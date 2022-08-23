ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Sterling Journal-Advocate

Water confab: Colorado politicos call for more water storage, smart growth

Colorado needs more reservoir storage and ways to manage urban growth in order protect its water supplies, prominent politicians said Tuesday at a major gathering of water officials in Steamboat Springs. “Water is central to our livelihoods and its increasing scarcity is a challenge of the first order for everyone...
94.3 The X

Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
99.9 KEKB

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
99.9 KEKB

This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout

Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?

Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
ESPN Western Colorado

Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado

Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
95 Rock KKNN

Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?

We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
KRDO

Controversial Colorado secure voting PSA no longer airing on TV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- For weeks, Democratic Secretary of State Jenna Griswold had been running a television public service announcement promoting the security of Colorado's elections. In doing so, she used more than a million taxpayer dollars to pay for them. However, the ads are now being pulled from the air.
The Associated Press

Colorado mom denies plot to kidnap son from foster home

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman accused of plotting with QAnon supporters to kidnap her son from his foster home denied Thursday there was ever a planned raid, saying she ended up meeting members of a group that offered to help get her son back legally after reaching out for help on social media but they did not. Cynthia Abcug’s lawyer said his client may have made mistakes after her son was removed from her home in 2019, including letting a military veteran she never met before sleep on her couch to provide protection for her and accusing social workers on social media of seizing children to sell them. Still public defender Ara Ohanian urged jurors to acquit her, saying there was no evidence Abcug had plans to launch a raid or that she had taken any steps to try to pursue one. “She did not commit any crimes,” he said during closing arguments in Abcug’s trial in Castle Rock, south of Denver.
