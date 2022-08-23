ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inc.com

The Great Resignation Is Turning Into the 'Great Regret.' Employers Are Joining In Too

When management professor Anthony Klotz coined the term the "Great Resignation" in May 2021, he unleashed a tsunami of think pieces. For the past year, experts have been arguing over who was quitting and why and how companies should respond. While they've been chattering away, quit rates have stayed at historical highs, and even managers (and pop stars) have joined the Great Resignation.
deseret.com

Opinion: Do employees have a point? How to handle the quiet quitters before they really quit

Quiet quitting, a TikTok-fueled global phenomenon, is all about setting boundaries on your work and seeking to create work-life balance. While somewhat of a misnomer, it isn’t about actually leaving your job but simply refusing to do anything extra or beyond the scope of your role. In other words, quiet quitters simply do what is formally required by their contract and nothing more.
Distractify

Manager Confronts Employee About "Mood," Lies About Him Trying to Fighter Her in Viral TikTok

There are several outlets that have reported on a variety of different studies pertaining to employee satisfaction in the workplace. And while there are a lot of reasons as to why someone would consider quitting their job, it appears that a big factor why many workers consider putting in their two weeks' notice at a specific company comes down to their boss.
catingtonpost.com

5 Secrets to Staying Productive While Working from Home with Pets

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted a shift from on-site operations to a work-from-home setup. This sudden change has made it difficult for many employees to maintain their previous levels of productivity. This is partly due to the lack of boundaries between work and home life, especially when it comes to handling pets.
Fatherly

The Shift In Mindset All Parents Should Try

The following excerpt is from the book LONGPATH by Ari Wallach. Copyright 2022 by HarperOne. Reprinted by permission of HarperCollins Publishers. I was in the kitchen making my world-famous dragon eggs dinner (eggs scrambled with cut-up hot dogs and cheese) when I felt a vibration in my pocket. It was an app notification from our local school. My twelve-year-old daughter, Ruby, had missed turning in her Spanish assignment, which had been due exactly twelve seconds before.
Parents Magazine

My Husband's Lunch Break Naps Reminded Me of the Importance of Self-care

A few weeks ago, my husband started a new tradition: he would come home from work during his lunch break and take a nap. The first day he came home for lunch and quietly went upstairs to lay down, I was very kind and understanding. I knew he was feeling under the weather that day and was taking a few minutes to allow his body to rest.
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Keep Your Employees Happy at Work

