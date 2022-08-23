ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

Fort Campbell community enjoys vintage baseball game, history lesson

Members of the Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball played the 1864 version of baseball Aug. 13 at Perez Field. Spectators from the Fort Campbell community spent the day watching the Stone River Scouts take on the Ragtags, an all-star team, and learned about the evolution of baseball.
Main Street Preps staff-wide Week 2 HS football predictions

It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Week 2 Nashville-area high school football games. The Main Street Preps team of editors and reporters give their predictions for 10 of the top Middle Tennessee games every week. Win-loss records for each prognosticator can be found below the picks.
Clarksville volleyball downs West Creek

The Clarksville Lady Wildcats had little trouble downing the West Creek Lady Coyotes on Tuesday, defeating their district rivals in straight sets. Clarksville, now 6-3, has seven seniors, including reigning county player of the year Krista Haake. Their junior class is nearly as deep with six third-years.
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
Cromwell Taps Into Nashville’s High School Sports Fanbase.

Just in time for football season, Cromwell Media is targeting Middle Tennessee’s passionate high school sports fans with a pair of new shows. “TN Prep Weekly, one of Tennessee’s longest running local sports radio shows, hosted by Chris Eakes, has landed at “94.9 FM The Fan.” The show debuted at 5 pm on Monday, Aug. 15 and will air through the rest of the season. “TN Prep Weekly” originated in Nashville in 1999. “The Fan” airs on the city-licensed translator W235BW fed by WBUZ-HD3.
COVID-19 in Clarksville: Schools enter 2022-23 with over 100 active student cases, 68 employee cases

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the new school year starts, so does another year of school employees contending with COVID-19 cases. There are currently 105 active student cases, and 107 students are in quarantine, according to the CMCSS COVID information site. There are 68 employees with active cases, and 57 employees are on leave because of COVID-19.
Shuttles to run at Women of Clarksville Expo

During the Women of Clarksville Expo on Aug. 27, parking at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center will be reserved for vendors and food trucks. In order to create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, shuttles will be made available to transport attendees to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
115 N Commerce St Adams, TN 37010 — MLS# 2431311

Adorable home in the middle of the Historic Town of Adams, TN! This home is perfect for the First Time Home Buyer or Empty Nesters looking for Quiet Living. No carpet in home and brand new Laminate Floors throughout! Fresh paint and many New Light Fixtures. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Kitchen has brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, including an In-Sink Countertop Dishwasher and a built in Glass Rinser! Plenty of kitchen storage with added shelving and a Pantry! Large, separate laundry room. Fully Fenced in backyard for the kids or your furry friends! Huge, insulated 40x24 Detached Garage with work area and table. Garage has electricity and concrete floors!! Metal Roof is only 5 years old and Water Heater is less than a year old. Bring us an offer...you will love calling this place home!!
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies

(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
