Charleston County, SC

holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Makes Road Closure Announcement

Beginning on September 1st, 2022, Campbell Thicket Road from SC 27 (Givhans Road) to S. Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville will be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm – this according to Dorchester County. This road closure is due to safety issues as Edisto Electric Cooperative...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
holycitysinner.com

Charleston Named of the Best Minor League Sports Cities in the Country

Here’s what the site had to say about Charleston’s minor league sports scene:. “Charleston may only have a population of around 138,000, but the city is filled to the brim with arts, culture, tourist attractions — and a few favorite hometown teams to cheer for. One of their most successful franchises is the Charleston RiverDogs minor league baseball team. (The team) is known for one of their quirky and colorful co-owners, SNL alum and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray. (He) is often spotted at RiverDogs games and is easily considered one of their most passionate fans….In addition to the RiverDogs, Charleston sports fans can also catch a South Carolina Stingrays hockey game and the Charleston Battery professional soccer club game.”
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Blast Way to 7-1 Victory

Fayetteville, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs hit four home runs, including three in the fifth inning, to take down the Fayetteville Woodpeckers by a 7-1 score on Friday night at Segra Stadium. Six of the team’s seven runs came courtesy of the long ball. The Columbia Fireflies earned a third straight walk-off win to remain 3.5 games behind the first place RiverDogs.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
holycitysinner.com

Battery Fall Flat in 0-3 Loss to Detroit

The Charleston Battery fell 0-3 to Detroit City FC on Saturday in their only home match of the month. Despite a scoreless first half, Detroit found the back of the net three times in the second half to secure the road victory. The home crowd at Patriots Point put on a strong display during the night, setting a season-high for attendance in 2022. Charleston will be back home on Saturday, September 3, against New York Red Bulls II after a quick road match on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

RiverDogs Find Plenty of Relief, Escape with 3-2 Win over Woodpeckers

Fayetteville, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs hit two more home runs and used solid work in the clutch from their bullpen to escape Segra Stadium with a 3-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday night. The RiverDogs have hit six home runs in the last two games and improved to 9-3 on the current road trip. The victory also allowed the team to reach 80 wins for the fifth time in franchise history which dates back to 1980.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

