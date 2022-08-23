ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Flooding risk, drought relief on the way for Northeast

Downpours will continue to drench portions of the northeastern United States, threatening localized flash flooding through early this week. Even areas that have missed out on recent wet weather — including areas facing drought conditions — are expected to experience rainfall as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread.
Outsider.com

Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO

Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley

Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
natureworldnews.com

Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest

On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
AccuWeather

'Significant' flash flood potential looms for Southwest

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking an abundance of tropical moisture which they say will enhance monsoon downpours across the Southwestern states and continue a threat for flash flooding this weekend. AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno, who has been scrutinizing the pattern all week across the Southwest, noted on Friday morning...
natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded

A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
The Weather Channel

Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977

Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
natureworldnews.com

Fears That Appalachia Might See More Catastrophic Flooding as a Result of Extreme Weather Stoked by Kentucky’s Unprecedented Floods

Fears that Appalachia, one of America's most susceptible regions, may see more regular and catastrophic flooding as a result of growing extreme weather in the U.S. have been stoked by Kentucky's unprecedented floods. Some locals are pessimistic, while others demand better flood mitigation measures. Flood ravaged eastern Kentucky. There is...
The Independent

Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area

Heavy rains across the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads.“The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.He said that as of Monday morning, at least 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain had fallen across much of the area.In a Tweet just after 9 a.m., Dallas police listed dozens of locations where they were responding to high water calls. At 10 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that they...
AccuWeather

Budding Gulf storm to eye South Texas with heavy rain, flooding

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that an area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico could potentially evolve into a tropical depression before drifting towards the Texas coast. But whether it organizes or not, this tropical system is expected to deliver much-needed rainfall and a renewed risk of flooding. The...
natureworldnews.com

Heavy Raining to Cover Dallas and Other Southern Regions in Flood

Dallas metroplex is hit by flooding rain, and more is expected throughout the South. A zone of developing heavy rain that will last through the middle of the week is located in the corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central sections of Mississippi. Recent Weather. AccuWeather meteorologists are...
