Hard Knocks Week 3 preview: Dan Campbell reacts to the preseason loss to the Falcons

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
2 days ago
 2 days ago
The third episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks airs on Tuesday night. Based on the official trailer of the show, expect to see some in-depth time spent on how

“Here’s the one thing that just irritated me about last night,” Campbell said as he stood before the full team the morning after the loss to the Falcons. “In the critical moment we controlled that game. We had control of this game — we gave it away.”

Campbell then turns to a visual aid and scolds his Lions for the mistakes they make, laying out the consequences of losing.

“When we have a game and we own that game,” Campbell exhorts to his players. “We finish that game.”

It’s a powerful coaching moment that draws upon the legacy of Lions losing which Campbell, who played for Detroit, is charged with vanquishing. Expect to see a lot of the coaching staff in featured roles in the third episode of the wildly popular and well-received Hard Knocks, which airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and its streaming platforms.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

