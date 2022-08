When they were teenagers, North Georgia-born Rebecca and Megan Lovell began singing with their older sibling Rebecca as The Lovell Sisters. Five years later, the two sisters, who may remind you of early-era Bonnie Raitts or a twangier Haim, renamed themselves Larkin Poe as a nod to their ancestral ties to Edgar Allan Poe. (Quoth the raven, “Go on tour!”)

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO