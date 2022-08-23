Read full article on original website
Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. to host Swing Fore the Symphony 2022
The Charleston Symphony Orchestra League, Inc. (CSOL) offers both golf and music at “Swing Fore the Symphony 2022,” a golf event at the Country Club of Charleston on Monday, October 10th. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Charleston Symphony Orchestra and CSOL music scholarships. Teams will be...
New Performing Arts & Film Collective in West Ashley Requesting Community’s Assistance
Charleston resident and actor Sarah Dionna recently launched a business called Arc Take 2, which aims to be a creative place for actors, voice over artists, filmmakers, pole dancers, aerialists, and more. Dionna says the organization’s mission is to foster the growth of media and entertainment artists. Why “Take...
North Charleston POPS! Welcomes Gregory Schoonover as New Executive Director
The North Charleston POPS! announced today the appointment of a dynamic new Executive Director. Musician and businessman Gregory Schoonover (right) will take over the leadership of the POPS! on September 1st. POPS! Founder Tacy Edwards is happy to pass the executive baton to a person of great knowledge and experience...
Charleston Style Exchange Hosting an Upscale Consignment Sale for Women and Teens
The event is free to attend and parking is free too. There will be dressing rooms on-site and they’ll accept cash, Venmo, and major credit cards for payment. For more information, visit charlestonstyleexchange.com.
Dorchester County Makes Road Closure Announcement
Beginning on September 1st, 2022, Campbell Thicket Road from SC 27 (Givhans Road) to S. Railroad Avenue in Ridgeville will be closed Monday through Thursday from 7 am to 5 pm – this according to Dorchester County. This road closure is due to safety issues as Edisto Electric Cooperative...
Charleston Named of the Best Minor League Sports Cities in the Country
Here’s what the site had to say about Charleston’s minor league sports scene:. “Charleston may only have a population of around 138,000, but the city is filled to the brim with arts, culture, tourist attractions — and a few favorite hometown teams to cheer for. One of their most successful franchises is the Charleston RiverDogs minor league baseball team. (The team) is known for one of their quirky and colorful co-owners, SNL alum and Lost in Translation star Bill Murray. (He) is often spotted at RiverDogs games and is easily considered one of their most passionate fans….In addition to the RiverDogs, Charleston sports fans can also catch a South Carolina Stingrays hockey game and the Charleston Battery professional soccer club game.”
RiverDogs Blast Way to 7-1 Victory
Fayetteville, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs hit four home runs, including three in the fifth inning, to take down the Fayetteville Woodpeckers by a 7-1 score on Friday night at Segra Stadium. Six of the team’s seven runs came courtesy of the long ball. The Columbia Fireflies earned a third straight walk-off win to remain 3.5 games behind the first place RiverDogs.
Battery Fall Flat in 0-3 Loss to Detroit
The Charleston Battery fell 0-3 to Detroit City FC on Saturday in their only home match of the month. Despite a scoreless first half, Detroit found the back of the net three times in the second half to secure the road victory. The home crowd at Patriots Point put on a strong display during the night, setting a season-high for attendance in 2022. Charleston will be back home on Saturday, September 3, against New York Red Bulls II after a quick road match on Wednesday in Pittsburgh.
RiverDogs Find Plenty of Relief, Escape with 3-2 Win over Woodpeckers
Fayetteville, NC – The Charleston RiverDogs hit two more home runs and used solid work in the clutch from their bullpen to escape Segra Stadium with a 3-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Saturday night. The RiverDogs have hit six home runs in the last two games and improved to 9-3 on the current road trip. The victory also allowed the team to reach 80 wins for the fifth time in franchise history which dates back to 1980.
