Some Awesome Sunday Events in the Lowcountry (August 28, 2022)
Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
kiss951.com
Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State
Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
New card game sends you on spontaneous trips around Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- When College of Charleston alum Emily Torchiana moved to Los Angeles in 2018, she knew almost no one and needed a way to get to know her new home. “I really wanted to have my own happiness come from myself and not really wait for people to make plans,” she said. “So […]
Try these high-rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, according to Trip Advisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated brunch restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina from Tripadvisor.
abcnews4.com
Furniture Fraud: How one store in North Charleston left many without furniture or refunds
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — How long would you wait for that the right new sofa or kitchen table? Some customers of a North Charleston furniture store say they’ve been waiting for two years now and claim they’re getting the runaround. ABC News 4 received multiple reports...
Best theme parks located closest to Charleston, South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Schools are back in session, Labor Day weekend is within reach and pumpkin spice everything is making a comeback – all signs that point to the end of summer. But if you are looking for some last-minute fun, here are a few amusement and theme parks located close to Charleston, South […]
The Post and Courier
50-unit townhome project proposed at former Blackbaud stadium site on Daniel Island
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Nowell Creek Village Townhomes to rise in 12 buildings. A 50-unit townhouse development is being proposed on part...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering
Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
The Post and Courier
Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal
The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
abcnews4.com
2022 Hurricane Special: Ready 4 The Storm | FULL EPISODE
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is here, and the ABC News 4 Storm Tracker team is working 4 you to help get you Ready 4 The Storm. The Battery can be one of the most vulnerable spots in the Lowcountry. It's a reminder that we should always be...
counton2.com
Charleston Co. waterparks to close September 5
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As summer comes to a close, Charleston County residents can expect schedule changes for all county waterparks. Children have returned to school and fall is around the corner, bringing an end to the summer for Charleston County Parks. According to Charleston County Parks, the...
holycitysinner.com
New Performing Arts & Film Collective in West Ashley Requesting Community’s Assistance
Charleston resident and actor Sarah Dionna recently launched a business called Arc Take 2, which aims to be a creative place for actors, voice over artists, filmmakers, pole dancers, aerialists, and more. Dionna says the organization’s mission is to foster the growth of media and entertainment artists. Why “Take...
The Post and Courier
West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections
Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston Style Exchange Hosting an Upscale Consignment Sale for Women and Teens
The event is free to attend and parking is free too. There will be dressing rooms on-site and they’ll accept cash, Venmo, and major credit cards for payment. For more information, visit charlestonstyleexchange.com.
The Post and Courier
Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property
Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
citadel.edu
First Black superintendent in Berkeley County strives to bring district into the future
Note: Deon Jackson is a member of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 1999; he also earned degrees through The Citadel Graduate College in 2005 and 2013. (Photo courtesy: Grace Beahm Alford, The Post and Courier) The Post and Courier, by Andrew Miller. More than a decade later,...
The Post and Courier
Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love
Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
thelocalpalate.com
Oysters are a Delicious Fall Tradition in South Carolina
When you say “fall,” most people conjure up images of fall foliage carpeting rolling hills, spiced pumpkin lattes and bundling up by the season’s first fire. But along the coast of South Carolina, fall is a cooler kind of summer where the season’s first fires are lit not for roasting marshmallows, but for roasting oysters. During oyster season, which runs from September through April, these tasty mollusks are abundant at almost every local restaurant along the coast. But life in the Lowcountry is all about socializing, and heaps of oysters are downed at festivals, fundraisers and backyard get-togethers where oysters are shoveled off steaming pits and onto long tables to be shucked and eaten on the spot.
Eight-year-old finds shark tooth worth thousands of dollars in South Carolina
Charleston, S.C. — A young archeologist is being hailed for the find of a lifetime. Eight-year-old Riley Gracely unearthed a prehistoric shark tooth while on vacation in South Carolina. Riley and his family have collected hundreds of shark teeth during their annual visit to Palmetto Fossil Excursions in Charleston,...
iheart.com
FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
