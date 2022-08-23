Read full article on original website
Dance to Mo’Mojo’s Zydeco-Infused Music in Downtown Library’s Outdoor Garden
Akron-based Mo’Mojo is a fun band. Their lively music, which they dubbed “Party-gras,” is infused with the Louisiana sounds of zydeco, with fiddle, washboard and accordion. Fronted by lead vocalist/ accordion player/guitarist Jen Maurer and vocalist/washboard player/percussionist Leigh Ann Wise, the band infuses its sound with reggae, R&B, world music and rock & roll. It’s music for dancing.
Friends Carry On the Work of the Late Dave Smeltz With Rock & Reggae Benefit
It’s hard to express what a loss it was for the greater Cleveland community when Dave Smeltz passed away after a long battle with COVID in June 2021 at the age of 66. He was known as the “godfather” of the local reggae scene who, in the late 70s, was responsible for taking the music out of the tiny Jamaican community and sharing it with the larger music scene. From 1978 through the mid 80, it was one of the area’s bigger draws, spawning an even bigger draw when some of its members split to for First Light.
LGBTQ+ Blazing River Freedom Band Goes into Space for Its Next Concert
Cleveland’s Blazing River Freedom Band, formed in 2003, is a just-for-fun marching band of musicians of all skill levels who are LGBTQ+ or allies. Enthusiasm and love of music are more important than virtuoso chops. You may have caught them in the annual pride parade. Sometimes they do concerts...
Immerse Yourself in Hungarian Culture at the 66th Hungarian Festival in Parma
Sun 9/4 @ 10AM-9PM The Cleveland area is packed with an increasingly diverse group of ethnicities, as the expanding number of gardens at the Cleveland Cultural Gardens shows. And while we celebrate newcomers, we should also take the time to honor the earlier waves of immigrants who settled here. Among...
The Blossom Music Center Hills Will Be Alive With “The Sound of Music”
The woods and hills at Blossom Music center will be alive with the sound of music this weekend, as the orchestra season (apart from special-event pop concerts) ends with the Blossom Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Andy Einhorn, taking the stage for one final time this season. The Blossom Festival Orchestra will be joined by members of Baldwin Wallace University’s nationally celebrated Music Theatre program, led by Victoria Bussert.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Take to the Lake, Mutt Strutt, Garlic Festival
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
The Dopest Artist You Haven’t Heard Of: FewTuck
The hip-hop scene in Cleveland, Ohio, might not be as iconic as the likes of New York and L.A., but few places have yielded as many dope artists throughout its history. FewTuck, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist from Cleveland, adds his name to the list of greats with his wide-ranging style that blends elements of soul, R&B, and rap over his production of euphoric samples. His style draws heavily from the likes of Kendrick j.
Heading to Cleveland’s garlic festival? We peeled off the details
It's probably the stinkiest thing happening in Cleveland this weekend, and it's filling Shaker Square with some of the city's top chefs, Ohio craft beers, live music and plenty of fun that's ripe for the picking for families and children. The Cleveland Garlic Festival is happening from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at the North Union Farmers Market, 13111 Shaker Square.
Concert Photos: Teyana Taylor at the House of Blues in Cleveland
Teyana Taylor brought her tour to the House of Blues in Cleveland last night. Here's everything and everyone we saw.
Akron Pizzafest Celebrates Third Year at Lock 3
Who doesn’t love pizza? College students would probably die without it. (Ever been to a small college town and seen that every other business is a pizza shop?) For three days, you can stop by downtown Akron’s Lock 3 where Akron Pizzafest will be hosting its 3rd annual event, and try pizzas from a bunch of local vendors, either full pies or slices if you’d like to do a comparison thing, and find your favorite Whether you like vegetables, sausage, anchovies or even something more exotic, it’ll probably be offered somewhere.
Hot Diggity Dog Day and other cool things to do in NEO this weekend, Aug. 26-28
Check out these events happening in Northeast Ohio this weekend. This time, there aren't just events for you but for your pooch as well!
Tickets for 'Hamilton' Dates at Playhouse Square This Winter Go On Sale Sept. 8
Tickets for the Hamilton's six-week engagement at Playhouse Square running Dec. 6 through Jan. 15 will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. Tickets will only be available online at playhousesquare.org or by phone at 216-241-6000. They will not be sold at the box office. A limit of eight tickets per account will be enforced and casual fans, superfans and newbies can expect prices to range from $39 to $179. Once again, 40 seats running only $10 apiece will be set aside for a raffle for each performance. Details to come on that later. The first national tour of Hamilton played in Cleveland in 2018, and another was scheduled to arrive in 2020, but was canceled due to the pandemic.
15+ Things to Do in Cleveland This Weekend (Aug. 25-28)
Encanto: The Sing Along Film Concert comes to Blossom and Doug Stanhope returns to Hilarities
The Last Page, Flour holding 6-course dinner
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Last Page and Flour are teaming up for a six-course chef collaboration dinner. Two seatings are scheduled for 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at The Last Page.
Cleveland’s Burlesque Scene
Whether you're an avid burlesque fan or just curious about those provocative performers slowly stripping off sequins and fishnets, Cleveland's burly scene will transform any standard night out into a sexy adventure. So throw your worries out the window and get ready to give it up for Cleveland's bawdiest burlies as they belly up beneath the bright lights and toss boas aloft.
3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.
Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Aug. 24 - Sept. 6
The Shins, Diana Ross, Twenty One Pilots, Wiz Khalifa and more
Kayembe Update From Cleveland Metroparks Zoo
It’s been a busy summer for Kayembe, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo‘s baby gorilla! At almost 10 months old and weighing in at a little over 16 pounds, he’s becoming more independent and showing interest in solid foods. Watch this video for an adorable update on his growth and development.
Cleveland teacher gets special surprise: Watch the moment
CLEVELAND — At William Rainey Harper School in Cleveland, there’s a bright, smiling face that you’ll often find at the whiteboard of room 109. It’s there where you’ll find 4th grade teacher Jaya Neal, an educator for 23 years – and proud to be one of Cleveland’s own dedicated educators.
Get a Load of Adam Driver in Teaser Trailer for Netflix Movie White Noise, Filmed in Cleveland
The teaser trailer for the Netflix movie White Noise just dropped on YouTube. Adapted from the 1985 Don DeLillo novel of the same name and directed by Noah Baumbach, the hotly anticipated movie was filmed in Northeast Ohio last year. Filming took place in locations across the region, from Wellington in Lorain County, to Hiram College in Hiram, to Cleveland Heights, to Canton. Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, the movie follows a midwestern college professor of Hitler Studies and his family, who are evacuated from their town after a train accident unleashes an airborne toxic event. The film version was initially rumored to be titled Wheat Germ, but has retained the name of the novel for distribution. Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith and Alessandro Nivola round out Baumbach's ensemble cast.
