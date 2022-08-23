Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Learn about Seafood and Shrimping on Shem CreekRene CizioCharleston, SC
5 Enjoyable Things to Do in Charleston, SCBecca CCharleston, SC
3 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
Exploring Charleston Architecture: 8 Reasons You'll Love itRene CizioCharleston, SC
Breeze Airways is Adding 2 Nonstop Flights from Charleston, SC to the West CoastReportWireLos Angeles, CA
Related
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Style Exchange Hosting an Upscale Consignment Sale for Women and Teens
The event is free to attend and parking is free too. There will be dressing rooms on-site and they’ll accept cash, Venmo, and major credit cards for payment. For more information, visit charlestonstyleexchange.com.
The Post and Courier
West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections
Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
The Post and Courier
50-unit townhome project proposed at former Blackbaud stadium site on Daniel Island
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Nowell Creek Village Townhomes to rise in 12 buildings. A 50-unit townhouse development is being proposed on part...
The Post and Courier
GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY
GARAGE SALE GEORGETOWN 67 KINGS BURY PLACE , 08/26/22 - 08/28/22, 7am - 5pm , Sun 7am-12p Furn, Kitchenwares, power tools, medical equip, gardening items, collectibles, and craft supplies. Great Prices!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
September events at Charleston County Parks
Sept. 1, 5 - 7 p.m. Come enjoy Toast Under the Oaks while exploring Johns Island County Park. Guests will enjoy wine, beer, and live music from Gracie Trice, while experiencing the beauty of this 738-acre park. Food truck fare will be available for purchase on-site from Kees Kitchen and Mac Daddy food truck.
abcnews4.com
Furniture Fraud: How one store in North Charleston left many without furniture or refunds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How long would you wait for that the right new sofa or kitchen table? Some customers of a North Charleston furniture store say they’ve been waiting for two years now and claim they’re getting the runaround. ABC News 4 received multiple reports...
foxcharleston.com
Better Business Bureau Revokes Furniture Store’s License
Home Decor Outlets of North Charleston neglected to provide customers with online orders, although payments were made. In addition, they failed to respond to claims resulting in the Better Business Bureau revoking their license. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney spoke with customers who struggled to receive a refund from the furniture store.
charlestondaily.net
This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston
Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
IN THIS ARTICLE
counton2.com
Charleston Co. waterparks to close September 5
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As summer comes to a close, Charleston County residents can expect schedule changes for all county waterparks. Children have returned to school and fall is around the corner, bringing an end to the summer for Charleston County Parks. According to Charleston County Parks, the...
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. to host Swing Fore the Symphony 2022
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL) offers both golf and music at “Swing Fore the Symphony 2022,” a golf event at the Country Club of Charleston on Monday, October 10th. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and CSOL music scholarships. Teams will be...
holycitysinner.com
SEWE Announces “Flyways,” A New Fall Kick Off Event
The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition (SEWE) will present “Flyways,” a new fall event that will be held ahead of its 41st annual show in February of 2023. Held in partnership with Ducks Unlimited, this celebration will honor the journey of waterfowl across North America. The event will be held on Saturday, October 15th from 7 pm to 11 pm at the Charleston Visitor Center.
iheart.com
FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Try these high-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, according to Trip Advisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
The Post and Courier
Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love
Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
The Post and Courier
City of North Charleston poised to sell 3 vacant lots to nonprofit for affordable housing
NORTH CHARLESTON — In an effort to create more affordable places to live, the city intends to sell several lots located in a neighborhood threatened by gentrification to a housing nonprofit. City Council gave unanimous approval Aug. 25 to sell three parcels the city owns in the Chicora-Cherokee neighborhood...
holycitysinner.com
Locals Seafood & Raw Bar Has Closed
The closure, which wasn’t officially announced, reportedly happened last Sunday. The restaurant’s website and social media accounts have been deleted and any reference to the concept has been removed from the Locals website. The business has also been marked as closed on Yelp. The group’s other two restaurants...
Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are back in session, Labor Day weekend is within reach and pumpkin spice everything is making a comeback – all signs that point to the end of summer. But if you are looking for some last-minute fun, here are a few amusement and theme parks located close to Charleston, South […]
IOP community raises money for grocery store worker after scam
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – A beloved grocery store employee is receiving some help from the Isle of Palms community after she fell victim to a scam. Keera Urick has been a cashier at the IOP Harris Teeter for the last 2.5 years. Back in February, she and her husband moved into a new […]
The Post and Courier
PINE FOREST COUNTRY CLUB, Congressio
PINE FOREST COUNTRY CLUB, Congressional Blvd, Summerville, Annual Neighborhood Garage Sale. Sat. 9/17, 8am-12pm. Turn on Congressional Blvd from Butternut Rd. Entire neighborhood, many sales. www.PineForestHOA.com.
holycitysinner.com
North Charleston POPS! Welcomes Gregory Schoonover as New Executive Director
The North Charleston POPS! announced today the appointment of a dynamic new Executive Director. Musician and businessman Gregory Schoonover (right) will take over the leadership of the POPS! on September 1st. POPS! Founder Tacy Edwards is happy to pass the executive baton to a person of great knowledge and experience...
Comments / 0