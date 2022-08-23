Read full article on original website
Cayuga Health cuts ribbon for new physical therapy location in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials from Cayuga Health and the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new facility today. Cayuga Physical Therapy is a 2,000 square foot space conveniently located next to Vine Health and Fitness at 2 Main Street. “Investing in our community...
Two Cortland factories to close
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Two employers in Cortland are closing their doors. Voyant Beauty and ALPLA will shut down operations at the end of the year. Voyant has two locations in the City of Cortland on Central Ave. and Huntington Street. They employ 459 people total, 150 of those through staffing agencies. Around 35 people work for ALPLA, supplying plastic containers for Voyant. They announced their closing in the wake of Voyant’s decision.
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
Emergency water main repair in Ithaca and traffic impacts
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Emergency water main repair in Ithaca. The 200 block of South Albany Street is closed until 7:30 a.m. to repair the broken water pipe. Buildings in the area could experience low or no water pressure. The city recommends Fayette Street or South Geneva Street as detours. Residents on the impacted part of South Albany will have access to their homes.
Authorities seek help identifying suspected thieves in Tompkins County
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help identifying suspected thieves. The two people pictured below have allegedly been walking out of multiple convenient stores in the area without paying. Anyone with information is asked to contact The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office. Contacts:
IC sees spike in COVID-19 cases, encourages masks
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Face coverings at Ithaca College are now strongly encouraged while indoors on campus. Samm Swarts, IC’s assistant director for Emergency Preparedness and Response, says the college has seen a sharp increase in positive COVID-19 cases among students in the last couple weeks. Testing is available seven days a week at IC.
Work on Tompkins County domestic terror plan continues
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County officials remain hard at work on drafting a plan to combat domestic terrorism. Lisa Holmes is the county administrator. Recently on Ithaca’s Morning News, she offered an update. In May, Governor Hochul issued an executive order in the wake of the mass...
Cortland County teacher given top honor in New York
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A teacher in Cortland County is the New York State History Teacher of the Year. Caitlin Goodwin is a social studies teacher at McGraw High School and SUNY Cortland Alum. The award comes from the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, the leading national organization dedicated to grade school history education.
Ethics board aims for transparency in Reimagining Public Safety probe
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board plans to make its probe as public as possible. The board is investigating payments and potential conflicts of interest in the initial Reimagining Public Safety process. Lawyer Sharon Sulimowicz says it’s best to be transparent. Next month, the...
