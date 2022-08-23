ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss

Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska’s offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.
Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing

After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'

Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”

During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?

Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update

It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader

The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
3 Cowboys Who Won A Roster Spot In The Preseason

The Dallas Cowboys finished the preseason 2-1 and are set to cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. While the final cuts are always the toughest, a few Cowboy players stood out this preseason and should have solidified themselves a spot on the roster. In the past Dallas...
Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?

The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
Kenny Pickett Is Making NFL Rookie History

It looks like the decision to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is paying off for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After becoming the only quarterback selected in round one, the Steelers gave him a four-year, $14 million contract. But his performance during preseason shows that...
Why Rams coach Sean McVay must give RB Cam Akers the rock

Rams head coach Sean McVay recently told The Athletic that he has two starting running backs, third-year player Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, now in his fourth season. However, it is clear Akers is worthy of RB1 status, despite an ineffective return from a torn right Achilles injury late last season.
Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?

Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
