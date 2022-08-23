Read full article on original website
fox7austin.com
Derek Chauvin moved from Minnesota to federal prison in Arizona
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who murdered George Floyd, has been moved from a state prison in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota, to federal prison in Tucson, Arizona. The Minnesota Department of Corrections says U.S. Marshals picked Chauvin up from Oak Park Heights on Wednesday. He...
Gavin Newsom on donating $100K to Ron DeSantis' opponent: 'I like Charlie Crist and I don't like bullies'
LOS ANGELES - The Gubernatorial feud between California's Gavin Newsom and Florida's Ron DeSantis continues. The latest came from Newsom revealing he had donated $100,000 to DeSantis' opponent and former Florida Governor Charlie Crist. Newsom explained in his Los Angeles visit that he prefers Crist and doesn't support politicians who "demean people."
Primary results: Florida Rep. Charlie Crist to challenge DeSantis, Rep. Jerry Nadler wins in NY
Crist, Fried face-off in Florida Democratic Governor Primary | LiveNOW from FOX. In Florida, Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried is facing off against current Congressman Charlie Crist in the Democrat gubernatorial primary to determine who will take on incumbent Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November general election. U.S. Rep....
Paul Pelosi DUI dashcam video released after guilty plea
NAPA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol released photos and videos recorded on the night of a May 28 crash involving Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who pleaded guilty to a DUI charge earlier Tuesday. The long-awaited video shows Pelosi's alleged slurred speech and what police...
Texans who perform abortions now face up to life in prison, $100,000 fine
Performing an abortion is now a felony punishable by up to life in prison in Texas after the state’s trigger law, which has only narrow exceptions to save the life of a pregnant patient, went into effect Thursday. The law was "triggered" when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its...
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California is poised to set a 2035 deadline for all new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered by electricity or hydrogen, an ambitious step that will reshape the U.S. car market by speeding the transition to more climate-friendly vehicles. The California Air...
How does Texas' trigger law taking effect impact voters this November?
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas' trigger law went into effect Thursday, deeming abortions a felony punishable by up to life in prison. This comes two months after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing each state to set their own abortion laws. FOX 7's Mike Warren is joined by...
Abortion 'trigger law' goes into effect in Texas on Thursday
The so-called "trigger law" on abortion in Texas goes into effect on Thursday. The law, passed by the state legislature in 2021, enhances penalties making all abortions performed in the state a felony, except in cases where the mother's life is in danger. Any doctor who performs an abortion in...
Texans react to abortion trigger law in effect
AUSTIN, Texas - Abortions are now almost fully banned in Texas. The overturning of Roe v. Wade triggered a 2021 Texas bill on the books called the "Human Life Protection Act." That bill went into effect Thursday. Under the trigger law, a doctor who performs an abortion in Texas could...
Billboards in California tell citizens to not move to Texas
AUSTIN, Texas - Billboards have been popping up around California, urging citizens not to move to Texas. These billboards go on to say the Texas miracle died following the Uvalde school shooting. Katie Narajo, the chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, chair of the Travis County...
Pennsylvania emotional support alligator is up for 'America's Favorite Pet'
PHILADELPHIA - An alligator from Pennsylvania is in the running for America’s Favorite Pet. WallyGator, a 7-year-old reptile, who hails from the City of York and reportedly "loves to give hugs," is currently in the lead in a new pet popularity contest – America’s Favorite Pet Animal Kingdom – which includes animals of all shapes, sizes and species.
Gov. Greg Abbott declares disaster in Dallas, Texas due to flooding
DALLAS, Texas - As floodwaters receded in Dallas, and across the state, Governor Greg Abbott was in North Texas to sign a 23-county disaster declaration. "Importantly, additional counties may be added as the storm system works its way through the state," said Governor Abbott. The Monday floods left behind a...
