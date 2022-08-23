ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TN

Nolensville Little League knocked into losers bracket, has another chance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville Little League will have another shot to keep going in the Little World Series even after a loss on Wednesday. The boys lost to Hawaii 13-0. Their record is now 3-1. The loss doesn't end either team's journey in Williamsport, but it does put them in the loser's bracket making it tougher to advance.
Nolensville Little League going to U.S. Championship game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTV) — It was either win or go home for Nolensville baseball in the 2022 Little League World Series. They decided to win. Following Wednesday's loss to Hawaii, Nolensville took on Texas and won handily at 7-1. Nolensville never got going in their 13-0 loss to the...
USTA looking to invest millions of dollars in Middle Tennessee

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — More than 200 acres in Spring Hill could soon be home to a mixed-use development centered around a major tennis complex. Developers with Southstar, LLC—who have been working with the United States Tennis Association (USTA)—met Monday night to propose the project to the Planning Commission.
Shuttles to run at Women of Clarksville Expo

During the Women of Clarksville Expo on Aug. 27, parking at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center will be reserved for vendors and food trucks. In order to create the best experience possible and reduce transit time, shuttles will be made available to transport attendees to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center.
Completion date for new I-65 interchange in Spring Hill pushed back

SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WZTV) — The completion date for a new Interstate 65 interchange in Middle Tennessee has been pushed to the summer of 2023. Rebekah Hammonds with the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) tells FOX 17 News the City of Spring Hill has requested the addition of a pedestrian culvert, which will prolong the work.
Cromwell Taps Into Nashville’s High School Sports Fanbase.

Just in time for football season, Cromwell Media is targeting Middle Tennessee’s passionate high school sports fans with a pair of new shows. “TN Prep Weekly, one of Tennessee’s longest running local sports radio shows, hosted by Chris Eakes, has landed at “94.9 FM The Fan.” The show debuted at 5 pm on Monday, Aug. 15 and will air through the rest of the season. “TN Prep Weekly” originated in Nashville in 1999. “The Fan” airs on the city-licensed translator W235BW fed by WBUZ-HD3.
Fire destroys family’s home in Cunningham, community immediately responds

CUNNINGHAM, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A Tuesday morning house fire on Smith Place Road has left a family homeless. Multiple units were dispatched to the scene early Tuesday morning, just after 4:30 a.m. The water system in the Cunningham Utility District has 2-inch water mains, and fire hydrants require...
DMV services available at North Clarksville Service Center

Clarksville is now offering a new location in the northern part of the city to get drivers license renewal. Services provided by the Department of Motor Vehicles are now available at the North Clarksville Service Center, located at 111 Cunningham Lane.
More than 330-year-old tree falls in Brentwood

Brentwood is full of beautiful trees and residents love trees on their property and in all the green space around the city. However, on Sunday morning, one resident woke to see his giant white oak tree had fallen. Marc Carter said on the Monday prior he was working from his...
Waverly benefit concert set for Tuesday night at Loretta Lynn’s ranch

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A free concert at Loretta Lynn’s iconic ranch is slated for Tuesday and people will have the chance to enjoy music, while remembering those who were killed in the flood that happened August 21, 2021. Twenty people died in the flooding, including Loretta Lynn’s foreman,...
Ice Cream O'rama makes for fun, family event

Dozens of families were in downtown Clarksville on Saturday for Customs House Museum’s annual Ice Cream O’rama, an afternoon of family-friendly games, activities, adventures, and ice cream, of course. “This is our second year of Ice Cream O’rama,” Customs House Executive Director Frank Lott said. “It is just...
