mainstreetclarksville.com
Crowder goes from Bobby Bobcat to being APSU's Gov
There’s a new Gov mascot in town. A.J. Crowder, also known as Bobby the Bobcat from Greenbrier High School, recently accepted an APSU Gov mascot scholarship that is the first of its kind.
WTVF
Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
Former Hickman County football booster president indicted for theft, forgery
The former Hickman County football booster club president is accused of stealing more than $1,200 during her five-month term.
WTVF
Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
Remembering Wayne Hall, a beloved grocery store owner in Montgomery County
Wayne Hall started Hilltop Market more than 50 years ago as a little country store. He's now being remembered as a loved community figure.
fox17.com
USTA looking to invest millions of dollars in Middle Tennessee
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 200 acres in Spring Hill could soon be home to a mixed-use development centered around a major tennis complex. Developers with Southstar, LLC—who have been working with the United States Tennis Association (USTA)—met Monday night to propose the project to the Planning Commission.
Tennessee Students Help Save Their Teacher's Life On First Day Of School
"I looked out of the corner of my eye, and I saw our instructor seize up, take a few steps back, and then start to lurch backward."
mainstreetclarksville.com
Shuttles to run at Women of Clarksville Expo
During the Women of Clarksville Expo on Aug. 27, parking at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center will be reserved for vendors and food trucks. In order to create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, shuttles will be made available to transport attendees to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
fox17.com
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
insideradio.com
Cromwell Taps Into Nashville’s High School Sports Fanbase.
Just in time for football season, Cromwell Media is targeting Middle Tennessee’s passionate high school sports fans with a pair of new shows. “TN Prep Weekly, one of Tennessee’s longest running local sports radio shows, hosted by Chris Eakes, has landed at “94.9 FM The Fan.” The show debuted at 5 pm on Monday, Aug. 15 and will air through the rest of the season. “TN Prep Weekly” originated in Nashville in 1999. “The Fan” airs on the city-licensed translator W235BW fed by WBUZ-HD3.
Pink stretch limo stolen from Old Hickory found torched
Metro police are looking for a brazen thief who stole a pink limousine which was later found miles away, presumably torched by those who took it.
clarksvillenow.com
Fire destroys family’s home in Cunningham, community immediately responds
CUNNINGHAM, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Tuesday morning house fire on Smith Place Road has left a family homeless. Multiple units were dispatched to the scene early Tuesday morning, just after 4:30 a.m. The water system in the Cunningham Utility District has 2-inch water mains, and fire hydrants require...
smokeybarn.com
Off-Duty Deputy Lifeflighted “Critical” Following Motorcycle Crash Near Cross Plains
CROSS PLAINS TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A motorcyclist has been Lifeflighted to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville following a crash on Cross Plains Rd Wednesday Evening. According to officials, the crash occurred on Cross Plains rd near Bethlehem Road around 7:10 PM LOCATION OF CRASH. According to Cross...
wpln.org
Curious Nashville: What’s with the Hogwarts-looking tower at Vanderbilt University?
The west end of Vanderbilt University’s campus has seen its fair share of new buildings go up since 2018, but one tower rises above the rest. The West End Tower — with its collegiate red brick and pointed arches — has become a landmark. The tower is part of the greater complex that replaced the Carmichael Towers.
Body found wrapped in blanket in Hermitage neighborhood
Officers were called to the intersection of Brookside Woods Boulevard and Tulip Grove Road around 6:30 a.m.
mainstreetclarksville.com
DMV services available at North Clarksville Service Center
Clarksville is now offering a new location in the northern part of the city to get drivers license renewal. Services provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles are now available at the North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane.
williamsonherald.com
More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood
Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
clarksvillenow.com
Crews begin work on Exit 8 Athletic Complex, at Rossview Road and International Boulevard
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Work on the Exit 8 Athletic Complex is officially underway. According to a city news release, crews broke ground and began moving dirt last week at the site. Phase 1 of the new athletic complex, located south of the intersection of Rossview Road and...
WSMV
Waverly benefit concert set for Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn’s ranch
WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free concert at Loretta Lynn’s iconic ranch is slated for Tuesday and people will have the chance to enjoy music, while remembering those who were killed in the flood that happened August 21, 2021. Twenty people died in the flooding, including Loretta Lynn’s foreman,...
mainstreetclarksville.com
Ice Cream O'rama makes for fun, family event
Dozens of families were in downtown Clarksville on Saturday for Customs House Museum’s annual Ice Cream O’rama, an afternoon of family-friendly games, activities, adventures, and ice cream, of course. “This is our second year of Ice Cream O’rama,” Customs House Executive Director Frank Lott said. “It is just...
