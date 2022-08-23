Read full article on original website
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Carousel Mall Redevelopment in San Bernardino Moving Forward
SAN BERNARDINO, CA— Two recent high-profile actions by the San Bernardino City Council have signaled that progress continues to occur in the redevelopment of the 43- acre Carousel Mall site, a project envisioned to revitalize San Bernardino’s downtown. This activity has also spiked interest in other downtown properties.
sb-american.com
Black Mayors of Inglewood and Fontana Applaud Millions in Funds Awarded as Part of RAISE Grant Program
Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration’s latest allocation of $2.2 billion from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program, eight grants — totaling more than $119 million — were awarded by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to local governments, transit agencies and a tribal nation to help improve transportation in California.
msn.com
Riverside Council expected to ban river bottom homeless camps
An ordinance declaring homeless encampments illegal along a large swath of the Santa Ana River bottom in Riverside due to fire and other hazards is expected to be formally approved by the City Council in a little over a week. In a 6-1 vote earlier this month, the council tentatively...
RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions
There are now plans to shut down the Oasis Mobile Home Park in Thermal, after residents have experienced unhealthy living conditions for years. Supervisor Manuel Perez announced the agreement between Riverside County, Torres Martinez tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs on Wednesday. “The Parties (Riverside County, Torres Martinez Tribe and Bureau of Indian Affairs) collectively The post RivCo announces plans to close Oasis Mobile Home Park, putting an end to unsafe living conditions appeared first on KESQ.
iecn.com
Casa Ramona receives $4.9 million grant for environmental cleanup after devastating 2020 fire
On August 12th, the Department of Toxic Substance Control’s (DTSC) Office of Brownfields awarded San Bernardino’s Casa Ramona $4.9 million for environmental cleanup activities resulting from a devastating fire in July 2020. The San Bernardino City Unified School District Mediterranean-style school, which was architected by Pentagon Designer David...
foxla.com
Homeless vandal terrorizing Mid-City neighborhood; residents say no one is helping
LOS ANGELES - Several residents in the Mid-City neighborhood are upset and furious as they say a homeless man has been vandalizing their street. The homeless man has been caught on video multiple times damaging water pipes, cutting electrical and internet wires, and even defecating near homes. He’s been caught...
L.A. County Drops Anti-Taco Stand K-Rails to Deter Taqueros From Setting Up
L.A. TACO has confirmed with an anonymous source that the County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, led by Hilda Solis, has dropped over two dozen concrete K-rail barriers on the southeast corner of Atlantic and Pomona Boulevards in an attempt to deter the “Tacos La Güera” stand from setting up.
iecn.com
Assembly Majority Leader Reyes Requests Nominations to Honor 30 Young Adults Under the Age of 30 at her 6th Annual 30 Under 30 Award Ceremony
Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gómez Reyes seeks to honor 30 young adults under the age of 30 who exemplify dedication, innovation and service in the 47th Assembly District at her 30 Under 30 Award Ceremony taking place in November 2022. The deadline to submit nominations is Sunday, August 28, 2022.
spectrumnews1.com
Manhattan Beach residents locked in a fight over affordable housing
MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. — Manhattan beach resident Rick Ralph lives in a luxury condo with an ocean view and a steady sea breeze. Last January, he caught wind of a new development in his neighborhood — the like of which, he said, the laid-back surfer town has never seen.
California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center
Palm Springs and Riverside County have been awarded $19 million for the city's Homeless Navigation Center as part of California's Homekey program. “We couldn’t be more grateful and excited about today’s announcement of the state’s significant investment in the Palm Springs Navigation Center. This funding will allow us to make a significant impact and real-time The post California awards Palm Springs and Riverside County $19M for Homeless Navigation Center appeared first on KESQ.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Rent relief program opens Monday
The City of Santa Monica announced it would open up applications for rent-burdened residents to apply for relief beginning this Monday, Aug. 29, at 8 a.m. The program is designed for residents in rent controlled units who are unable to afford this year’s Rent Control General Adjustment, which is set to increase rents for all rent controlled tenants 6% (up to $140 per month) beginning Sept. 1 — the highest hike in more than 30 years.
With Rents Soaring Across LA, Bell Gardens Becomes The Latest City To Move Towards Rent Control
The Bell Gardens city council voted to advance a plan that caps annual rent hikes at 4%, joining Pomona in adopting new rent controls.
spectrumnews1.com
STEP Fund seeks to prevent homelessness in LA with microloans
LOS ANGELES — It seems Los Angeles has tried everything to reduce homelessness: tiny homes, permanent supportive housing, hotel vouchers, outreach teams. Still, people are falling into homelessness faster than the city can provide shelter. For every 205 people LA County placed into housing each day in 2020, another 225 lost the roof of their heads, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
Shocking Video Shows Section of California Highway Completely Destroyed by Raging Floodwaters
Earlier this week, a section of one of California’s highways fell victim to the powerful, mud-ridden floodwaters that swept through the region just beside the Arizona border. On Wednesday, the state had to reroute thousands of travelers and truck drivers heading eastbound on the 10 Freeway in Riverside County...
Reefer Madness: Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Destroys Home due to… Solar Panels
On August 5, 2021, according to a civil complaint filed in federal court, Riverside County Sergeant Julio Olguin and around 20 deputies dressed in green fatigues and tactical gear used a battering ram to break down the side door of a home in Lake Elsinore, a bedroom community in Riverside County, California.
westsidestorynewspaper.com
Meet Lauren Valdez: The Youngest Member of the Crafton Hills College Class of 2022
YUCAIPA, CA— For Lauren Valdez, Crafton Hills College was the perfect place for her to make connections and discover opportunities. About two years ago, the now 18-year-old Redlands resident made the choice to take the California Proficiency Exam and start her college career at the Yucaipa-based college. “I was...
Santa Clarita Radio
Metrolink Cancels Some Train Services Through Santa Clarita
Metrolink is canceling some train services, including those traveling through Santa Clarita, for at least a week due to mechanical issues. Metrolink is experiencing mechanical issues with some of its locomotives, forcing the train company to reduce services until at least next Monday. The following trains are canceled effective today,...
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms
Riverside County and local city officials prepared Wednesday for potential road closures, flooding and power outages as monsoonal thunderstorms were expected to move through the mountains and parts of the desert. "We've been seeing a lot of monsoonal activity, and that's really something that we've been paying a lot of attention to," said Shane Reichardt, The post Local emergency teams prepare for potential thunderstorms appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
UPDATE: BarBara Chavez, former member of Fontana School Board, dies in traffic collision
Tragedy struck on Aug. 21 when BarBara Chavez, a former member of the Fontana School Board and a candidate in the upcoming November election, died in a traffic collision in Fontana. She was 70. Chavez was driving a Honda sedan at 2:47 p.m. when she was hit by a Mercedes...
