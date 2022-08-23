ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owens Cross Roads, AL

Portion of I-65 to close next week

Motorists along Interstate 65 will likely encounter slowdowns next week. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close I-65 southbound in southern Morgan County from Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. The southbound road will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
DECATUR, AL
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Owens Cross Roads, AL
Helicopter crash causes major backup on I 24

HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
MARION COUNTY, TN
Shadow of a Shoals storm fills North Alabama skies

The shadow of a storm...quite literally. Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point. Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow....
KILLEN, AL
Huntsville shooting leaves 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
See StormTracker 31 at the Fall Home & Garden Show at Von Braun Center!

StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and members of the WAAY Family will join the hundreds of pros and guests at The Fall Home & Garden Show. The event is Saturday and Sunday at the Von Braun Center. This is the 11th year the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association is giving attendees the chance to meet with industry experts on home and building products, landscaping, building and remodeling, and outdoor living.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Purple Onion opening new location in Rainbow City

More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
RAINBOW CITY, AL
Amerigo bringing new Italian dining option to Huntsville

A new choice for Italian dining is coming to Huntsville. Amerigo, which describes itself as an upscale-casual neighborhood restaurant, opens Monday at The Market at Hays Farm, 9020 Memorial Parkway SW. This is the restaurant’s first Alabama location. You can see the full menu here, but first check out...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Tree removed from Decatur gravesites after WAAY 31 report

Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey

SUBJECT: Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey. On 08/24/2022 Lucas Clay Posey, Age 27, of Rainsville, AL, was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Around 4:14pm on 08/24/2022 Fort Payne Police officer was dispatched to a traffic accident involving a...
FORT PAYNE, AL
Mural, mural on the wall

Artist Donald Walker works on a mural in downtown Falkville Aug. 16. The Town of Falkville received a grant from Alabama Mountain & Lakes. Once completed, it will be added as a stop on the Alabama Mural Trail.
FALKVILLE, AL

