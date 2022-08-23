Washington Commanders place Chase Young on the Reserve/PUP list

Washington Commanders fans awaiting to see Chase Young torment opposing quarterbacks will need to wait a little longer. The team moved the Young to the Reserve/PUP list, meaning he will miss at least the first four weeks of the regular season.

That means Young will be sidelined when Washington takes on the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Detroit Lions, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Tuesday morning:

Young is recovering a torn ACL which cut his season short after just nine games during the 2021 campaign. Earlier this off-season, head coach Ron Rivera indicated that Young will probably “miss a little bit of time” as he works his way back from the injury.

Now, the Commanders and their fans have to hope the first four weeks of the season are all the time he needs to miss.