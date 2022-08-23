Read full article on original website
Drivers in one area of Madison County will need to plan a different route to work or school on Thursday, August 25, according to county officials.
UPDATE: As of 8:50 p.m., the mechanical issue had been resolved. Huntsville Police say a train's emergency stop Thursday has left multiple intersections closed. Affected intersections are Church and Monroe streets, Pratt Avenue and Meridian Street, and Holmes Avenue and Woodson Street. The train stopped due to a mechanical issue....
Motorists along Interstate 65 will likely encounter slowdowns next week. The Alabama Department of Transportation will close I-65 southbound in southern Morgan County from Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. to Wednesday, Aug. 31 at 4 p.m. The southbound road will be closed from Exit 325 (Thompson Road) near Hartselle...
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department is currently working to alleviate traffic congestion near Morris Elementary and Morris Middle schools on Bob Wallace Avenue. HPD is encouraging drivers who travel I-565 eastbound and use exit 15 to use 17A for Jordan lane as an alternate route. This advice...
A Huntsville man is in the Morgan County jail after police say he killed a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot Thursday night. Preston Nelson is charged with murder, accused of intentionally running into Sherry Sain with his car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. One...
HALETOWN, Tennessee (WDEF) – TDOT officials now confirm that a helicopter did crash near I 24 in Marion County this afternoon. Emergency responders have shutdown I 24 as they try to get to the crash scene. They have gotten numerous reports that the helicopter hit power lines, and may...
The shadow of a storm...quite literally. Last night in Killen, an isolated thunderstorm remained overhead at sunset, despite much of the rest of the state being mostly dry at that point. Due to atmospheric instability, the vertical axis of the cloud extended high in the sky and continued to grow....
The director of Huntsville Hospital's Emergency Department says the facility is seeing an increase in people who have overdosed.
A group of Huntsville residents sued the city and a real estate developer this week in an effort to stop a planned subdivision on Monte Sano that received pushback before getting approval from the city. The proposed subdivision violates city zoning, subdivision and traffic ordinances, the lawsuit filed Monday said....
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Medaris Road that left a 17-year-old with non-life-threatening injuries. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated once further information is released.
StormTracker 31, powered by Lynn Layton Chevrolet, and members of the WAAY Family will join the hundreds of pros and guests at The Fall Home & Garden Show. The event is Saturday and Sunday at the Von Braun Center. This is the 11th year the Huntsville Madison County Builders Association is giving attendees the chance to meet with industry experts on home and building products, landscaping, building and remodeling, and outdoor living.
One person is dead after being hit by a car in Decatur. Police say it happened in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot in the 1200 block of Sixth Avenue SE. The driver of the car is in custody. Police say it happened around 9:00 p.m. Thursday. The victim was...
More than two years after it was first announced, Purple Onion is expected to open its newest location in Etowah County’s Rainbow City. The popular Mediterranean-themed restaurant and deli anticipates serving in the next few days, according to employees. The restaurant, located in a former Bojangles location, has been...
A new choice for Italian dining is coming to Huntsville. Amerigo, which describes itself as an upscale-casual neighborhood restaurant, opens Monday at The Market at Hays Farm, 9020 Memorial Parkway SW. This is the restaurant’s first Alabama location. You can see the full menu here, but first check out...
Visitors to Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur will soon have better access to their loved ones' final resting places. A massive tree had been blocking the road and covering some gravesites since July, leading to complaints from the families of those buried there. Eventually, a family member reached out for help from the WAAY 31 newsroom.
SUBJECT: Arrest of Lucas Clay Posey. On 08/24/2022 Lucas Clay Posey, Age 27, of Rainsville, AL, was arrested and charged with DUI, resisting arrest, and two counts of leaving the scene of an accident. Around 4:14pm on 08/24/2022 Fort Payne Police officer was dispatched to a traffic accident involving a...
We all know the good work that therapy dogs to to help people. Now therapy horses are making a run at it in North Alabama. Step by Step Therapeutic Horseback Riding is a farm in New Market designed to help children and adults with or without disabilities grow and develop.
Artist Donald Walker works on a mural in downtown Falkville Aug. 16. The Town of Falkville received a grant from Alabama Mountain & Lakes. Once completed, it will be added as a stop on the Alabama Mural Trail.
North Alabama has so much going on! It offers up unique, one-of-a-kind experiences and numerous memorable spots to get outside and if has an incredible selection of places to eat and foodie trails to take. It’ll quickly becomes evident that the tastes of the region may well be its most...
