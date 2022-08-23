ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tukwila, WA

Motorcyclist killed in high speed crash in Tukwila Monday night

Tukwila Blog
Tukwila Blog
 5 days ago

A 52-year-old Renton man was killed in a high-speed crash in Tukwila Monday night, Aug. 22, 2022, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Troopers say that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed at around 10:25 p.m. on southbound SR 99 at SR 599 (map below) in lane one of two, when he failed to negotiate the curve and lost control.

The driver crossed the right shoulder and struck the elevated gorepoint, was ejected and struck the pavement, coming to rest on the right shoulder.

WSP says that the motorcycle continued down the exit ramp, struck a concrete barrier and came to rest blocking lane one.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38g2rK_0hSCd4xg00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood

Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Key News Network

Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee

Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Renton, WA
Accidents
City
Tukwila, WA
Renton, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Renton, WA
City
Concrete, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Tukwila, WA
Accidents
Tukwila, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel

SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wsp
truecrimedaily

Neighbor accused of killing couple who were about to open brewery, leaving bodies in trash

OLALLA, Wash. (TCD) -- A 40-year-old Tacoma-area man is accused of killing a married couple and leaving their bodies in a trash can on their porch. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call about "suspicious circumstances" at a home on the 12900 block of Shady Glen Avenue SE. The caller said she went to check on her parents at their residence, but they were nowhere to be found. She also reportedly noticed signs of forced entry and blood.
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Man arrested for vehicular assault along I-5 near Kent

The Washington State Patrol arrested a 25-year-old Puyallup man for investigation of vehicular assault after he reportedly collided with another vehicle and injured two people after passing on the shoulder of Interstate 5 near Kent. Both vehicles were traveling southbound in lane one of six lanes at about 12:27 a.m....
KENT, WA
thejoltnews.com

Three shots fired at man killed yesterday; no officers injured

Three shots were fired at the man who was killed by Olympia police yesterday after allegedly wielding a knife at officers, a spokesperson for the Capital Metro Independent Investigations Team (CMIIT) said, adding that no officers were injured in the incident. Tumwater police spokesperson Laura Wohl told The JOLT that...
OLYMPIA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Freight truck collides with motorcyclist on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Charges are pending against a 31-year-old freight truck driver from Kent following a collision with a motorcycle at the I-82 and State Route 397 intersection before 9 a.m. on August 22. He was headed west on I-82, about a mile south of Kennewick, heading to exit to SR 397, according to Washington State Patrol.
KENNEWICK, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
auburn-reporter.com

Bomb threats, vehicle arson | Auburn police blotter

The following is taken from the Auburn Police Department daily blotter. All told, there were 22 assaults, 26 vehicle thefts and nine burglaries reported in the blotter between Aug. 10 and Aug. 18. Aug. 10. Assault: A woman was arrested for assaulting her ex-boyfriend on 116th Ave Southeast at 11:45...
AUBURN, WA
Key News Network

1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila

Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
TUKWILA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Fatal road rage shooting in SoDo resulted from suspect refusing to let victim merge

SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutors' Office has filed second-degree murder charges against a driver who allegedly shot and killed a motorist last month in SoDo after the two were involved in a road rage confrontation , court documents show. Angel Anthony Valderrama, 38, is accused of shooting Bob...
Tukwila Blog

Tukwila Blog

Tukwila, WA
173
Followers
272
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Tukwila, WA

 https://tukwilablog.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy