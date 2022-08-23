Read full article on original website
mainstreetclarksville.com
Crowder goes from Bobby Bobcat to being APSU's Gov
There’s a new Gov mascot in town. A.J. Crowder, also known as Bobby the Bobcat from Greenbrier High School, recently accepted an APSU Gov mascot scholarship that is the first of its kind.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Fort Campbell community enjoys vintage baseball game, history lesson
Members of the Tennessee Association of Vintage Baseball played the 1864 version of baseball Aug. 13 at Perez Field. Spectators from the Fort Campbell community spent the day watching the Stone River Scouts take on the Ragtags, an all-star team, and learned about the evolution of baseball.
wilsonpost.com
Main Street Preps staff-wide Week 2 HS football predictions
It’s time to look into the crystal ball and forecast results for Week 2 Nashville-area high school football games. The Main Street Preps team of editors and reporters give their predictions for 10 of the top Middle Tennessee games every week. Win-loss records for each prognosticator can be found below the picks.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Clarksville volleyball downs West Creek
The Clarksville Lady Wildcats had little trouble downing the West Creek Lady Coyotes on Tuesday, defeating their district rivals in straight sets. Clarksville, now 6-3, has seven seniors, including reigning county player of the year Krista Haake. Their junior class is nearly as deep with six third-years.
WTVF
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
Nashville, August 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Middle Tennessee Christian School football team will have a game with Davidson Academy on August 25, 2022, 16:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville Academy’s Eddie Ricks III announces he’ll play basketball for Morehead State University
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The recruiting process for Clarksville Academy student athlete Eddie Ricks III finally came to an end this week. Ricks announced on Tuesday he has committed to Morehead State University to continue his education and basketball career. According to Max Preps, Ricks is listed at...
Nolensville Little League loses to Hawaii; To play again Thursday
Nolensville will get a chance to rebound Thursday at the Little League World Series after falling to Hawaii 13-0 Wednesday.
'Get down:' Clarksville coach recounts shooting at first football game
No one was hurt following the shooting outside West Creek High School in Clarksville on Friday during the football game against Clarksville Northeast.
insideradio.com
Cromwell Taps Into Nashville’s High School Sports Fanbase.
Just in time for football season, Cromwell Media is targeting Middle Tennessee’s passionate high school sports fans with a pair of new shows. “TN Prep Weekly, one of Tennessee’s longest running local sports radio shows, hosted by Chris Eakes, has landed at “94.9 FM The Fan.” The show debuted at 5 pm on Monday, Aug. 15 and will air through the rest of the season. “TN Prep Weekly” originated in Nashville in 1999. “The Fan” airs on the city-licensed translator W235BW fed by WBUZ-HD3.
clarksvillenow.com
COVID-19 in Clarksville: Schools enter 2022-23 with over 100 active student cases, 68 employee cases
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – As the new school year starts, so does another year of school employees contending with COVID-19 cases. There are currently 105 active student cases, and 107 students are in quarantine, according to the CMCSS COVID information site. There are 68 employees with active cases, and 57 employees are on leave because of COVID-19.
mainstreetclarksville.com
Shuttles to run at Women of Clarksville Expo
During the Women of Clarksville Expo on Aug. 27, parking at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center will be reserved for vendors and food trucks. In order to create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, shuttles will be made available to transport attendees to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
clarksvillenow.com
Army vet takes dad’s dip recipe and mixes up new future with Arbo’s Cheese Dip | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – After leaving the Army, Andrew Arbogast he had an idea to start his own business based on his dad’s cheese dip recipe, and Arbo’s Cheese Dip was born. This week, Arbogast joins Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk...
tnrealestatelistings.com
115 N Commerce St Adams, TN 37010 — MLS# 2431311
Adorable home in the middle of the Historic Town of Adams, TN! This home is perfect for the First Time Home Buyer or Empty Nesters looking for Quiet Living. No carpet in home and brand new Laminate Floors throughout! Fresh paint and many New Light Fixtures. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Kitchen has brand new Stainless Steel Appliances, including an In-Sink Countertop Dishwasher and a built in Glass Rinser! Plenty of kitchen storage with added shelving and a Pantry! Large, separate laundry room. Fully Fenced in backyard for the kids or your furry friends! Huge, insulated 40x24 Detached Garage with work area and table. Garage has electricity and concrete floors!! Metal Roof is only 5 years old and Water Heater is less than a year old. Bring us an offer...you will love calling this place home!!
fox17.com
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
Remembering Wayne Hall, a beloved grocery store owner in Montgomery County
Wayne Hall started Hilltop Market more than 50 years ago as a little country store. He's now being remembered as a loved community figure.
wgnsradio.com
La Vergne High Math Teacher Christina Manley Dies
(La Vergne) Students at La Vergne High School are grieving the passing of popular math teacher Christina Manley. A Rutherford County Schools spokesperson said, “Mrs. Manley was a top-notch teacher and a natural leader who made an impact on everyone and was loved by many students and coworkers. She served as the Professional Learning Community and Math Lead at La Vergne High School, and in 2019, was named a state-level finalist for a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science.”
whopam.com
Additional “superloads” to slowly travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville over next couple weeks
After the first “superload” successfully winded its way from Eddyville to Hopkinsville at a slow pace Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says motorists can expect additional loads to take the same route along I-24 and US 68 about every other day over the next two weeks. The loads...
High school freshmen show up to Nashville school in stolen SUV
Three Nashville teens are facing charges after showing up to school Thursday morning in a stolen vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Wednesday South Virginia Street Wreck
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman that was injured in a wreck on South Virginia Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say Charlene Northington was northbound when her SUV ran off the road and hit a utility pole near East 1st Street. She was taken by...
