POLITICO
The tractor seller trying to get farmers to embrace sustainability
Deere & Co. is known for its tractors. But it's also making inroads into sustainability. Madelyn Koester is a senior project manager on John Deere's sustainability team. She isn't on the equipment side; she works for Deere's digital arm, which is exploring how to make it easier and more attractive for farmers to do things like reduce herbicide use and plant cover crops to improve soil health.
A startup is using AI to make call center workers sound ‘American’
American businesses have long outsourced their call center work to countries such as India, Pakistan, and the Philippines in order to cut costs and skirt stateside labor laws. With grueling, nontraditional hours, low pay, and often downright abusive interactions with consumers, telecommunications jobs can be demanding, exhausting, and demoralizing. Now, former veterans of the brutal industry say their new startup can change the way domestic consumers interact with these employees in a way that bolsters the non-native English speakers’ wellbeing, but critics of the product worry it could make things even worse.
ZDNet
Samsung develops 'reinvented toilet' with Gates Foundation
Samsung said on Thursday that it has developed a new toilet that recycles and safely disposes of human waste in collaboration with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The South Korean tech giant was responding to the foundation's Reinvent the Toilet Challenge that started in 2011, which aims to develop cost-effective toilets that can deliver inclusive sanitation services without the need for sewage treatment systems.
yankodesign.com
Naver 1784 demonstrates how robots can change the workplace landscape
The idea of robots replacing human workers is both the stuff of science fiction and, in some industries, an unavoidable reality. Fiction and media love to create drama and tension when it comes to advancements in robotics and AI that seem to be trained to mimic even the most artistic aspects of human creativity. Reality, however, is far less dramatic, and robots have a long way to go in putting office workers out of employment. Instead, robotics can actually help improve the quality of life of people in workplaces, and Naver’s new 1784 “technology convergence” building tries to serve as the blueprint for this harmonious kind of human and robot interaction.
9to5Mac
Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class
Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
China’s Gen Z and millennials have a word for their disaffection with the economy and life in general. Evolution is dead, meet ‘involution’
Students wave the Chinese national flag at Wuhan University's graduation ceremony on June 22, 2022 in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. When Lily, a 27-year-old from central China’s Henan province, left her hometown for Hong Kong five years ago, she was full of hope for her future. A Big Four accounting firm had offered her a job in its Hong Kong office, located in a swanky building in the city’s bustling financial district.
America’s largest employers are sounding the alarm on immigration rules. Canada’s successful startup visa program shows us why
Canada has developed specific immigration policies to attract top STEM talent and ambitious entrepreneurs. Earlier this month, U.S. President Joe Biden signed into law the CHIPS and Science Act. While the new law was widely celebrated, it removed key immigration provisions that were offered in a previous version of the bill–the America COMPETES Act.
natureworldnews.com
Study Suggest That the COVID-19 Pandemic Has Caused a Massive Disruption to Agriculture in India
India's agricultural system is mostly centered on input-intensive monocropping of basic crops. According to a study published on August 18th in PLOS Sustainability and Transformation by Lindsay Jaacks at The University of Edinburgh, Midlothian, United Kingdom, Abhishek Jain at the Council on Energy, Environment, and Water, New Delhi, India, and colleagues, while COVID-19 disrupted agricultural labor, supply chains, and farmers' access to credit and markets, the pandemic did not significantly push Indian farmers to adopt more sustainable cultivation practices.
Amazon workers walked off the job at a major California air hub over pay and 95 degree temperatures
Amazon workers at an air freight hub in San Bernardino, Calif., walked off the job on Monday for higher pay and better working conditions, according to a union representing the workers. “We’ve been organizing for a $5 pay increase, safe working conditions & an end to retaliation at the warehouse,”...
China will overtake US as the dominate global space power by 2032 if 'urgent action' is not taken to overcome bureaucratic 'roadblocks' and fast track technologies, new report warns
The US is in peril of being surpassed by China as the world's dominant space power by 2032 if it does not take action to 'urgent action' to overcome bureaucratic 'roadblocks' that hinders innovation and fast track technological advancements. The warning is part of the 2022 State of Space Industrial...
$350 million for WeWork co-founder shows how broken and biased venture capital is
A reported $350 million investment into a new, yet-to-be-launched real estate venture founded by WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann reveals just how biased the venture capital industry is, experts say.
As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive
HIGASHIOSAKA, Japan Aug 22 (Reuters) - The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland.
Essence
Pepper is providing $5K to Black Women to Launch Their Businesses
Pepper launched this initiative two years ago to help change the dismal reality that Black female business owners are the least funded. Business owners, take note! Pepper, the bra brand for smaller breasts, is now accepting applications for their annual $5k Startup Grant for Black Women if you want to start a business but need a little cash to get it off the ground. This initiative was started by Pepper two years ago in an effort to combat the disheartening fact that Black women entrepreneurs receive the least funding.
TAU Invests in Eco-Friendly Textile Dyeing Tech With 2 Acquisitions
TAU Investment Management LLC announced agreements for two simultaneous investments in sustainable, waterless textile dyeing. A special purpose vehicle formed and managed by TAU will acquire significant interests in DyeCoo Textile Systems B.V. and CleanDye Holding B.V. as part of TAU’s strategy to invest in sustainable, transparent and responsible supply chains of the future. TAU joins other investors such as Ingka Investments, the investment arm of Ingka Group, together with Nike and Otto Group. TAU said dyeing and treatment of textiles is responsible for an estimated 20 percent of industrial water pollution globally. DyeCoo’s patented DyeOx technology allows for waterless and chemical-free...
'Starting to turn’: Cooling labor market shifts power back to bosses
As recently as March, there were a record two jobs for every American seeking one. Some 4.5 million workers quit that month, and layoffs were at their lowest level since the government began keeping records. That golden age for workers — when wage growth exploded and employees arguably held more...
itechpost.com
The Impact Of Technological Advancements In The Inventory Management Sector
One of the most important components of any kind of business plan is inventory. Because keeping a careful eye on the flow of goods may determine the success or failure of your company. Business owners place a significant focus on inventory management that is both efficient and effective. As per research, mismanagement of inventory qualifies among the top 10 reasons why businesses fail to see their heyday. Some company owners are aware of the relevance and importance of regularly monitoring inventory, while others are not aware of its value, which causes their firm to fail instantly.
thecentersquare.com
Survey: 56% of companies dropping COVID-19 vaccine mandates to retain talent, grow workforce
(The Center Square) – According to Price Waterhouse Coopers 2022 Pulse survey, business leaders are implementing a range of measures to retain talent and grow their workforce, including dropping COVID-19 vaccine mandates as a condition of in-person employment. According to the survey, 56% of companies said they were dropping...
Chinese drillers work 15-hour days building wells in drought-hit Jiangxi
JIUJIANG, China (Reuters) - Teams of drillers are working long hours to build wells to fight a devastating drought sweeping parts of China, farmers in Jiujiang city in the country’s central Jiangxi province told Reuters on Saturday.
ZDNet
SpaceX and T-Mobile to reveal plan to boost US connectivity
SpaceX and US mobile carrier T-Mobile have teased an announcement, to be shared today, that they claim will "increase connectivity". The two companies, along with SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, announced the surprise event via their respective Twitter accounts. It will be held at 7:00pm CT today at SpaceX's Starbase spaceport in Texas and will be live-streamed on SpaceX's YouTube channel.
