Teen Airlifted to Rochester Following Crash With Semi
Mankato, MN (KROC-AM News)- A teenager was airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semi in southern Minnesota Wednesday afternoon. The State Patrol’s incident report says the 16-year-old and two passengers were traveling west on Hwy. 60 when the sedan...
Rollover Crash Injures Cannon Falls Man
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon sent a Cannon Falls man to the hospital. 47-year-old Phillip Elwood was the lone occupant of a vehicle traveling east on Hwy. 30 east of Blooming Prairie when he lost control of his vehicle as he navigated a curve around 5:45 p.m. The State Patrol’s accident report indicates the vehicle then went off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop.
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato woman accused of hitting child in head with fire extinguisher
A Mankato woman is accused of hitting a child in the head with a fire extinguisher. Morgan Elizabeth Westerfield, 31, was charged Tuesday with felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County Court. A criminal complaint says Westerfield began screaming out her window at a group of...
gowatertown.net
Minnesota bus driver arrested for drunken driving
CARLTON, Minn. – A charter bus driver is facing charges after he was arrested for driving drunk with 35 students aboard in northeastern Minnesota. 49-year-old Patrick Bullard of Cannon Falls is charged with DWI and drinking from an open bottle. State troopers responded Sunday morning to complaints that the...
Magic 95.1
Minnesota man killed in I-57 crash
ANNA, Ill. (WJPF) – A Minneapolis man was killed Wednesday in two vehicle crash on Interstate 57 in Union County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened near Anna in the northbound lanes when a disabled tractor trailer, partially blocking the right lane, was rear-ended by a second tractor trailer.
KIMT
Minnesota man accused of driving wrong way on I-94 arrested for OWI
DUNN COUNTY (WKBT) — A Minnesota man faces charges of OWI and reckless driving endangering safety after state troopers say he drove the wrong way on I-94 Monday night. 21-year-old Kyle Konsela of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota narrowly missed multiple vehicles driving eastbound in I-94’s westbound lanes in Dunn County, according to law enforcement. Police said vehicles, including a semi and a state trooper had to swerve to avoid crashing into Konsela.
UPDATE: Missing Buffalo County woman located alive and safe
The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office is on the look for a missing and possibly endangered woman.
Two Men Charged for Role in Fight Outside of Rochester Bar
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two men were arraigned on felony charges Wednesday for their role in a fight outside of a Rochester bar early Tuesday morning. Prosecutors say 20-year-old Kenneth Herrera of Rochester and 36-year-old Willie Friston of Clarksville, MS were seen beating a man suspected of being unconscious in the area of Broadway Ave. South and 3rd St. Southwest around 2:30 a.m. The criminal complaint said a bartender told responding officers he broke up an argument earlier in the night between the victim and the two men. The witnesses said Herrera and Frinston left the area in a vehicle and shared a description of the vehicle with officers.
myaustinminnesota.com
Iowa man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday
An Iowa man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on southbound Interstate 35 in Freeborn County Monday afternoon. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a camper trailer and being driven by 67-year old Gregory George Wall of Sioux City, Iowa was southbound on I-35 at approximately 1:52 p.m. Monday afternoon when he lost control of the vehicle, entered the southbound ditch and rolled at milepost 24 in Geneva Township.
KIMT
Austin man takes plea deal over liquid meth in North Iowa
OSAGE, Iowa – A Mower County man is taking a plea deal over drug charges in Mitchell County. Logan Carlyle Cox, 26 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp. A charge of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine will be dropped as part of the plea agreement.
Caledonia City Clerk/Administrator arrested for 2nd DUI in La Crescent
Caledonia's City Clerk/Administrator was arrested Friday for a DUI.
Michael Molitor charged in Pine Island standoff
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- A southern Minnesota man is accused of assault after allegedly firing at law enforcement during an hourslong standoff over the weekend.Michael Molitor, 37, faces first- and second-degree assault charges, as well as charges of making terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing or possessing a bullet-resistant vest. The charges were filed in Olmsted County Monday.According to the criminal complaint, the standoff began with a welfare check in Pine Island Saturday morning. A Goodhue County deputy went to Molitor's home after a caller told dispatch Molitor had threatened to kill himself, specifically making reference to "suicide...
Unidentified Baby at MSP Airport Reunited with Mother
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A statewide alert regarding an unidentified baby was issued Tuesday night then canceled early Wednesday morning after authorities located the child’s mother. The BCA issued the statewide alert after Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport Police couldn’t identify an infant believed to be around 10 months old that...
KIMT
Rochester duo plead not guilty to getting caught with 200 grams of meth
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Not guilty pleas have been entered by two people allegedly caught with over 200 grams of methamphetamine. Jose Noe Aguilera, 29 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree sale of drugs, first-degree possession of drugs, and first-degree aggravated controlled substance crime. Marina Garza, 36 of Rochester, is charged with first-degree sale of drugs and first-degree possession of drugs.
Pickup Stopped on Minnesota Highway Triggers Fatal Crash
Plymouth, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting another deadly crash on the western side of the Twin Cities. A 67-year-old man suffered fatal injuries last night in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 169 in Plymouth. The State Patrol says Glenn Miller of New Hope was driving in the right-hand lane on southbound Highway 169 when his vehicle crashed into a pickup truck that was stopped on the roadway.
Man Accused of Burglarizing SE Rochester Home
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly entering a home and taking items from it. Rochester police officers responded to the reported burglary in the 600 block of 8th St. Southeast shortly before 8 a.m. The home’s resident told police he was not home when he got a message from a friend saying a man was rummaging through a dumpster on his property. A police spokesperson said the man came home and found a bike leaning on the dumpster but did not see a person in the immediate area.
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
People
Man Charged With Murder of Missing Iowa Woman After Her Skull is Found in a Park
An Iowa man has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager found a human skull belonging to a missing woman in a park. The criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE alleges 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore killed 29-year-old Angela Bradbury in April 2021. Three months after the alleged slaying, in July 2021,...
