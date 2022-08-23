Read full article on original website
Former All-Pro Wes Welker slams NFL after being denied disability benefits
Former All-Pro and current Miami Dolphins wide receivers coach Wes Welker isn't happy with the NFL. Undersized at 5-foot-9, 185 pounds, Welker sustained his fair share of injuries over a 12-year NFL career. Along with the usual sprains and strains that come with being a professional football player, Welker also...
Scott Frost throws staff under the bus after Nebraska loss
Nebraska coach Scott Frost had a fairly brutal assessment of his coaching staff following his team’s 31-28 loss to Northwestern on Saturday. The Cornhuskers allowed 14 unanswered points in the second half in their defeat and failed to score in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Casey Thompson threw for 355 yards and a touchdown, he also threw two interceptions, both of them in the fourth quarter to help fuel the Northwestern comeback. Nebraska’s offense went missing as a whole in the second half, and could only come up with four punts and the two turnovers on their final six drives.
Steelers' Mason Rudolph reportedly attracting some trade interest 'around the league'
While speaking with reporters on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Mason Rudolph sounded like somebody who knew his days with the organization were numbered now that he's been leapfrogged on the depth chart by rookie Kenny Pickett. "(A trade) may be so, but I can’t control it. I don’t try...
Former Green Bay Packers WR Equanimous St. Brown: 'Aaron Rodgers made mistakes, too’
Equanimeous St. Brown was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He was one of three wide receivers taken in that years’ draft. J’Mon Moore was taken in the fourth round; Marquez Valdes-Scantling was taken in the fifth. During his four years in Green Bay Equanimeous St. Brown never found his place as a full time starter.
QB Aaron Rodgers says Jordan Love is now a 'master' of the Green Bay Packers offense
Green Bay Packers third-year quarterback Jordan Love has impressed many during training camp and preseason this month, including the team's 10-time Pro Bowl starter Aaron Rodgers. "I think he's definitely become a master of the offense," Rodgers said of Love, via the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "But it's just the little...
Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez believes QB Jimmy Garoppolo deserved better from the San Francisco 49ers
By all accounts, the only thing for sure about the working relationship between the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo heading into the final weekend of August is that it's about to come to an end. The 49ers have 2021 rookie Trey Lance atop their depth chart at the...
Russell Wilson on joining Broncos: Not having to carry the team was appealing
After 10 seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, quarterback Russell Wilson felt it was time to move on. The Seahawks agreed and traded him to the Denver Broncos earlier this year. There were several teams vying for Wilson’s services, but it was Denver he ultimately approved as his next destination. And when asked about that decision at the Broncos’ kickoff luncheon on Friday, Wilson provided a seemingly controversial answer.
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Chiefs 'threw me to the side, like I was trash or something'
Ever since his shocking trade from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins in March, Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill has stayed very much in the spotlight and perhaps even gained more headlines. While his chemistry with young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and much self-hyped, predicted dominance with fellow speedy wideout Jaylen Waddle has been talked about at length, Hill's comments on his former team have been in the news as well.
Kevin Stefanski Was “Seeing Red”
During a team practice on Thursday, Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett had an injury scare. During a play, a defender got a little too close to Brissett and hit him in the hand, which caused him to be shaking his hand in a bit of pain. Browns’ head coach Kevin Stefanski said that the play had him seeing red for a minute.
Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?
Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
Steelers HC Reveals A New Starting QB Update
It will be difficult for the Pittsburgh Steelers to replace Ben Roethlisberger. He kept on playing through injuries and brought two Super Bowls to the franchise. But the show must go on even if he has retired after 18 seasons. That said, the Steelers have three options to choose from.
Panthers HC Matt Rhule on possible Cam Newton return: 'Cam would have to weigh in on that'
Two weeks out from the start of the 2022 regular season, the Carolina Panthers need a quarterback after backup Sam Darnold went down with an injury during Friday's preseason tilt against the Buffalo Bills. If the Panthers pursue a veteran QB to fill Darnold's spot, they may turn to a...
Yankees receive some good injury news on trade acquisition Harrison Bader
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently for the return of acquisition Harrison Bader, in which they traded Jordan Montgomery away to the St. Louis Cardinals for. Montgomery has been incredible for St. Louis since being moved, featuring a 0.35 ERA. In exchange, Bader hasn’t even played a game for the Yankees yet, dealing with plantar fasciitis.
3 Cowboys Who Won A Roster Spot In The Preseason
The Dallas Cowboys finished the preseason 2-1 and are set to cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. While the final cuts are always the toughest, a few Cowboy players stood out this preseason and should have solidified themselves a spot on the roster. In the past Dallas...
Has Jaquiski Tartt Done Enough to Make Eagles 53-Man Roster?
Believed to be the final piece of the Eagles' defensive puzzle, the summer did not go as well as he and the team may have hoped
Bills preparing to move on from P Matt Araiza?
The Buffalo Bills have faced criticism for their handling of the situation surrounding punter Matt Araiza, and a new report suggests the team may be getting ready to part ways with the rookie. Araiza was named in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a minor while at San Diego...
Kenny Pickett Is Making NFL Rookie History
It looks like the decision to select Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is paying off for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After becoming the only quarterback selected in round one, the Steelers gave him a four-year, $14 million contract. But his performance during preseason shows that...
Why Rams coach Sean McVay must give RB Cam Akers the rock
Rams head coach Sean McVay recently told The Athletic that he has two starting running backs, third-year player Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, now in his fourth season. However, it is clear Akers is worthy of RB1 status, despite an ineffective return from a torn right Achilles injury late last season.
Players questioning if Cardinals star Albert Pujols will retire after 2022 MLB season?
Largely out of nowhere, St. Louis Cardinals slugger and future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols has become one of the true feel-good stories of the 2022 MLB season. As Jesse Rogers noted for an ESPN piece published Friday morning, 10 of the 14 home runs Pujols has on the season heading into the weekend's action have been belted since the beginning of July. The ageless 42-year-old is tied for the MLB lead in homers and leads the entire league in batting average, OBP, slugging and OPS for the month among players with at least 40 plate appearances.
