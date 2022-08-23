ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 77

Lee Walker
5d ago

We all knew this would happen dumping money into electric vehicles that only 5% of the top earning people can afford was a fools investment too begin with then putting charge stations in the Bills was another waste of taxpayers money . Democrats knew this already but continue to throw our money away !

Reply(8)
43
Christine Carolyn Reader
4d ago

I don’t know why their pushing these electric cars down our throats! Let people decide what they want and I for one want a gas vehicle. Do they tell you how much batteries for these cars are going to be sometimes more then the cars worth! Another 2 years of Biden and watch out

Reply
19
Jason Densmore
4d ago

bait and switch. Michigan government fell for it at our expense. sad thing is now everyone will point their finger at the other. and us the tax payers are on the hook still

Reply(1)
12
Related
thecentersquare.com

Michigan quick hits: Whitmer loses Line 5 remand motion

(The Center Square) – Two different courts, two different outcomes for Gov. Whitmer’s administration. The second attempt of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Attorney General Dana Nessel to move their case against Enbridge’s Line 5 from a federal court to state court fell short on Thursday. The Whitmer...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Business
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Layoffs#Business Industry#Ford Motor Co#Bloomberg News#The Detroit Free Press#State#House#Senate
WKMI

Is It Against the Law to Drive Barefoot in the State of Michigan?

There's always been a debate on whether or not it was illegal to drive barefoot in Michigan. You've probably heard the myth that it's illegal to drive barefoot in the state. Well, that's precisely what it is...a myth. If you want to get in your car, kick off your shoes, and start driving down the road, go right ahead.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Thrillist

The Wendy's E. coli Outbreak Is Even Worse Than Originally Reported

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an E. coli outbreak stemming from the romaine lettuce on Wendy's sandwiches. The original news claimed 37 customers were impacted across Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Now, that number has climbed. According to the New York Post, well over...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy