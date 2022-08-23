Read full article on original website
Four-star DB and new Oklahoma commit Makari Vickers dishes on decision and what’s next for Sooners’ 2023 class
Oklahoma has picked up yet another nationally coveted commit in the 2023 cycle, as four-star defensive back Makari Vickers announced Friday evening that he’ll be a Sooner. The versatile 6-foot-1 phenom from Tallahassee is the No. 85 overall player and No. 6 safety in the 247Sports Composite, although Oklahoma has recruited Vickers primarily as a cornerback. He's the third blue-chip commit in five weeks for OU cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.
WATCH: Texas five star commit Arch Manning silences "overrated" chants during season opener
The nation's No. 1 player and five-star Texas commit Arch Manning opened up his senior season with a 20-13 "Jamboree" victory over De La Salle HS. The biggest highlight of the game for the Longhorn pledge was a 20 yard scramble for a touchdown as the opposing student section was growing louder with "overrated" chants.
Minnesota basketball: UNC transfer Dawson Garcia granted immediate eligibility by NCAA
North Carolina transfer Dawson Garcia has received a waiver from the NCAA and will be immediately eligible to play at Minnesota, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Garcia started his career at Marquette before transferring to UNC last season, then transferring back closer to home with the Golden Gophers.
Arkansas watching Cincinnati quarterback battle
The Cincinnati football team left Camp Higher Ground last week and has turned its attention to next Saturday's season-opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The biggest.
Highly ranked, in-state quarterback gets early offer from Tennessee
A highly ranked Class of 2025 quarterback from Brentwood, Tenn., picked up an offer from Tennessee coming off the first start of his high school career.
247Sports
Key Quotes: Chang, players react to Vanderbilt loss
Excitement was high for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors to open the 2022 season, but the energy quickly dissipated as the visiting Vanderbilt Commodores delivered a 63-10 blowout over UH. Head coach Timmy Chang, quarterback Braden Schager, running back Dedrick Parson and linebacker Isaiah Tufaga discussed what went wrong and what positives can be taken away from the opener.
Ruffin McNeill on return to ECU, relationship with Doeren, expectations and more
When NC State travels to ECU to open its 2022 season next weekend, there will be a familiar face to Pirate fans on the sideline for the Wolfpack. Ruffin McNeill is the special assistant to the head coach for Dave Doeren and NC State, but some of the most notable stops in his career came in Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium with the Pirates. McNeill played for ECU back in the 1970s and later returned as the head coach in the early 2010s, and next Saturday he will make his return to Greenville on the other sideline.
Scott Frost, Nebraska football in ruin as Northwestern aftermath lingers
"I love Nebraska I am going to fight with the guys as long as I can fight," Frost said after his team squandered a double-digit lead in the second half to lose for the ninth time in their past 10 games. The Huskers led 28-17 in the third quarter before...
Georgia football game against Oregon Ducks sparks commemorative beer from Stillfire, Ninkasi
Once again Georgia is set to compete in a prominent non-conference matchup to start the season, with a neutral site game against Oregon in Atlanta in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Both teams are ranked in the top 15 of most preseason Top 25 lists, making this a highly anticipated game in Week 1. And two prominent breweries in each state have collaborated on a special beer to commemorate the battle between the Dawgs and the Ducks.
247Sports
Austin Aune shines as North Texas wins season opener over UTEP
El Paso, Texas –– North Texas won its season and Conference USA opener 31-13 versus UTEP Saturday night in a rain delayed start. Junior quarterback Austin Aune shined in his first collegiate week one start, throwing three touchdowns on 236 yards. The Mean Green took the lead before...
Predicting LSU's first official depth chart
Brian Kelly announces his first official depth chart of the 2022 season Monday for the season opener against Florida State.
Top 100 OL Monroe Freeling to announce commitment Monday
Rather than take more visits and make a decision during or after the season like Top 100 offensive tackle Monroe Freeling originally planned, he is now ready to announce his college choice in a few days. The Mount Pleasant (S.C.) Oceanside Collegiate prospect will make his commitment public Monday at...
WATCH: Highlights of 5-star QB CJ Carr from season-opening win
SALINE, Mich. — 247Sports and Irish Illustrated were on-site Thursday night for the season-opening win by Saline (Mich.) high school over Hudsonville (Mich.) high school, 24-15. Five-star quarterback and class of 2024 Notre Dame commit CJ Carr led his team to the win by completing 30 of 43 passes for 327 yards and rushing for two scores.
WATCH: Five-star Texas commit Johntay Cook shines in nationally televised matchup
After a junior campaign where he caught a touchdown every other reception, five-star Texas-bound DeSoto wide receiver Johntay Cook had even loftier goals setting 40 touchdowns as the mark he aims to hit as a senior. Cook got off to a hot start in Beaverton, Ore. against Louisiana powerhouse St. Augustine on NFL Network last night with his first touchdown of the year coming on a beautifully-placed go route.
4-star PG Jizzle James announces top 3 schools
After many offers, Jizzle James has narrowed his list down to three schools: Georgia Bulldogs, Cincinnati Bearcats, and the LSU Tigers. The Class of 2023 prospect is the No. 10 PG and No. 64 overall basketball player in Top247.
Report Card: Another embarrassment for Nebraska
For the fourth time in five seasons Nebraska football is 0-1 to start a year. The Huskers have nowhere else to look but internally as the team was unable to hold multiple double-digit leads and struggled in almost every phase of the game. One critical decision will be dissected but...
Social media reaction to first half of Nebraska-Northwestern
The first half of football for the 2022 season is over for Nebraska and the Huskers liked the start a lot more than the finish, as Northwestern scored 14 points unanswered to take a 17-14 lead into intermission. Nebraska got started with big first drive that finished with a long...
‘Bru’s going to be very dominant for us’ – Transfer WR McCoy cleared to play for Vols
Tennessee finally got good news on one of its newcomers– transfer wide receiver Bru McCoy is officially eligible to play for the Vols this season after this NCAA waiver was approved on Friday, a program official told GoVols247. The former five-star prospect joined the program in May after spending the previous three seasons at Southern California, but as revealed by head coach Josh Heupel at SEC Media Days, Tennessee had one final hurdle to clear to get him available this fall. That final hurdle proved to be the most difficult one with unwillingness by McCoy’s former school forcing the process to go the more complicated route through the NCAA waiver process.
What is Illinois getting in Amani Hansberry?
4-star PF Amani Hansberry announced his college commitment LIVE on 247Sports to the Illinois Fighting Illini. He is ranked No. 52 in the Top247 Class of 2023.
Where South Carolina would rank with a commitment from Umeozulu
South Carolina is among the schools in the mix for four-star defensive end Desmond Umeozulu, who’s set to announce a commitment on Monday morning at 11 a.m. Umeozulu (Upper Marlboro, Md.) lists three other finalists: Ohio State, North Carolina and Pittsburgh. He’s the No. 21-ranked edge in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite.
247Sports
