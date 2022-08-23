ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

charlestondaily.net

Some Awesome Sunday Events in the Lowcountry (August 28, 2022)

Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
kiss951.com

Popular South Carolina Restaurant Has Best Cheeseburger in the State

Who is hungry? As I am sitting here, I am currently hungry and a burger does sound quite good. I know some people enjoy dreaming about a juicy, tasty cheeseburger on a good day. Especially at the end of the week when you are just ready to enjoy some relaxation from a long day at work. A cheeseburger and some fries I am sure will solve the problem for many of us.
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Stono Rebellion isn't a happy part of SC history, but it's worth remembering

Next month, a group of scholars will convene in Charleston to share their understanding of colonial America's most deadly revolt of enslaved African Americans. The event underscores how the Stono Rebellion, which began on Sept. 9, 1739, in what today is southern Charleston County, remains an important and tragic piece of our history from which we all can learn.
The Post and Courier

Behre: A very unusual project — and a very unusual deal

The evolution of Union Pier will be worth watching closely in the coming years, most obviously because of the implications for Charleston: The redevelopment will make the city either a better or worse place to live, work and play. But it’s also worth closely watching because of the unique deal...
abcnews4.com

2022 Hurricane Special: Ready 4 The Storm | FULL EPISODE

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Hurricane season is here, and the ABC News 4 Storm Tracker team is working 4 you to help get you Ready 4 The Storm. The Battery can be one of the most vulnerable spots in the Lowcountry. It's a reminder that we should always be...
counton2.com

Charleston Co. waterparks to close September 5

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – As summer comes to a close, Charleston County residents can expect schedule changes for all county waterparks. Children have returned to school and fall is around the corner, bringing an end to the summer for Charleston County Parks. According to Charleston County Parks, the...
The Post and Courier

West of the Ashley: A tale of two sections

Prices are up, inventory is spare, houses for sale spend historically little time on the market and sell for more than asking price. And while the market has cooled a bit the past couple of months as interest rates leaped, prices remain high and houses for sale remain endangered species.
The Post and Courier

Charleston leaders want input on what to do with 70-acre waterfront port property

Charleston residents have a unique opportunity to weigh in on what happens to a 70-acre parcel of waterfront property on the peninsula. The property, which is 10 acres larger than Hampton Park, is primarily used as parking for Carnival Sunshine cruise passengers. The State Ports Authority owns the lot and the aging 1970s terminal, known as Union Pier.
The Post and Courier

Five Charleston breakfast restaurants the whole family will love

Choosing a place to eat that the entire family will enjoy can be daunting. I must avoid gluten, my son is a picky eater, and my daughter could eat tacos for every meal. But we have learned that breakfast restaurants always have something to satisfy everyone in my family. Living...
thelocalpalate.com

Oysters are a Delicious Fall Tradition in South Carolina

When you say “fall,” most people conjure up images of fall foliage carpeting rolling hills, spiced pumpkin lattes and bundling up by the season’s first fire. But along the coast of South Carolina, fall is a cooler kind of summer where the season’s first fires are lit not for roasting marshmallows, but for roasting oysters. During oyster season, which runs from September through April, these tasty mollusks are abundant at almost every local restaurant along the coast. But life in the Lowcountry is all about socializing, and heaps of oysters are downed at festivals, fundraisers and backyard get-togethers where oysters are shoveled off steaming pits and onto long tables to be shucked and eaten on the spot.
iheart.com

FOOD: Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with free cake

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating 25 years by giving presents to its customers. The company is also holding an online contest where one person will win a $25,000 birthday party. Twenty-five runners-up will get a $100 Nothing Bundt Cake gift card. Rules and how to enter can be found here.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

