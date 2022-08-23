Read full article on original website
Sterling Journal-Advocate
Water confab: Colorado politicos call for more water storage, smart growth
Colorado needs more reservoir storage and ways to manage urban growth in order protect its water supplies, prominent politicians said Tuesday at a major gathering of water officials in Steamboat Springs. “Water is central to our livelihoods and its increasing scarcity is a challenge of the first order for everyone...
A larger chunk of Colorado is now drought-free this week
Late August's drought update shows continued improvement in Colorado's drought battle for some and no change for others.
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
Colorado’s 10 Most Iconic Restaurants According to Uncover Colorado
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, we celebrated Iconic American Restaurants Day. Colorado is home to a number of food venues that could easily be described as icons. Here's a look a the top 10 "Most Iconic" restaurants in Colorado, according to to Uncover Colorado. You'll recognize some of these names in...
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Weld County Is 117 Years Old
The housing market has cooled down across the United States, some places more than others, but here in Colorado, although home prices have corrected themselves more in the Denver area, they've started to go down a little in other areas too. While there are a few more deals to be...
Colorful Colorado: The History of Welcome Signs in the Centennial State
Our Welcome to Colorful Colorado signs at our borders can be found on all sides of the state. Since their beginning, the signs have gone from the roadside to t-shirts, hats, key chains, and plenty of other swag at the visitor's center. Scroll on to learn more about the history...
realvail.com
Bennet, O’Dea cross campaign paths, offer very different views on Colorado River water, climate crisis
Along the winding rural highways and forested watersheds of northern Colorado, the paths of Colorado’s two U.S. Senate candidates intertwined on Tuesday at a series of events that put a spotlight on the all-important Colorado River Basin and what fate awaits it in an age of catastrophic climate change.
Daily Record
Tarantula tunnels under Colorado highways may promote mating, stop squishing, bug advocates say
Arachnid advocates trying to prevent the squishing of tarantulas as they seek mates on southeastern Colorado plains have asked the Colorado Department of Transportation to create safe crossing tunnels under several highways. Hundreds of male tarantulas perish under vehicle tires this time of year as they trek from their foot-deep...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
What Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 For Best Views In The Country?
Sometimes having a great view is everything and in Colorado, we're lucky enough to have some amazing views. One Colorado city, in particular, was just ranked Top 10 in the country for best residential views. Colorado City With Best Views. People love having great views. They'll literally pay extra money...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
'It's like the moose have chosen us': Nevada's moose population continues to grow
Moose are quietly populating the northeastern corner of Nevada. And they are doing it without the help of humans. It’s the first time a big game species has done so in the Silver State without help from the Nevada Department of Wildlife, according to the agency. ...
KRDO
Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
ksut.org
‘We need to hear these stories’: Colorado begins investigating a former Indian boarding school
Deborah Parker heads the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition, and she's a trusted confidant for Indigenous elders who attended federal Indian boarding schools in their youth. “We’re talking about institutions, prison systems, that were buildings you put children in as young as 3 years old, and many children...
Colorado Gets First Snow of Season 3 Days Earlier Than Last Year
Believe it or not, Colorado has already had its first dusting of snow for the season. For what it's worth, this snow was three days earlier than last year's first snowfall. It didn't stick around for long, having already melted by afternoon. Nevertheless, it was snow. Colorado's First Snow For...
Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting members of a group that offered to help get her son back legally after reaching out for help on social media but they did not. Cynthia Abcug’s lawyer said his client may have made mistakes after her son was removed from her home in 2019, including letting a military veteran she never met before sleep on her couch to provide protection for her and accusing social workers on social media of seizing children to sell them. Still public defender Ara Ohanian urged jurors to acquit her, saying there was no evidence Abcug had plans to launch a raid or that she had taken any steps to try to pursue one. “She did not commit any crimes,” he said during closing arguments in Abcug’s trial in Castle Rock, south of Denver.
