospect out for Murfreesboro, Tennessee, for the class of 2023, announced on social media that he his decommitting from MSU and "exploring his options." TUCK TALKIN':MSU in midst of 'a grind' in preseason camp....
insideradio.com
Cromwell Taps Into Nashville’s High School Sports Fanbase.
Just in time for football season, Cromwell Media is targeting Middle Tennessee’s passionate high school sports fans with a pair of new shows. “TN Prep Weekly, one of Tennessee’s longest running local sports radio shows, hosted by Chris Eakes, has landed at “94.9 FM The Fan.” The show debuted at 5 pm on Monday, Aug. 15 and will air through the rest of the season. “TN Prep Weekly” originated in Nashville in 1999. “The Fan” airs on the city-licensed translator W235BW fed by WBUZ-HD3.
