KCRA.com
Explore Outdoors: Milestones trace Highway 50's history over Sierra
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — If you've been to Disneyland, you've likely heard of the "Hidden Mickeys." Throughout Disneyland and other Disney parks, the familiar three rings of Mickey Mouse are hidden in such as way as to make for an entertaining scavenger hunt. Did you know that Highway...
thelostlongboarder.com
Free Camping Near Truckee | Forest Road 07
Believe it or not, you can find free camping near Truckee! There are a number of great dispersed camp spots off Jackson Meadows Road, or Forest Road 07. Several forest roads branch off of the main Forest Road 07 leading to lakes, trails and pretty sights. For those of you car/tent camping, there are more options found on these forest roads. If you’re looking for dispersed camping near Truckee with a rig, then Forest Road 0720 is probably your best bet.
Sierra Sun
Construction on new Tahoe City resort to start in spring
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The first new resort hotel development in the last 50 years in Tahoe City is scheduled to begin construction in the spring of 2023. The fully approved Tahoe City Lodge will include 40 hotel rooms and 65 resort condominiums. “We are excited to be an...
Golf.com
Anatomy of a golf-club revival: How this Nevada facility turned around its fortunes
The Club at ArrowCreek, a private facility in Reno, Nev., is thriving, but that wasn’t always the case. The club, which has two courses — the Challenge Course (designed by Fuzzy Zoeller with John Harbottle) and the Legend Course (designed by Arnold Palmer) — has endured its share of financial troubles, filing for Chapter 11 on one occasion, and being roughly a month from insolvency on another. In 2014, a group of about 50 local investors took over the club, but they didn’t fare much better.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your tickets for V&T Railway’s Polar Express, limited number remain available
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - All aboard! Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s riding the V&T Railway’s Polar Express. This is your chance to step into the beloved Christmas book and movie and experience the magic of the holiday in a whole new way. Riders are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas, partake in caroling and a reading of the classic story on their way to the North Pole. All riders will receive hot chocolate and a holiday treat before Santa and his helpers board the train to give each rider the first gift of Christmas – a silver sleigh bell.
Fox40
California drops fish from plane to restock high-Sierra lakes
CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife dropped rainbow trout from a plane into more than two dozen high Sierra lakes this summer. The department said the 14,250 tiny rainbow trout fingerlings will acclimate to their environment, grow to a “catchable” size, learn to forage and feed.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Brewfest to feature more than 20 breweries, live music
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The 5th annual Tahoe Brewfest is returning this weekend to South Lake Tahoe for a fun-filled day of good beer and family fun. From 12-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on Ski Run Boulevard, over 20 breweries will line the street along with food trucks and local vendors to celebrate all that is special about mountain culture.
KOLO TV Reno
Fallon Cantaloupe Festival returns this weekend
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Fallon Cantaloupe Festival & Country Fair returns bigger, better this weekend. The 2022 festival brings the largest slice of Fallon ever with 120+ vendors, performances by major artists, and dozens of family activities. Over the course of three days, festival guests are enticed to the...
2news.com
Nevada Humane Society's Duck Race Returns to Wingfield Park on Saturday
This Saturday, the Nevada Humane Society's Duck Race returns to Wingfield Park. The event had to go virtual due to the pandemic, but the ducks will be back in the Truckee River this year, and there's still plenty of time to adopt one. "Up until 2 p.m. on race day,...
KOLO TV Reno
Music at the Marina event coming to Sparks this Thursday
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks will be continuing its Hello Summer Celebration event with Music at the Marina this Thursday. It will take place at Sparks Marina, 300 Howard Drive from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The free event will feature music from local band White Water,...
When is your favorite Tahoe ski resort going to open? It could be sooner than you think.
Area ski resorts could open in as few as 10 weeks if Mother Nature cooperates. Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe is targeting Nov. 3 as its opening date for the 2022-23 ski and ride season if conditions permit. ...
KOLO TV Reno
Music at the Marina Returns
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Sparks is hosting the event again this Thursday, August 25, 2022 as part of its Hello Summer Celebration Series. Local band White Water will be performing at the free, family friendly event. Julie Duewel with the City of Sparks and Mike Biselli with White Water visited KOLO 8 to talk about what folks can expect and the free shuttle available.
KOLO TV Reno
Inaugural Jewish Cultural Festival coming to Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Jewish Nevada announced they will be hosting its inaugural Milk and Honey Jewish Cultural Festival next month. The festival will be on Sept. 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the McKinley Arts & Culture Center. Jewish Nevada is a nonprofit organization serving as representatives for more than 70,000 Jews in Nevada.
KOLO TV Reno
Some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road to be closed
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The U.S. Forest Service has announced that some camping sites along Blue Lakes Road on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest will be closed during the Meadow Restoration Project. The project is a partnership between American Rivers and the Humboldt-Toiyabe Carson Ranger District. The project will start...
An exclusive sneak peak at the exciting dining options inside Legends Bay Casino
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: An exclusive sneak peak inside Legends Bay Casino Beloved local pizzeria up for sale Reno restaurants getting green Two free and relatively cheap things to do this week Happy Thursday, Reno! ...
KOLO TV Reno
Northern Nevada SPCA to host fee-waived adoption event this Saturday
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The SPCA of Northern Nevada is partnering with Lithia Reno Subaru to host a fee-waived pet adoption event this weekend. All adoptable pets at their location will be fee-waived for the duration of the event, which will take place this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Lithia Reno Subaru on 2270 Kietzke Lane in Reno.
railfan.com
Great Western Steam Up
“When the Virginia & Truckee banks the fires of its engines at last for the long night, as have so many little railroads before it, it will not come again, for the dead return not,” author Lucius Beebe wrote in 1949 as the Nevada short line was facing abandonment. Despite his efforts to save it, the last V&T train steamed out of Carson City on May 31, 1950, thus ending 80 years of service. A handful of locomotives and cars were saved, many as movie props and, later, museum pieces.
Family with baby rescued after stuck for 3 days in California's Tahoe National Forest
A family of four, including an infant, was rescued on Aug. 15 after spending three days stranded in the dense forestland of a steep canyon in Northern California's Tahoe National Forest.
KOLO TV Reno
Models, vendors wanted for Reno Experience District fashion show and shopping event
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Copper Pointe Studios is hosting a fashion show and shopping event Saturday, Sept. 24, and they want you to be a part of the experience. The mother/daughter duo behind Copper Pointe Studios’ art and jewelry business is Ericka and Bailey McGowan. They two have been on Morning Break in the past teaching jewelry making in Katey’s Craft Corner.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fernley’s ‘Victory Project’ receives $25 million grant
FERNLEY -- With the awarding of a $25 million federal grant, Fernley’s logistic hub received a big boost Wednesday to connect Interstate 80 to U.S. Highway 50, expand the dual access of two rail lines and become an important supply chain hub. U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, along...
