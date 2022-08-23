Read full article on original website
Shakira fans have criticised her ex-boyfriend, Gerard Piqué, after he was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend, three months after his split from the singer.Over the weekend, the 35-year-old Barcelona footballer was pictured with his alleged new partner, Clara Chia Marti, while at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Catalonia. In the video captured by Spanish news outlet Socialite, Piqué could be seen with his arm around Marti, while he leans his head down and they exchange a kiss.The publication reported that Marti was a 23-year-old PR student who works for Komos, Pique’s sports and media investment group. On Twitter, many...
Shakira, 45, bonded with her children over the weekend, just as her ex Gerard Piqué, 35, canoodled with his new girlfriend. The “Hips Don’t Lie” hitmaker, who split from the Spanish football player earlier this summer after 11 years together, went on a walk with their sons Sasha, 7, and Milan, 9, and their dog on Sunday, August 21, as seen in THESE PHOTOS, which show Shakira sweetly embracing her boys.
Shakira is closer to possibly facing trial after declining a prosecutor's settlement offer in her 14.5 million euro Spanish tax fraud case, Reuters reported. The Colombian singer's media team issued a July 27 official statement saying she has always met all tax obligations. According to Shakira, the case is "a total violation of her rights."
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Love Island host Laura Whitmore took over the responsibility of hosting the show after Caroline Flack was arrested. She was a temporary replacement but ended up hosting three series of the show. Now, the 37-year-old Irish presenter has decided to quit the show. Bid adieu. In a surprising Instagram post,...
