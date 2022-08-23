Read full article on original website
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat https://apnews.com/hub/charlie-crist">Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican https://apnews.com/hub/ron-desantis">Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
HUD, Texas at odds over flood relief discrimination claim
HOUSTON (AP) — The faded and weathered construction permits still taped to Houston resident Mal Moses’ front door are reminders of the difficulties he faced in trying to get his mold-infested walls and leaky roof repaired after https://apnews.com/article/north-america-greg-abbott-hurricanes-storms-floods-9a1b2e5f3a4a4213be31e48437d530cb">Hurricane Harvey in 2017. But living in his neighborhood of Trinity-Houston...
More polio virus detected in upstate New York wastewater
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State health officials in New York are warning of expanding “community spread” of the polio virus after it was found in wastewater samples from another upstate county. The state Department of Health said Friday the polio virus was detected in four samples from...
