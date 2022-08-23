St Mary's board approves ordinance for medical marijuana facilities; call for outside audit of process
After the St. Mary's County commissioners took two weeks off for a summer break they were ready to go on Tuesday, Aug. 23, approving a cannabis ordinance and $3.5 million in funding for broadband.
The cannabis ordinance had been in the works for a while and was fairly uncontroversial itself, having been recommended for approval unanimously by the planning commission on June 6. The county commissioners also unanimously approved it.
