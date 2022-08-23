Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Related
Monsoon rains to bring flash flooding to West; California to experience scorching temperatures
NEW YORK — The Western U.S. is bracing for more extreme weather as some regions prepare for torrential rain and others for continuing extreme heat. Monsoon rains were forecast to continue over the deserts in the Southwest and up into the Rocky Mountains, with potential for flash flooding in Arizona, Utah, Colorado and Wyoming on Sunday.
Flooding risk, drought relief on the way for Northeast
Downpours will continue to drench portions of the northeastern United States, threatening localized flash flooding through early this week. Even areas that have missed out on recent wet weather — including areas facing drought conditions — are expected to experience rainfall as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread.
Phys.org
Flash flooding hits US parks, southern states in latest weather disasters
A hiker swept away in flash floods and torrential rain was still missing Monday as a weekend of storms forced hundreds to evacuate in the latest weather disasters to hit national parks in the United States. Heavy rains were also causing havoc in parts of Texas on Monday as forecasters...
Videos show Las Vegas casinos underwater again following flash floods, the latest in a string of extreme weather events
One clip from inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino showed card tables being soaked as water fell from the ceiling.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disney World Guests Run for Cover, Wade Through Knee-Deep Water as Park Floods in Severe Storm: VIDEO
Central Florida is getting battered with thunderstorms lately, which has led to severe flooding in Disney World parks. Guests are posting videos of the drastic amount of water flooding the streets of Epcot and the Magic Kingdom. Those brave Disney fans who got caught in the storms were left wading through knee-deep water and running for cover from intense lightning.
Death Valley 1,000-Year Floods Seen From Space in Before and After Images
The hottest place on Earth saw almost a year's worth of rainfall in just three hours.
Death Valley Flooding an 'Extremely Rare, 1,000-Year Event'
Over the weekend, nearly a year's worth of rain fell on the California national park in just three hours.
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rain and Massive Flooding over the Southern United States to Move Toward the Lower Mississippi Valley
Heavy rain has continued to persist over the southern United States as of Monday evening, August 22, causing widespread flooding in multiple cities and towns. US weather authorities have issued renewed weather alerts regarding the potential spread of the inclement weather to the Lower Mississippi Valley in the next several days this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
natureworldnews.com
Extremely Dangerous Thunderstorms to Ravage the American Midwest
On the first day of August, hailstorms, destructive wind gusts, and torrential downpours tore across parts of the Midwest. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will continue through at least midweek. Thunderstorms Incoming. On Monday morning, a line of thunderstorms plowed over central Indiana. Strong gusts from the storms...
'Significant' flash flood potential looms for Southwest
AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking an abundance of tropical moisture which they say will enhance monsoon downpours across the Southwestern states and continue a threat for flash flooding this weekend. AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno, who has been scrutinizing the pattern all week across the Southwest, noted on Friday morning...
natureworldnews.com
Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
The Weather Channel
Kentucky Disaster Was Nation's Deadliest Non-Tropical Flash Flood Since 1977
Over three dozen people died in last week's Kentucky flash flooding. That's the nation's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. Three flash floods claimed over 100 lives in the 1970s. Last week's Kentucky flood disaster was America's deadliest non-tropical flash flood in 45 years. At least 37 were killed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
natureworldnews.com
Fears That Appalachia Might See More Catastrophic Flooding as a Result of Extreme Weather Stoked by Kentucky’s Unprecedented Floods
Fears that Appalachia, one of America's most susceptible regions, may see more regular and catastrophic flooding as a result of growing extreme weather in the U.S. have been stoked by Kentucky's unprecedented floods. Some locals are pessimistic, while others demand better flood mitigation measures. Flood ravaged eastern Kentucky. There is...
Deadly flooding after summer’s worth of rain deluges Seoul in 48 hours
Downpours triggered flash flooding that wreaked havoc in the South Korean capital and left at least nine people dead across the country. A tremendous deluge overwhelmed portions of South Korea earlier this week as flash flooding swept through major metropolitan areas and left deadly damage in its wake. At least...
New Zealand authorities warn more heavy rain to hit flooded South Island
New Zealand has maintained a state of emergency in parts of its flood-battered South Island on Sunday as authorities weighed damage in the region hardest hit by four days of torrential rain. Last week’s rains in northern and central areas forced more than 500 people from their homes, making some...
Heavy rain floods streets across Dallas-Fort Worth area
Heavy rains across the Dallas-Fort Worth area on Monday caused streets to flood, submerging vehicles as officials warned motorists to stay off the roads.“The Dallas-Fort Worth area was pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight,” said Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.He said that as of Monday morning, at least 7 inches (18 centimeters) of rain had fallen across much of the area.In a Tweet just after 9 a.m., Dallas police listed dozens of locations where they were responding to high water calls. At 10 a.m., the Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted that they...
Budding Gulf storm to eye South Texas with heavy rain, flooding
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that an area of low pressure over the western Gulf of Mexico could potentially evolve into a tropical depression before drifting towards the Texas coast. But whether it organizes or not, this tropical system is expected to deliver much-needed rainfall and a renewed risk of flooding. The...
Flash floods wreak havoc in US south-west – but are no salve for drought
Climate experts warn temporary increases in water levels will not mitigate a crisis that has been years in the making
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Raining to Cover Dallas and Other Southern Regions in Flood
Dallas metroplex is hit by flooding rain, and more is expected throughout the South. A zone of developing heavy rain that will last through the middle of the week is located in the corridor from northern Texas and southern Oklahoma to central sections of Mississippi. Recent Weather. AccuWeather meteorologists are...
natureworldnews.com
Severe Weather and Flash Floods Wreak Havoc in the Southwestern United States Causing Massive Flight Delays
Flash floods in the American southwest have closed parts of national parks, including Moab and Zion, stopped highways in Colorado, swamped cars in Texas, and trapped visitors in a New Mexico cave in recent days. A young woman is still missing after being swept away while hiking in Zion National...
Comments / 0