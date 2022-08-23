Read full article on original website
Related
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen teen installs food pantry at park
Aberdeen resident and Pinecrest student Eric Sabiston is stepping up to lend a helping hand to the residents of the Sandhills with a series of community outreach projects. This August saw the completion of his first project, a miniature food pantry located in Aberdeen Lake Park, and Eric has already noticed the pantry receiving plenty of use.
WITN
Rabid fox found in Goldsboro after animal bite
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Goldsboro are warning residents after a rabid fox was found in the city. Officers said last Thursday they were called to an animal bite in the 800 block of Franklin Street. The fox was captured and tests came back positive for rabies. Police did...
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wkml.com
Arts Council in Fayetteville Changes Name of ‘A Dickens Holiday’ Event
Fayetteville, as the Arts Council of Fayetteville/Cumberland County announced it is retiring the name, and changing it to a more inclusive one. The annual event held the day after Thanksgiving in Downtown Fayetteville, will now be known as “Holidays on Hay…A Season of Light,” the Arts Council said in a release Tuesday.
Jackson talks ‘On The Farm’
Clinton-Sampson Rotary member Wellie Jackson talks to fellow members about a new project with Star Communications, a TV show called ‘On
2 Fayetteville women charged after making bomb threats against Campbell Soup
Maxton, N.C. — Two Fayetteville women were arrested on Wednesday after authorities said they made multiple bomb threats against the Campbell Soup Company. Adrianna Belin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office and both charged with felony conspiracy and making a false report concerning a destructive device.
cbs17
Cumberland County Schools, Carolina Panthers donate 2,000+ backpacks to kids in need
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County Schools, along with the Carolina Panthers, in a partnership with Balm in Gilead, gave away more than 2,000 backpacks, among other things, to families in need in the county Monday night. Across the summer, the Carolina Panthers have donated 5,000 backpacks to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Want to stay in Aunt Bee’s real life NC home? It could become a bed & breakfast
The new owner of the Siler City home may turn it into a tourist attraction.
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by NC deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
Vending machines with free NARCAN kits installed in Cumberland County Detention Center
All the NARCAN vending machines at the Cumberland County Detention Center will be accessible around the clock.
2 North Carolina women charged with making bomb threats to Maxton Campbell Soup plant
MAXTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Two women have been arrested following accusations that they made multiple bomb threats to the Campbell Soup plant in Maxton, according to authorities. Adrianna C. Berlin, 23, and Montinique Zeigler, 20, were arrested Wednesday, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Both are from Fayetteville. They face charges of felony conspiracy […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxwilmington.com
New area code to be implemented soon for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Aug. 25 that a new area code will soon be implemented for the area currently served by the 910 area code. Beginning Oct. 7, customers within the 910 area code overlay region may be assigned a 472 number if they request new service or an additional line.
cbs17
Now Hiring! Raleigh looking to fill these 50+ positions
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Curbs across the city of Raleigh are clear now, but in a few short months, they’ll be lined with fallen leaves. The city will need staff to pick them up. “We’re in competition with other municipalities and other businesses in our area,” said Steve...
WITN
New area code coming to Onslow & Duplin counties; customers can keep existing one
ONSLOW & DUPLIN COUNTIES, N.C. (WITN) - A new area code is coming to Onslow and Duplin counties, but government officials make clear that customers can keep their existing one. The North Carolina Utilities Commission says the 472 area code will serve the same geographic area currently served by the...
WECT
Report from feds details many problems at NHRMC Emergency Room that put patients in ‘Immediate Jeopardy’
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - It’s a 95-page report that details exactly what state health inspectors found when they went to visit Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center at the end of June. The inspection was prompted by a series of patient complaints, including one about a 77-year-old cancer patient who coded in the Emergency Room lobby after waiting over 5 hours for care. She died later that night.
Up and Coming Weekly
Church offers fellowship, food distribution event
According to Manna Church’s website, its mission is to glorify God by equipping His people to change their world and by planting churches with the same world-changing vision. Here in Fayetteville, Manna Church’s Cliffdale site is a haven for many in the community. Members and visitors can expect...
Open for decades, Raleigh’s oldest golf center will close to make way for development
The par 3 golf course and driving range of 401 Par Golf have been around since the 1970s. But a new development has been proposed for the property.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Possession of controlled substance charge filed
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christopher Scott Thomas, 50, from Goldsboro, N.C. is charged with possession of a controlled substance on Aug. 5, 2022. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. W. Connell responded to Foundry Creek Road, Alberta, Virginia, for a report of trespassing. When he turned into the driveway there was a car parked halfway down the driveway in a field. Sergeant J. R. Daniel and Connell approached the vehicle and found a female and a male passed out inside. Connell saw a burnt aluminum foil in the console in plain view. He woke up the subjects and asked them for identification. The male subject said his identification was in a backpack on the ground outside of the car. Connell identified the male subject as Thomas. Daniel had the female stop out of the vehicle and identified her as Jennifer Williams.
wraltechwire.com
Who, what is biomanufacturing firm bringing 250 jobs, new plant to Wilson?
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that ABEC, a Pennsylvania-based global provider of specialized products and services for biomanufacturing companies, will invest $11 million by the end of 2024 and hire some 250 people at a Wilson production facility. Founded in 1974, the privately held Bethlehem,...
Comments / 0