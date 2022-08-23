ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stonington, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eyewitness News

Officers respond to suspicious incident in East Granby

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. State Police say, at this time, this investigation is categorized as a suspicious incident. The Central District Major Crime Squad has been dispatched. There is...
EAST GRANBY, CT
Eyewitness News

BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Volunteers put on a major back to school kickoff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around Hartford, Jendayi Scott-Miller is known as the angel of Edgewood. Her whole life she has been looking out for others, giving out free food and other necessities to families in the area. “Clothing, school supplies, whatever anybody needed. Diapers, formula, they could come to our...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Serious Vernon motorcycle crash hospitalizes two

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious motor vehicle accident sent two to the hospital, one of which was transported via Lifestar, according to Vernon Police. The accident took place around 12:20 p.m. at 220 Hartford Turnpike between a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was hospitalized, as was a female passenger in […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield Police responded to 74 Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded there […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT
WTNH

Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Police respond to a domestic violence incident on Vernon Ave

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they responded to a domestic incident at 106 Vernon Avenue earlier this evening. A male in his thirties was taken into custody. No weapons were located, according to police. A female victim suffered minor injuries.
VERNON, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood

Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Police say they received reports of gunshots around 9:28 pm on Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people...
WETHERSFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford schools working to keep students in class every day

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Hartford students will begin the new school year next Monday. After attendance numbers went down during the pandemic, the district is working to make sure students are in school every day from the start of the school year. Throughout the...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

School resource officers forming bonds in Enfield

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As students and parents gear up for the start of the school year, so are the people who keep your children safe. To some students they might look intimidating, but under the uniform School Resource Officers Thomas Chagnon and Norma Nabarro are also parents. “I love...
ENFIELD, CT
WTNH

Haddam woman hospitalized after falling into fire pit

MIDDLESEX, Conn. (WTNH) – A Haddam woman fell into a fire pit Saturday night, causing severe burns, Haddam Fire Department says. Haddam Fire responded to a single-family residence on Park Road at 11:40 p.m. Saturday to assist the 54-year-old woman, who was taken via ambulance with Haddam Emergency Services to Hartford Hospital. The department could […]
HADDAM, CT
Journal Inquirer

LifeStar called for Vernon scooter accident

VERNON — One person was seriously injured after crashing his scooter on the Vernon Rails to Trails around 5:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Marra said. Marra said the person injured was a man in his 30s, and that he was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries.
VERNON, CT
Eyewitness News

Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford

FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Car strikes 8 parked cars in West Hartford lot: Police

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police responded to the scene of an 8-car crash in a parking lot on Farmington Avenue Friday. According to the police, the driver of one car struck eight parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking deck of 893 Farmington Ave. The car driver was identified and transported to […]
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

2 Plymouth school staff members arrested for failing to report abuse

PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A principal and a staff member of a school in Plymouth face charges for failing to report suspected abuse. Sherri Turner, 59, of Farmington, and Melissa Morelli, 45, of Plymouth, were charged with “failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child.”
Journal Inquirer

Thrown engine from South Windsor car accident

Two people seriously injured in South Windsor car vs. tree. Welcome to the discussion. Available July 15, 2022 - The annual Journal Inquirer Discovery edition features an in-depth summary of all 18 towns' services, schools, contacts, clubs, and important locations - plus articles and art!
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT

