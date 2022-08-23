When you say “fall,” most people conjure up images of fall foliage carpeting rolling hills, spiced pumpkin lattes and bundling up by the season’s first fire. But along the coast of South Carolina, fall is a cooler kind of summer where the season’s first fires are lit not for roasting marshmallows, but for roasting oysters. During oyster season, which runs from September through April, these tasty mollusks are abundant at almost every local restaurant along the coast. But life in the Lowcountry is all about socializing, and heaps of oysters are downed at festivals, fundraisers and backyard get-togethers where oysters are shoveled off steaming pits and onto long tables to be shucked and eaten on the spot.

