keysweekly.com
KEY WEST POLICE HOST LOVE FUND BALL
In 2006, the sudden death of Key West Police Detective John Piskator left his family in a dire situation. They needed help, but all his fellow officers could do was pass a hat and try to raise money. The Love Fund was born of that tragedy and has been active...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST BREWFEST ON TAP FOR LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Where else but Key West can someone raise money for a local Rotary Club’s scholarship program by drinking beer, eating gourmet food and enjoying pool parties?. Everyone’s a winner at the annual Key West BrewFest, sponsored by the Sunrise Rotary Club of Key West. The foamy fun starts...
keysweekly.com
TAKE ME HOME: ADORABLE FACES ARE WAITING AT THE FKSPCA
Keys Weekly is thrilled each week to showcase some “furever” friends that are ready, waiting and available for their perfect adoption “match” at the Florida Keys SPCA’s Marathon campus – complete with their best qualities, preferences and turnoffs to ensure the best fit. From...
Florida's Bone Island is (apparently) as terrifying as it's name sounds
Beautiful "Bone Island""key west postcard shot" by eschipul is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. I swear, just when I think I couldn’t be surprised about Florida more, I fire up Google, tap around a bit, click on a website I hadn’t perused yet, and have my mind blown. It’s a daily occurrence at this point since I’ve been chipping away at all things haunted and strange in Florida after moving here a year ago.
keysweekly.com
‘WE WON’T GO BACK’: KEY WEST HOSTS WOMEN’S CHOICE MARCH
Key West residents and visitors toted signs, chanted and marched Aug. 21 on Duval Street as part of the nationwide “We Won’t Go Back” protests against state laws that ban or severely restrict women’s access to abortion. The demonstrations are in response to the Supreme Court’s...
Armed federal officer shot and killed by South Florida deputies
A federal officer armed with an AR-15 was shot and killed by deputies in South Florida on Wednesday.
