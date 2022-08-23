ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sumnernewscow.com

Wellington Police Notes: Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022

Wellington Police notes: Thursday, August 25, 2022. •6:56 a.m. Officers took a Miscellaneous Report in the 200 block N. C St, Wellington. •7:50 a.m. Richard D. Nicholson, 35, Wellington, was issued a notice to appear for brake lights. •8 a.m. Officers took a theft report in the 1100 block E....
WELLINGTON, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy