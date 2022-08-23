Vitiligo Repigmentation Improvements More Noticeable in Patient-Reported Outcome Measures

Read full article on original website
docwirenews.com
Short-Term Outcomes of PCI in Dialysis Patients With STEMI
Patients receiving maintenance dialysis have a high prevalence of cardiovascular and noncardiovascular comorbidities are considered a high-risk group. Further, life expectancy in dialysis patients is considerably lower than their counterparts who are not receiving dialysis, despite improvements in dialysis access and care. According to Akram Kawsara, MD, and colleagues, due...
physiciansweekly.com
Surgical Therapies in Vitiligo Treatment: Utilization of Our Toolkit
For a study, researchers sought to understand that despite the certainty that medication treatment for vitiligo is the norm, surgical alternatives are becoming more popular. To carefully assess the efficiency of surgical vitiligo treatments without phototherapy in contrast to placebo-controlled trials. A thorough examination of surgical vitiligo treatments was carried out. The primary outcomes of treatment success (>75% repigmentation) and failure (<25% repigmentation) were the subject of meta-analyses. Unfavorable results were found. The effectiveness of the studies was estimated using the Cochrane risk of prejudice technique. A few of the surgical techniques looked at included platelet-rich plasma, microneedling, ablative treatments, and surgical modalities. There were about 2,911 patients from 73 trials. Repigmentation’s benefits and drawbacks were discussed. According to meta-analyses, suction blister epidermal grafting beats punch grafting, ablative laser therapies, or microneedling when paired with narrowband ultraviolet B (NB-UVB). When combined with NB-UVB phototherapy, microneedling or ablative laser therapy may promote repigmentation while reducing side effects. About 2 surgical treatments that can maximise the potential for repigmentation are punch grafting and suction blister grafting, but they also carry risk of adverse effects like scarring and hyperpigmentation.
Nature.com
The effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on metabolic profile of patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease: a randomized controlled trial
The present study is the first effort to evaluate the effects of vitamin B12 supplementation on the serum level of liver enzymes, homocysteine, grade of hepatic steatosis, and metabolic profiles in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Forty patients with NAFLD were enrolled in a double-blind placebo-controlled trial to receive either one oral tablet of vitamin B12 (1000Â Âµg cyanocobalamin) or a placebo per day for 12Â weeks. We investigated serum levels of homocysteine, aminotransferases, fasting blood glucose (FBG), lipids, malondialdehyde (MDA), and homeostasis model assessment of insulin resistance (HOMA-IR). The grade of liver steatosis and fibrosis was measured by real-time 2-dimensional shear wave elastography. Vitamin B12 supplementation significantly decreased serum levels of homocysteine compared to placebo (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰2.1 vs."‰âˆ’"‰0.003Â Âµmol/l; P"‰="‰0.038). Although serum alanine transaminase (ALT) in the vitamin B12 group decreased significantly, this change did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group (medians:"‰âˆ’"‰7.0 vs. 0.0Â IU/l; P"‰>"‰0.05). Despite the significant within-group decrease in FBG, MDA, and liver steatosis in the vitamin B12 group, between-group comparisons did not reveal any significant difference. Vitamin B12 supplementation might decrease serum levels of homocysteine in patients with NAFLD. The fasting blood glucose and serum levels of MDA were significantly improved in the trial group who received vitamin B12. However, these changes did not reach a significant level compared to the placebo group. In this respect, further studies with larger sample sizes, different doses, and types of vitamin B12 will reveal additional evidence.
Study Confirms Vitamin D Supplements Could Be An Effective Treatment For Depression Symptoms
Taking your vitamins benefits you more than you think. A recent study explains how vitamin D supplements may help treat symptoms of clinical depression.
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
Vitamin That Really Improves Mood, Alleviates Depressive Symptoms In Adults
Globally, depression and anxiety cause a large disease burden. Unfortunately, present antidepressants seldom provide effective symptom relief, prompting researchers to look elsewhere, such as diet, for answers. According to the findings of a large meta-analysis, vitamin D supplementation could help adults who suffer from depression manage their depressed symptoms. The...
2minutemedicine.com
Methamphetamine use associated with cardiovascular disease in hospitalized patients
1. Among hospitalized patients, methamphetamine use was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. 2. Among individuals using methamphetamines, those with chronic kidney disease, hypertension, and diabetes had an increased risk of cardiovascular disease. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Methamphetamine use is growing to be a global health crisis...
verywellhealth.com
Is There a Connection Between Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Gout?
Gout and multiple sclerosis (MS) might seem like very different conditions, but there is a connection between the two. Research has found that people with MS may be less susceptible to gout. Additionally, high levels of uric acid (found in gout) have been associated with protection against MS and other neurological diseases.
hcplive.com
Study Analyzes Ocular Abnormalities Among Patients with Nonsegmental Vitiligo
Nonsegmental vitiligo not only affects the skin but can destroy melanocytes in other areas of the body including the eye, new research shows. A recent study added more evidence that nonsegmental vitiligo is associated with a higher risk of ocular changes. The case-control study included 40 nonsegmental vitiligo patients recruited...
Medical News Today
What are the early symptoms of kidney cancer?
Kidney or renal cancer may not cause symptoms in the early stages. As the disease progresses, the most common symptoms include blood in the urine and a lump or mass in the kidney area. Kidney cancer does not cause specific symptoms. This means that the symptoms may be due to...
optometrytimes.com
Don’t forget the eyelids in refractive and cataract surgery
Evaluating patients’ eyelids before cataract and refractive surgery is crucial, as ptosis can create unwanted adverse effects and alter outcomes. When evaluating patients, including considerations for refractive and cataract surgery, remember to look at the lids for both pathology and position. This can be especially important in patients preparing for refractive or cataract surgery. Lid ptosis can induce unwanted adverse effects and affect measurements, thus altering outcomes.
MedPage Today
Novel IL-6 Blocker Matches Humira in Rheumatoid Arthritis
A new type of anti-interleukin-6 (IL-6) biologic called olokizumab was as effective as adalimumab (Humira) in rheumatoid arthritis patients who needed a step up from methotrexate monotherapy, results from a phase III trial indicated. Patients assigned to the novel drug for 24 weeks achieved ACR20 responses (20% improvement in symptoms...
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
consultant360.com
Premature Menopause May Lead to Risk of Heart Failure, Atrial Fibrillation
Women who experience menopause prematurely—before 40 years of age— may have an increased risk of heart failure (HF) and atrial fibrillation (AF), according to a recent study.1. To produce their findings, the researchers examined the reproductive histories of postmenopausal women (n = 1,401,175) aged 30 years and older,...
healio.com
BLOG: Cataract diagnosis can be good news for patients with ocular hypertension
Ocular hypertension is a risk factor for glaucoma, but in the absence of any glaucomatous damage it does not necessitate medical intervention. Screening for glaucoma is part of my comprehensive exam. I tell every patient what their IOP is and whether it falls within the normal range of about 11 mm Hg to 21 mm Hg. When IOP is elevated above that range, I take optic disc photos during the exam to monitor the physical appearance and schedule another appointment within a month to perform baseline glaucoma testing.
verywellhealth.com
Causes and Risk Factors of Diabetic Neuropathy
Diabetic neuropathy is a complication of long-term diabetes mellitus, especially when blood sugar is not well controlled. It is caused by nerve damage that can occur with type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes. This article describes the risk factors, types, and causes of diabetic neuropathy. Common Types and Causes.
consultant360.com
FDA Approves First Treatment for Active Psoriatic Arthritis in Pediatric Patients
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the first and only biologic medication—ustekinumab (STELARA)—for the treatment of pediatric patients aged 6 years or older with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA). Ustekinumab is a monoclonal antibody that targets both interleukin (IL)-12 and IL-23. Following 2 starter doses, the medication...
hcplive.com
FDA Approves First Ever Rapid-Acting Treatment for Major Depressive Disorder
Dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) is developed by Axsome Therapeutics. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved dextromethorphan HBr-bupropion HCI (Auvelity) for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). The treatment, developed by Axsome Therapeutics, represents the first and only rapid-acting oral medicine approved by the...
Nature.com
Gallic and ascorbic acids supplementation alleviate cognitive deficits and neuropathological damage exerted by cadmium chloride in Wistar rats
Cadmium is a highly neurotoxic heavy metal that interferes with DNA repair mechanisms via generation of reactive oxygen species. The potentials of polyphenols and antioxidants as effective protective agents following heavy metal-induced neurotoxicity are emerging. We therefore explored the neuroprotective potentials of gallic and ascorbic acids in CdCl2-induced neurotoxicity. Seventy-two Wistar rats were divided into six groups. Group A received distilled water, B: 3Â mg/kg CdCl2, C: 3Â mg/kg CdCl2"‰+"‰20Â mg/kg gallic acid (GA), D: 3Â mg/kg CdCl2"‰+"‰10Â mg/kg ascorbic acid (AA), E: 20Â mg/kg GA and F: 10Â mg/kg AA orally for 21Â days. Depression, anxiety, locomotion, learning and memory were assessed using a battery of tests. Neuronal structure and myelin expression were assessed with histological staining and immunofluorescence. The Morris Water Maze test revealed significant increase in escape latency in CdCl2 group relative to rats concurrently treated with GA or AA. Similarly, time spent in the target quadrant was reduced significantly in CdCl2 group relative to other groups. Concomitant administration of gallic acid led to significant reduction in the durations of immobility and freezing that were elevated in CdCl2 group during forced swim and open field tests respectively. Furthermore, GA and AA restored myelin integrity and neuronal loss observed in the CdCl2 group. We conclude that gallic and ascorbic acids enhance learning and memory, decrease anxiety and depressive-like behavior in CdCl2-induced neurotoxicity with accompanying myelin-protective ability.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Prediabetes
Approximately 38% of adults and 28% of children in the United States have prediabetes, a health condition associated with abnormally high blood sugar levels. While blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated in prediabetes, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This article highlights the possible...
verywellhealth.com
Adenomyosis vs. Endometriosis: What Are the Differences?
Endometriosis and adenomyosis affect the lining of the uterus (endometrium). The uterus is the organ where a baby grows when a person is pregnant. In endometriosis, endometrial tissue grows outside of the uterus. In adenomyosis, endometrial tissue grows into the muscular walls of the uterus. Although they are different conditions, both can lead to painful menstrual periods.
