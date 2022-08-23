ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Verne, CA

Carousel Mall Redevelopment in San Bernardino Moving Forward

SAN BERNARDINO, CA— Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43- acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties.
Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program

Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps

An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions

There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center

Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
Rent relief program opens Monday

The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
STEP Fund seeks to prevent homelessness in LA with microloans

LOS ANGELES — It seems Los Angeles has tried everything to reduce homelessness: tiny homes, permanent supportive housing, hotel vouchers, outreach teams. Still, people are falling into homelessness faster than the city can provide shelter. For every 205 people LA County placed into housing each day in 2020, another 225 lost the roof of their heads, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
Meet Lauren Valdez: The Youngest Member of the Crafton Hills College Class of 2022

YUCAIPA, CA— For Lauren Valdez, Crafton Hills College was the perfect place for her to make connections and discover opportunities. About two years ago, the now 18-year-old Redlands resident made the choice to take the California Proficiency Exam and start her college career at the Yucaipa-based college. “I was...
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita

Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms

Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
