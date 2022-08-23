ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

“World’s Most Endangered” Sea Turtle Nests in Louisiana for First Time in 75 Years

By Kris Millgate
Field & Stream
Field & Stream
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qw04j_0hSDDp4300
Kemp's ridley sea turtle is the smallest species of sea turtle in the world. LCRPA

An extremely rare species of sea turtle is nesting in Louisiana for the first time in 75 years. According to the Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority (LCRPA), Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatchlings have been confirmed on the Chandeleur Islands, which are near New Orleans. “Louisiana was largely written off as a nesting spot for sea turtles decades ago,” LCRPA chairman Chip Kline said in a press release. “But this determination demonstrates why barrier island restoration is so important.”

According to the National Wildlife Federation, the Kemp’s ridley sea turtle is considered to be the smallest and most endangered sea turtle in the world. A bird survey crew reported finding tracks of the tiny turtle while doing research, which prompted the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) to start weekly flights to survey the area. They followed up with an on-the-ground investigation. While searching sites on foot, two emerging turtles appeared among the 53 sets of tracks spotted from the air—and more hatchlings could be on the way. Sea turtle nesting season typically peaks in July, which is followed by up to 60 days before hatchlings emerge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXNmD_0hSDDp4300
Kemp’s ridley sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act. LCRPA

“It is well known that the Chandeleur Islands provide key habitats for a host of important species. However, with the recent discovery of a successful Kemp’s ridley sea turtle hatching, the island’s value to the region has been elevated,” said Jack Montoucet, LDWF secretary. “We are gaining a better understanding of the benefits this barrier island restoration may provide in the recovery of this endangered species across the Gulf of Mexico.”

The islands, and their inhabitants, have sustained significant erosion from storm damage in recent decades, not to mention the impacts of the BP oil spill in 2010. Much of the ongoing recovery efforts in the area have been funded by fees charged due to the spill.

Other recent sea turtle sightings have been reported in several coastal states in the Southeast. In Mississippi, ABC News reports the first turtle nest discovered in four years was found on a mainland beach. Georgia is reporting a new nesting turtle record, where nearly 4,000 loggerhead sea turtle nests were found on its coast. Like Kemp’s ridley sea turtle, loggerheads are protected under the Endangered Species Act. According to the LCRPA, loggerheads are also using Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands as nesting grounds.

Comments / 4

Related
Field & Stream

Five Poachers Busted with 665 Catfish in Louisiana

On August 3, two game wardens with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) were on patrol responding to a complaint when they came across a group of anglers in possession of an unusually large number of blue catfish. The five fishermen—Timothy Jones, Ellis R. Martin, Thomas Firth, Steven Riley, and Clifton Clark—were all from Mississippi. Combined, they had a haul of blue catfish that exceeded the legal limit by more than 100 fish.
LOUISIANA STATE
Field & Stream

Angler Catches Surprisingly Large Bull Shark from Louisiana’s Lake Pontchartrain

That’s the thing about fishing anywhere there’s water. You never know what you’re going to catch. Just ask Joseph Rohaley. While fishing Lake Pontchartrain north of New Orleans on Aug. 1, Rohaley hooked an adult bull shark, and a dandy at that. “I actually play the ‘Jaws’ theme song when I fish,” Rohaley told WGNO News out of New Orleans. The classic tune turned out to be an appropriate theme since Rohaley’s catch was much larger than most bull sharks that are taken from the famous lake.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
New Orleans, LA
Pets & Animals
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
Phys.org

'One in 30 million': Yet another rare orange lobster rescued, this time in Mississippi

For the second time in less than a month, a "1 in 30 million" lobster defied becoming dinner after being saved Monday from a Southern seafood restaurant tank. Last month, a rare orange lobster christened Cheddar was rescued from a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida. Named in honor of the chain's signature biscuits, the crustacean soon found haven at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.
MERIDIAN, MS
natureworldnews.com

Alligator in Florida Euthanized After Being Found With Knife Sticking on its Head

Wildlife officials euthanized an alligator swimming in a pond in Florida after they found that the reptile has been stabbed with a knife, which is still on its head. According to Orlando news station WESH, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) stated that it opened an investigation into the incident after images of the animal were shared on social media.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Turtle#Turtles#Endangered Species#Nesting#Lcrpa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
IFLScience

Mysterious Metallic Orb Found In Mexico After "Falling From The Sky"

Fans of mysterious chunks of metal rejoice: a big metal orb has been found in Mexico, prompting people to speculate it's part of an alien spaceship (as well as some much more grounded guesswork). The orb – which meteorologist Isidro Cano described in a Facebook post as "a very hard...
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

30-Foot Prehistoric Underwater Lizard Found in Dallas, Texas

Paleontologists discovered the striking petrified bones of a 30-foot aquatic lizard in Texas. They used various tools, including shovels, picks, probes, and paintbrushes, to delicately extract the fossil from the clay-like rock in the riverbed. According to reports, the entire process took six days. According to The Dallas Morning News...
DALLAS, TX
Outdoor Life

These Anglers Break Records (Almost) No One Cares About

THE SWELTERING HUMIDITY of Thailand seeps into Rich Hart’s every pore as he contemplates what he has just accomplished. The jet lag, flesh-eating bacteria, and dehydration that Hart suffered to get here don’t matter in this moment. What matters is that he’s standing knee-deep in a river, holding a fat snakehead in full spawning colors. Purple and green shine through its dappled, striped flanks.
HOBBIES
UPI News

Alligator found hanging out by Louisiana home's backyard pool

Aug. 24 (UPI) -- Sheriff's deputies were summoned to a Louisiana home to wrangle a small alligator found hanging out by the backyard pool. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputies Steve Hoff, Connor McLaughin, and Austin Mueller responded to Jerry and Kirsten Lawrence's Benton home when they found an alligator near the swimming pool in their back yard.
Outdoor Life

Magnet Fishermen Ticketed After Uncovering 86 Rockets, Other Ordnance While Fishing on a Georgia Army Base

Three magnet fishermen are facing fines after they pulled up a wealth of military weapons while fishing on an Army base in Georgia last month. The treasure hunters were probing the waters of the Canoochee River, which runs through the base, when they made their discovery. They posted the entire 25-minute episode—including their run-in with law enforcement—to YouTube.
FORT STEWART, GA
Field & Stream

Field & Stream

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hunting and fishing tactics from the pros, gear reviews, and adventure stories. Field & Stream is the Soul of the Total Outdoorsman.

 https://www.fieldandstream.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy