Read full article on original website
zeus 5029
2d ago
First off, when you democrats pushing supporting defund police & sponsoring domestic terrorist groups, what do you expect. Thank a Democrat next time you see one.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Shooting near Humble Middle School causes a lockdown, all students are safe and accounted forhoustonstringer_com
Parents Reported to TxDFPS Question Repeated False Claims and/or HarassmentMontgomery County Gazette
Houston Approves $18 Million to Build More Affordable HousingTom HandyHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Update: Serial Road Rager in the Heights has been arrestedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
KHOU
Beware of shady contractors: Woman says she lost $125,000 after her home burned down
HOUSTON — The next time you need to hire a contractor for a project, be sure you do your homework first. There are some shady ones out there who will be happy to take your money and disappear. Crystal Stewart learned that the hard way. She and her family...
Texas Man Breaks Into Home, Takes A Shower In Daughter's Bathroom
Jose Luis Navarrete was out on bond for a DWI.
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in SW Houston identified
Kaila Chizer, the Women's Basketball Director of Operations at UH was found unresponsive inside her car with no signs of trauma on Tuesday.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Catalytic converter theft ring in Pearland, Alvin busted
Nearly $3 million worth of catalytic converters have been found in Pearland and Fresno as authorities from several agencies found more than a thousand converters, worth $2.7 million.
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
Click2Houston.com
Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later
HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event | Houston
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing...
Woman found dead at 24-Hour Fitness parking garage in southwest Houston, police say
The 26-year-old was found unresponsive inside her car after her family said she had been missing since the night before, according to police.
fox26houston.com
Pearland mother angry after daycare leaves child in van for nearly an hour
PEARLAND, Texas - A Pearland mother is in disbelief after she says a daycare facility left her 5-year-old alone in the company van outside for nearly an hour. The mother, who chose to remain anonymous, says surveillance video at The Learning Experience reviewed by police, shows the child was inside of the vehicle for a total of 56 minutes.
fox26houston.com
Great-grandmother in Houston struggling in home damaged by Hurricane Harvey 5 years ago
HOUSTON - Five years after Hurricane Harvey, some people in Houston are still struggling to rebuild. On Wednesday, we met 78-year-old Dorothy Diggs at her home off Bay Cedar Drive. Diggs has lived there for about 35 years and says Harvey destroyed everything. "Water was in here too," said Diggs....
kadn.com
Suspicious item left on local woman's car door days after Houston 'poison napkin' scare
Local woman startled after finding suspicious item on car after Houston 'poison napkin' scare. When a Lafayette woman saw a rubber duck on her vehicle after leaving a karaoke bar Saturday night, she panicked after reports about the 'poison napkin'. Some say this is a trend among Jeep owners but the woman told News15 her car is not a jeep.
Battleship Texas finally has a date set to leave La Porte home
LA PORTE, Texas — Battleship Texas finally has a set date to sail from its La Porte home. Initially, the historic ship was scheduled to be towed to the Gulf Copper Shipyard in Galveston for necessary repairs in mid-August. Those plans were pushed back to Wednesday, Aug. 31. While...
dallasexpress.com
Missing Toddler Found With Man in Texas Motel
On Sunday, Houston police found a missing 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER Alert; she was in a motel room with a man who resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured, and no weapons were found at the scene of her discovery...
KHOU
Caught on camera: Wind gust topples tree in Houston as SUV drives by
A KHOU 11 viewer sent us this video from near 59 North at Parker Road. Thankfully no one was hurt.
Houston couple ceding restaurant to Killen's Barbecue has big plans of their own
There will soon be a second and third location of Henderson & Kane.
See Evidence of ‘Billy’ The Ghost at the Barn Door Restaurant in Odessa
Have you met the Barn Door's permanent guest "Billy?" You might if you eat at the Barn Door Restaurant and get seated in the Pecos Depot. The Pecos Depot was just that, a depot in Pecos constructed in the 1800s on the Texas-Pacific Railroad. In 1950, the Pecos Depot was...
Woman shot and killed at close range in ambush attack at SE Houston gas station
Witnesses said the masked man came from across the street on foot and appeared deliberate. He took off in a red or maroon sedan with a missing bumper.
Impressively-sized gator spotted in Missouri City by man attempting to install windows
This alligator sighting was the second one in Missouri City after a restaurant owner wrangled one on his front porch while dropping his children off at school last week.
B93
Midland, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 1