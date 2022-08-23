ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Cajun Wheel of Fortune Puzzles – Can You Figure Them Out?

By Michael Dot Scott
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 3 days ago

Wheel of Fortune has been a television game show staple since 1975. Occasionally you’ll see puzzles that have something to do with Louisiana, but we’ve never seen any quite like this!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FJOlW_0hSCrECd00
Getty Images

Louisiana Wheel Of Fortune Puzzles

In Acadiana, we love to “Cajun-ize” just about everything in pop culture. Our sense of humor is one of the most endearing qualities we have.

Every now and then on Wheel of Fortune, we’ll see a puzzle that has something to do with Louisiana. Those are usually puzzles about New Orleans.

But, what if Wheel of Fortune had puzzles about Acadiana?

Instead of waiting for it to happen, we decided to take the initiative to make our own “Cajun Wheel of Fortune Puzzles” for you to have fun with and try to figure out.

How many “Cajun Wheel of Fortune” puzzles can you figure out?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120o0g_0hSCrECd00
thewordfinder.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HvimG_0hSCrECd00
thewordfinder.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ceqr_0hSCrECd00
thewordfinder.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iXORC_0hSCrECd00
thewordfinder.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tKQ9Z_0hSCrECd00
thewordfinder.com
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zzEY_0hSCrECd00
thewordfinder.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJCI6_0hSCrECd00
thewordfinder.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvOfA_0hSCrECd00
thewordfinder.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04twHP_0hSCrECd00
thewordfinder.com
Click here to view photo gallery Source: Cajun Wheel of Fortune Puzzles – Can You Figure Them Out?

Comments / 0

Related
postsouth.com

Farewell to Fala, the latest lost village of south Louisiana

The winds were strengthening. Hurricane Ida was churning toward the coast. And deep in the wetlands of southeast Louisiana, one day before his ancestral fishing village would be destroyed, Rodney Verdin was lashing his shrimp boat to the mighty live oak down the bayou just as his family always has.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Where you can get the new Chick-fil-A breakfast item in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — Chick-fil-A has a new breakfast menu item and we wanted to know where you can get them in Louisiana. The bite-sized Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were put on the menu on Monday. Chick-fil-A says they are made in-house each morning with whole eggs, Mexican-style chorizo sausage,...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Weather Channel

Life In Louisiana’s Forever Storm

Two years after Hurricane Laura, Lake Charles and southwestern Louisiana are still living in endless recovery from four federally declared storm disasters between August 2020 and May 2021. “Whenever hurricanes came to the coast, Lake Charles was always our refuge. That’s no longer the case,” former Cameron, Louisiana, resident Scott...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
KTBS

Louisiana casino revenues down for fifth consecutive month

BATON ROUGE, La. - For the fifth month in a row, winnings at Louisiana's state-regulated casinos were down year-to-year, as high inflation and gas prices continue to take a toll on the gambling industry. The 13 riverboat casinos, four racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $204.2 million during July,...
LOUISIANA STATE
KEDM

Angels Ascending: Louisiana Child Advocates Chosen for Top Honor

The Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation has selected nine Louisianians to receive The Angel Award®, one of Louisiana’s oldest and most-recognized celebrations of everyday people doing extraordinary good work for our state’s children. This year’s honorees are Alecia B. Bergeron (Baton Rouge), a beloved...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzles#Wheel Of Fortune#Cajun#Snake
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Claims $10,000 Mega Millions Prize

Tuesday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing has produced a $10,000 winner from a ticket that was sold in Louisiana. The big win continues Louisiana's almost uninterrupted string of big lottery wins over the past several months. Granted, lottery players in the state haven't hit the big jackpots but we've certainly had our share of $10,000, $30,000, $50,000, and even $1,000,000 winners over the summer months.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
KPEL 96.5

Is the Wrong Bird on the Louisiana State Flag?

Is the wrong bird on the Louisiana state flag? The Louisiana state bird is the brown pelican, so why is the pelican on our flag white?. According to theadvocate.com, the colors for the Louisiana state flag were chosen by Governor W.W Heard in 1912. Why does the state flag picture...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Ben Terry honored by National Weather Association

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - KPLC Meteorologist Ben Terry was honored Wednesday by the National Weather Association. Ben was awarded a Special Achievement Award given for an outstanding contribution to the science or practice of meteorology. Terry was recognized for his work keeping the public informed during Hurricane Laura despite...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer

Louisiana Attorney General Joins Agreement to Help Recover $34.2 Million for Service Members Defrauded by Jewelry Retailer. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 25, 2022, the Louisiana Office of the Attorney General announced that Attorney General Jeff Landry joined an agreement to recover $34.2 million for over 46,000 service members and veterans who had been duped and scammed by national jewelry store Harris Jewelry.
LOUISIANA STATE
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in Louisiana

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SHREVEPORT, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
64K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy