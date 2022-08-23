Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Eyewitness News
Officers respond to suspicious incident in East Granby
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police say Troop H and East Granby Officers responded to a residence on Wynding Hills Road around 5:48 PM. State Police say, at this time, this investigation is categorized as a suspicious incident. The Central District Major Crime Squad has been dispatched. There is...
Bristol Press
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
Eyewitness News
BACK TO SCHOOL AUTHORITY: Volunteers put on a major back to school kickoff
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Around Hartford, Jendayi Scott-Miller is known as the angel of Edgewood. Her whole life she has been looking out for others, giving out free food and other necessities to families in the area. “Clothing, school supplies, whatever anybody needed. Diapers, formula, they could come to our...
Serious Vernon motorcycle crash hospitalizes two
TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious motor vehicle accident sent two to the hospital, one of which was transported via Lifestar, according to Vernon Police. The accident took place around 12:20 p.m. at 220 Hartford Turnpike between a car and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle was hospitalized, as was a female passenger in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wethersfield shooting leaves two dead in vehicle
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A shooting left two people dead in a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Wethersfield, police say. Wethersfield Police responded to 74 Mountain Laurel Drive at around 9:28 p.m. Saturday to multiple 911 calls of gunshots. Officers found two people dead in a vehicle at the location upon arrival. Preliminary investigations concluded there […]
Eyewitness News
Wethersfield Police Department confirm to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting
Mother and six month old child found safe after being abducted by father. The Ansonia Police Department were looking for the public’s assistance in locating Galylea Perez, age 22, and six-month-old daughter Eliana Lopez. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 2:55 AM UTC. Channel 3 caught up with a few...
Winning $825,000 Lottery Ticket Sold At Windham County Convenience Store
A winning lottery ticket valued at $825,000 was sold at a Connecticut store. An unnamed Massachusetts resident, from Worcester, claimed the "$1,000,000 Emeralds" prize from a ticket sold in Windham County, Connecticut Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 22. The ticket was purchased in the town of Thompson at the XtraMart,...
Missing Southington woman found safe in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman who was reported missing in Southington has been found safe in Hartford on Thursday. Southington police had issued a silver alert for 19-year-old Nyla Tolo after she was last seen on Saturday around 10 p.m. at her home off Mount Vernon Road in Southington. Southington police officers found Tolo […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
Police respond to a domestic violence incident on Vernon Ave
VERNON, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say they responded to a domestic incident at 106 Vernon Avenue earlier this evening. A male in his thirties was taken into custody. No weapons were located, according to police. A female victim suffered minor injuries.
NBC Connecticut
2 Found Dead in Car After Shots Fired in Wethersfield Neighborhood
Wethersfield police found two people dead in a car outside a home on Mountain Laurel Drive Saturday night. Officers responded to Mountain Laurel Drive around 9:30 p.m. after getting 911 calls about shots fired in the area, according to police. When they arrived, they found the two people dead inside...
Eyewitness News
Two adults killed in shooting in Wethersfield
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wethersfield Police Department confirms to Channel 3 that two adults have been killed in a shooting on Mountain Laurel Drive at Ashwood Court Condominiums. Police say they received reports of gunshots around 9:28 pm on Saturday. When officers arrived on scene, they found two deceased people...
Eyewitness News
Hartford schools working to keep students in class every day
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Hartford students will begin the new school year next Monday. After attendance numbers went down during the pandemic, the district is working to make sure students are in school every day from the start of the school year. Throughout the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
School resource officers forming bonds in Enfield
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - As students and parents gear up for the start of the school year, so are the people who keep your children safe. To some students they might look intimidating, but under the uniform School Resource Officers Thomas Chagnon and Norma Nabarro are also parents. “I love...
Haddam woman hospitalized after falling into fire pit
MIDDLESEX, Conn. (WTNH) – A Haddam woman fell into a fire pit Saturday night, causing severe burns, Haddam Fire Department says. Haddam Fire responded to a single-family residence on Park Road at 11:40 p.m. Saturday to assist the 54-year-old woman, who was taken via ambulance with Haddam Emergency Services to Hartford Hospital. The department could […]
LifeStar called for Vernon scooter accident
VERNON — One person was seriously injured after crashing his scooter on the Vernon Rails to Trails around 5:45 p.m., Lt. Robert Marra said. Marra said the person injured was a man in his 30s, and that he was transported to Hartford Hospital by LifeStar with serious injuries.
Eyewitness News
Suspect who escaped from Hartford courthouse arrested in East Hartford
FORECAST: An *ALERT* for storms Friday that could be strong to severe!. After a comfortably hot & bright Thursday... humidity increases tomorrow, as do our chances for storms that could be severe!. Police say body found in Derby home believed to be Jeffery Epstein associate Steven Hoffenberg. Updated: 7 hours...
Car strikes 8 parked cars in West Hartford lot: Police
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police responded to the scene of an 8-car crash in a parking lot on Farmington Avenue Friday. According to the police, the driver of one car struck eight parked and unoccupied vehicles in the parking deck of 893 Farmington Ave. The car driver was identified and transported to […]
Eyewitness News
2 Plymouth school staff members arrested for failing to report abuse
PLYMOUTH, CT (WFSB) - A principal and a staff member of a school in Plymouth face charges for failing to report suspected abuse. Sherri Turner, 59, of Farmington, and Melissa Morelli, 45, of Plymouth, were charged with “failure to report abuse, neglect or injury of a child or imminent risk of serious harm to a child.”
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
Journal Inquirer
Thrown engine from South Windsor car accident
Two people seriously injured in South Windsor car vs. tree. Welcome to the discussion. Available July 15, 2022 - The annual Journal Inquirer Discovery edition features an in-depth summary of all 18 towns' services, schools, contacts, clubs, and important locations - plus articles and art!
Comments / 0