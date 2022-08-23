Read full article on original website
Samantha Markle's Lawyer Says They Have 'Actual Proof' of Meghan Falsehoods
The lawyer told Newsweek his client has suffered after allegedly being labeled as a liar, with online comments referring to 'Meghan's lying sister.'
Does Meghan Markle not see the irony in moaning about having stifled ambitions on £18m podcast?
WE have all had jobs we were not very good at. After a few days, or even hours, in the new role, it becomes clear that you’re either completely out of your depth or you loathe it so much that the memory of a fortnightly phone call from heavy-sigh-Sue at the Job Centre suddenly feels like a warm blanket.
Meghan Markle said it didn't 'make any sense' that she and Prince Harry had to do a royal engagement after Archie's nursery caught fire during their South Africa tour
The first episode of Meghan Markle's new Spotify series, "Archetypes," aired on Tuesday, featuring an interview with Serena Williams.
Meghan Markle Sweetly Calls Prince Harry ‘My Love’ After He Crashes Her First Podcast: Listen
Meghan Markle is joining the podcast world, with her new program Archetypes’. The Duchess of Sussex released the first episode of the Spotify partnership on Aug. 23, 2022, which featured an in-depth conversation with tennis pro and investor Serena Williams. Royal fans were in for an extra treat when Prince Harry dropped in on the recording session to say, “Hi.”
Biggest takeaways from Meghan Markle's first podcast
Meghan Markle has finally dropped her hotly anticipated podcast Archetypes on Spotify, which has already reigned in thousands of listeners. In the series, the Duchess of Sussex will sit down with experts to have "uncensored conversations" to unveil and understand the stereotypes about women and how they play into and shape our culture today. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with Spotify in 2020 after sharing their love for podcasts – especially during the pandemic. They said Archewell Audio was "committed to producing programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world; spotlights diverse perspectives and voices; and builds...
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Backlash Following 'Second Honeymoon', 'Renewal of Vows' for Money Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing backlash over ongoing rumors that they will be filming a reality TV show or documentary for Netflix. And one of the things that will be featured in their show is their second honeymoon and renewal of vows.
Royal sources do not recall a 'fire' in baby Archie's hotel room during Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour but say staff unplugged a smoking heater - and royals would have let down people displaced by Apartheid had they cancelled next visit
The 'fire' that broke out in the room where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie was meant to be sleeping in South Africa involved an incident with a heater that started smoking, sources have confirmed. Archie, then four months old, was not in the room in Cape Town when...
Meghan Markle Says Royal Handlers Sent Her Out to Work Right After Archie’s Room Caught Fire
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle launched her new podcast with another scathing attack on the way she was treated while she was a working royal, saying that she was obliged to continue with official engagements after her son, Archie, narrowly avoided being hurt after his nursery caught fire during a 2019 tour of South Africa, and was not allowed to say what happened.
'Nasty to hear, but as an actress doesn't she know the show must go on?': Royal expert says Meghan should have expected to still do official visit on South Africa tour later that day after 'fire' in baby Archie's room
Meghan Markle would have known that the 'show must go on' and her engagements had to continue after a 'fire' broke out in her son Archie's room in South Africa where he was meant to be sleeping, a royal expert said today. Archie, then four months old, was not in...
‘You Have To Do What You're Supposed To Be Doing And Shut Up’: How ‘Independent Female’ Meghan Markle ‘Sent The Palace In A Tailspin’
Senior members of the Royal Family deliberately “cast Meghan as the bad guy” because she refused to conform to the “never complain, never explain” model expected of royal wives.The revelation comes in the latest episode of the hit podcast The Firm: Blood, Lies and Royal Succession, released today – and it casts a different light on the accusations that Meghan Markle drove a wedge between Prince Harry and the rest of his family.According to royal commentator Eloise Parker, the British establishment launched a campaign to discredit Meghan shortly after her wedding to Harry in 2018, as the American actress struggled...
Meghan Markle to Podcast Listeners: Let Me Introduce You to the Real Me!
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry first stepped down as senior members of the royal family, it quickly became clear that they planned to support themselves and further their humanitarian endeavors by launching a media empire. The couple signed lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify, and fans expressed excitement over...
Meghan Markle says she ‘didn’t know ambition was a negative word’ until she started dating Prince Harry
The Duchess of Sussex has spoken out about the consequences of being an ambitious woman today.Speaking on the first episode of her Archetypes podcast, which features an interview with Serena Williams, Meghan explained how meeting her husband, Prince Harry, affected her understanding of ambition.“I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband,” she said. “And um, apparently ambition is, uh… a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is – according to some.”Markle continued: “So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Adopt 'Traumatized' Senior Former Research Beagle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's family is growing!. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially adopted Momma Mia, a senior beagle who was rescued from a Virginia breeding facility, owned by Envigo RMS, last month. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are the most loving, sensitive and caring adopters I...
Meghan Markle launches 'Archetypes' podcast on Spotify
Meghan Markle released the first episode of her "Archetypes with Meghan" podcast featuring tennis star Serena Williams as a guest.
Meghan Markle’s Podcast Is Now Her Most Powerful Weapon Against the Royals
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.After a summer of relative peace, Meghan Markle formally re-opened her war with the British royal family this week—and indicated that a fresh bombardment will take place, each and every Wednesday, for the next 11 weeks.The medium is her new “unfiltered” podcast on Spotify, Archetypes, which kicked off with an explosive, headline-grabbing claim that she was forced by unnamed royal operatives to continue working as if nothing had happened after a fire broke out in her son Archie’s...
