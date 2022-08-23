RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All aboard! Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s riding the V&T Railway’s Polar Express. This is your chance to step into the beloved Christmas book and movie and experience the magic of the holiday in a whole new way. Riders are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas, partake in caroling and a reading of the classic story on their way to the North Pole. All riders will receive hot chocolate and a holiday treat before Santa and his helpers board the train to give each rider the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell.

RENO, NV ・ 16 HOURS AGO