A Tiny Iowa Town Has A Massive $1.2 Million House You Can Buy
If owning a cabin has been a dream of yours, then we have good news for you. There is a home that has the feel of a luxurious Wisconsin cabin for sale and shortly, you'll see why. It will cost you a pretty penny, but it will give you those outdoor living vibes you've been wanting in a home. The other plus is that it's really close to the Quad Cities.
Can You Recognize These Quad Cities Signs From Just One Letter?
Every day, we commute to work, and we commute home. You see things along the way - other cars, other people, and businesses. Can you recognize pieces of iconic Quad Cities signs by one letter? Let's find out. Here's how this works:. Scroll through the letters, and see if you...
New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week
A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
Davenport Police Remind Parents How To Take Back To School Photos
Kids are heading back to school for the 2022-2023 school year. That means your social media pages will be flooded with back-to-school photos of your kids and your friend's kids. But before you hit the post button on your social media pages, the Davenport Police Department wants to remind parents of the right way to share their kids going back to school.
Iowa-Based Teeshirt Shop Bringing Sass To New Davenport Store This Fall
A Des Moines-based teeshirt store that celebrates and roasts all things Iowa will open up a shop in Davenport this fall. RAYGUNshirts announced on Facebook that they will be opening up a location in downtown Davenport in November. While they're getting ready to go, they need your help on coming up with funny QC shirt ideas today (August 19).
One Of Disney Junior’s Most Popular Character Is Coming To Davenport
American kids have been talking in British and Australian accents recently thanks to two cartoons. Peppa Pig is responsible for the British accent and Bluey is responsible for the Aussie accent. Kids in the Quad Cities will be able to yell in their Aussie accents at the Adler Theatre in 2023 as Bluey's Big Play makes a stop in Davenport.
School Speed Zones Go Back Into Effect In Davenport On Tuesday
Students in the Quad Cities are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year. With students returning back to school, that means school zones return to make sure motorists slow down and stay alert for the safety of these kids. The Davenport Police Department is helping folks prepare for the return of school zones by conducting special traffic enforcement in those school zones.
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
Two Families To Open An Eastern Iowa Town’s First Craft Distillery
If I had a dollar for every time my friends and I hung out, drank a lot of beers, and came up with an idea to open a bar or restaurant, I'd have a lot of beer money. Two friends, actually, two families from Muscatine came up with an idea a few years ago to open up a distillery in their hometown and that idea is about to become a reality.
Patriot Day Weekend A Riverfest To Support Wounded Vets Will Happen In Le Claire
Patriot Day weekend in Le Claire you'll be able to get out and enjoy everything from fishing, classic cars, food, drink, music and raffles all to support wounded combat veterans and first responders with "Patriot Hunts River Fest". What is Patriot Hunts?. Patriot Hunts provides outdoor experiences to Wounded Warriors...
Big Ice Rink/Rec Center/Waterpark In The Works In Bettendorf
A proposed multi-million dollar project would replace 3 amenities in the city of Bettendorf. The city teamed up with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley to propose amenities that will replace Splash Landing, Frozen Landing, and the Life Fitness Center off of Middle Rd. So specifically, an ice rink,...
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
Moline Police Give Trudy Appleby a Voice in This Weekend’s Social Media Posts
On Aug. 21, 1996, Trudy Appleby was reported missing. Since then, Moline Police has asked for the community’s assistance regarding any information related to the disappearance of Trudy Appleby. But nothing like they just did. Now, the Moline Police Department is in another realm as far as social media...
The Best Way To Figure Out Your Future…Get Your Hands On It
Are you at work right now reading this bored out of your mind? Are you on your couch right now reading this trying to decide what to do with life? Do you have a son or daughter that is still living in the basement when it's clearly time for them to hit the bricks and start their own life? Then this "Learn & Explore" night might be for you...or them.
Moline’s Movie In The Park Canceled, Won’t Reschedule
If you were planning on heading out to Moline Parks and Recreation Department's Movie In The Park tonight, you'll need to find new plans. On Friday, the department announced that they are canceling tonight's event and you can thank Mother Nature for the cancellation. On Friday, the Moline Parks and...
Another Look At The Ghost Who Haunts Our Davenport Radio Station
Some of our studios in the Rock 'n' Roll Mansion are getting remodeled, It's so cool to see a studio get gutted, and then turned into something absolutely amazing. Some of the technology is so advanced it feels like you're in a spaceship. That also means a lot of new...
Meet Downtown Davenport’s Newest Lounge. It’s Almost Ready And It’s a Vibe.
We got the first look into a new lounge that's just about a week away from opening its doors in downtown Davenport. M Lounge is at 217 N. Brady St., right next to Cru beside the RiverCenter parking ramp. It used to be Van's Pizza and most recently a Double Crown. M Lounge is set to have its grand opening on August 27th at 7:00 p.m.
Davenport Will Be Adding 4 Electric Buses To It’s CitiBus Fleet
A new grant to the city of Davenport will allow it to add 4 new electric buses to it's CitiBus fleet. The amount on that grant, by the way, is $4.8 million dollars from the FTA Bus and Low-and-No Emission Grant funds. According to a press release from the city,...
Alternating Currents, Lynn Allen, Riverfront Pops Rock the QCA This Weekend
Summer is coming to a close. Time to celebrate the weekend with some great music this weekend in the Quad Cities area! Here's a list of some live bands to go support. Ky/Ty + the other guy host open mic @ Green Tree Brewery. Tom and Delilah @ Faithful Pilot.
Take Part In Wild Rose Wine Fest Before Heading To Bacon & Brew Fest
The City of Clinton and its residents are gearing up for the 3rd annual Bacon & Brew Fest. Before people start eating bacon and drinking beer, Wild Rose Casino & Resort in Clinton is holding its 2nd annual Wild Rose Wine Fest. The best news of it all is they happen back-to-back on the same day.
