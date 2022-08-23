Read full article on original website
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Feuding With Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
A deep dive into the headlines and reports that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are feuding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.
We Finally Know Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Moved Out of Kensington Palace
It's been a busy summer for both Prince William and Kate Middleton. Not only have they been planning their move out of Kensington Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also been looking into new schools for their three little ones, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. In fact, the process of finding the best schools for their children is actually the reason behind their move altogether, E News! reports.
Video of Princess Charlotte Holding on to Kate 'For Dear Life' Goes Viral
Princess Charlotte knew comfort was not far away after slipping on the Buckingham Palace balcony—though she was not the only one to take a tumble that day.
William and Kate's New Home Is 'Disgraceful' During Cost of Living Crisis
Prince William and Kate Middleton's move to a "huge house" while ordinary people face "crippling inflation" is "shocking," anti-monarchy campaigners say.
Kate Middleton's Uncle Says Cambridges Have 'Hands Full' With Windsor Move
Though a move to be nearer the queen at Windsor Castle has not yet been confirmed, Kate's uncle has said the Cambridges are "ready for the next chapter."
Prince George Was Invited to a Birthday Party & Prince William and Kate Middleton Had the Sweetest Response
Click here to read the full article. A 6-year-old girl was planning her birthday party, and there was one boy at the top of her list to invite: Prince George! The 9-year-old royal was unable to attend, but his parents Prince William and Kate Middleton offered the sweetest RSVP to the birthday girl. “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have asked me to thank you for your letter, in which you invite Prince George to your 6th Birthday party,” a staff member from Kensington Palace wrote in a sweet letter, per Hello! “I am sorry that it took so long to reply,”...
We Now Know Prince George's Nickname for Dad Prince William & It's Completely Endearing
Click here to read the full article. Nothing is sweeter than when your kid is able to say “dada” and “mama” for the first time. Except when it turns into “daddy” and “mommy” — or when they develop their own cute nicknames for you. Prince George has a special name for his dad Prince William, and, no, it’s not “His Royal Highness.” The 9-year-old, whom Prince William shares with Kate Middleton, reportedly calls his dad “Pops.” Isn’t that the sweetest thing? View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) During a royal family visit to...
Kate Middleton And Prince William Make Major Announcement About Their Kids' Education
Kate Middleton and Prince William are making big moves this year ― literally. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are leaving their Kensington Palace home in London for a new residence, Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor. The Cambridges’ new home in Windsor will be closer to Queen Elizabeth, who now mainly occupies Windsor Castle.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
The Truth About Prince William's Ex-Girlfriends
While Prince William and Kate Middleton have been married since April 2011 and have welcomed three children — Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis — once upon a time William was a young prince and wealthy bachelor without any serious commitments and plenty of access to fun. As such, it's not exactly a total surprise that William dated more than a few girls before he and Kate settled down.
Asylum past of Kate Middleton’s great-great aunt who died in a mental hospital echoes Prince William’s great-grandmother’s fate: Similarities between the two women's ‘parallel lives’ are revealed by a historian
The Duchess of Cambridge’s great-great aunt died in a mental hospital, in an uncanny echo of Prince William’s great-grandmother’s fate. The similarities between the two ancestors have not been recognised until now – with the discovery by an Australian historian that the two women led ‘parallel lives’.
Princess Charlotte, 7, makes funny faces as she joins Prince William, Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Games
Prince Louis isn’t the only crowd pleaser at the House of Windsor. His older sister, Princess Charlotte, stole the show during a swim meet on Tuesday at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. The 7-year-old joined her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, as well as her royal relatives Prince Edward, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their children.
Kate Middleton and Prince William ‘won’t have live-in nanny’ for first time ever at new Windsor home
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s new Windsor home won’t have space for their long term live-in nanny, reports say.Maria Borrallo has looked after Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, since George was eight months old.However, as Prince William and Kate Middleton look to make the move to Windsor with their children, their new home will only have four bedrooms, People reports – so not enough for Borrallo.The Cambridges are moving to Adelaide Cottage, which sits on the Queen’s Windsor estate.Borrallo is expected to continue her role as nanny for the children, but will live...
The Cambridges Are About To Take Part In Their Summer Tradition Involving The Queen
Queen Elizabeth has three official residences: Buckingham Palace, Windsor Castle, and the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, per the Royal Collection Trust. But the royal family has a number of additional houses — if "house" is the right word for castles, palaces, and estates. One notable destination for the...
Prince William’s Children Are Headed to a New School—Here’s What We Know
On Monday, Kensington Palace announced that the children of royals Kate Middleton and Prince William—Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4—will be attending Lambrook School come September, according to the Independent. The announcement also confirmed that the family will be moving to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park to accommodate the new school arrangements. A palace spokesperson relayed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge “wanted to be able to give George, Charlotte and Louis, a bit more freedom than they have living in central London. It’s very much a decision that’s been led by the kids.”
Prince William and Kate relocating from London to Windsor cottage, near Queen Elizabeth II
Prince William and his wife, Kate, will relocate their family from central London to more rural dwellings in Windsor, and all three of their children will attend the same private school near their new home, palace officials said Monday. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will move from Kensington Palace...
