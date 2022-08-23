ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections

Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
The Post and Courier

GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY

GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY PLACE , 08/26/22 - 08/28/22, 7am - 5pm , Sun 7am-12p Furn, Kitchenwares, power tools, medical equip, gardening items, collectibles, and craft supplies. Great Prices!
The Post and Courier

September events at Charleston County Parks

Sept. 1, 5 - 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
foxcharleston.com

Better Business Bureau Revokes Furniture Store’s License

Home Decor Outlets of North Charleston neglected to provide customers with online orders, although payments were made. In addition, they failed to respond to claims resulting in the Better Business Bureau revoking their license. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney spoke with customers who struggled to receive a refund from the furniture store.
charlestondaily.net

This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston

Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
counton2.com

Charleston Co. waterparks to close September 5

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As summer comes to a close, Charleston County residents can expect schedule changes for all county waterparks. Children have returned to school and fall is around the corner, bringing an end to the summer for Charleston County Parks. According to Charleston County Parks, the...
holycitysinner.com

SEWE Announces “Flyways,” A New Fall Kick Off Event

The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will present “Flyways,” a new fall event that will be held ahead of its 41st annual show in February of 2023. Held in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, this celebration will honor the journey of waterfowl across North America. The event will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Charleston Visitor Center.
iheart.com

FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
The Post and Courier

Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love

Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
holycitysinner.com

Locals Seafood & Raw Bar Has Closed

The closure, which wasn’t officially announced, reportedly happened last Sunday. The restaurant’s website and social media accounts have been deleted and any reference to the concept has been removed from the Locals website. The business has also been marked as closed on Yelp. The group’s other two restaurants...
The Post and Courier

PINE FOREST COUNTRY CLUB, Congressio

PINE FOREST COUNTRY CLUB, Congressional Blvd, Summerville, Annual Neighborhood Garage Sale. Sat. 9/17, 8am-12pm. Turn on Congressional Blvd from Butternut Rd. Entire neighborhood, many sales. www.PineForestHOA.com.
