ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie County, WY

Monkeypox has reached all 50 states

By Olafimihan Oshin, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BWFtc_0hSCMOQC00

( The Hill ) — The monkeypox virus has reached all 50 states.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, Wyoming reported a single case of the virus on Monday, becoming the final state in the country to do so.

In a news release, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said the lone virus case is from a male resident in Laramie County, adding that state public health representatives have followed up with the infected individual to see if other residents had direct contact with him.

“Because monkeypox spreads through close, intimate contact we do not believe the risk for the virus is now a higher concern for the local community or for most people in Wyoming,” WDH state health officer and state epidemiologist Alexia Harrist. “Monkeypox does not spread easily like familiar viruses such as influenza or COVID-19.”

Fauci to leave Biden administration in December

Harrist also recommended that getting vaccinated is the best possible way to “prevent further spread” of the virus.

“While anyone can become ill with monkeypox, vaccine eligibility is currently limited to people who are at highest risk in connection with this outbreak and how its spreading,” she said. “The goal is to put available vaccine supplies to the best possible use.”

As of Monday, there are 15,433 reported cases of monkeypox in the U.S with New York leading the way with nearly 3,000 reported cases, followed by California, Florida, Texas and Georgia, CDC data showed.

Recently , the Department of Human and Health Services officially declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the U.S.

The Biden administration, which has faced criticism for its slow initial response to the outbreak, plans to accelerate the production of the monkeypox vaccine by making an additional 1.8 million doses available starting this week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Two men attempt to use counterfeit bills in shopping center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Two men attempted to use fictitious paper bills were arrested in Horizon City on August 23. Reports came in about the subjects attempting to purchase items from surrounding businesses. It is stated that the Horizon Police Department responded to multiple calls reporting that three subjects were walking in a shopping center […]
HORIZON CITY, TX
KTSM

Police warn the community of bank card skimming devices

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Card skimming devices have become more common to find in ATM machines or card readers at the gas pump. Las Cruces Police Department about these devices that can be used to capture information from the debit or credit card that is inserted or swiped. Perpetrators use the information illegally collected […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Wyoming Health
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
Laramie County, WY
Health
County
Laramie County, WY
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Laramie County, WY
Government
KTSM

Fire erupted in a central El Paso building; crews on scene

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A condition 1 fire was reported in central El Paso this afternoon. Crews are at the scene on 1830 E. Mills. According to an El Paso Fire Department spokesperson, no injuries have been reported. No other information has been provided. This is a developing story and will be updated. For […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Cdc#Linus Influenza#Monkeypox Virus#Diseases#General Health
KTSM

Woman stabbed in Lower Valley apartment complex

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A woman was stabbed this Friday afternoon in El Paso’s Lower Valley, police said. The call was received at around 12:47 p.m. The stabbing took place at he San Montego Apartments at 9133 Kernel Cr. Police said that the woman is believed to be in her 20s, and she was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Vehicle slams into EPPD unit, shuts down I-10

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police are at the scene of an overnight crash after authorities said a driver slammed into one of their units. The incident was reported around 2:30 Thursday morning at I-10 east and Geronimo Dr. Officials said the EPPD unit was unoccupied when the crash happened. No word on […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KTSM

Update: CISD police arrested a man after lockdown and shelter-in-place protocols

UPDATE: From Canutillo ISD Communications’ office: Earlier today, a report of a potential threat of violence to El Paso Community College Northwest Campus forced the lockdown of Northwest Early College High School and Canutillo High School. All other CISD schools were placed on safety protocols as a precaution.  Shortly after the lockdowns began, CISD Police […]
CANUTILLO, TX
KTSM

Socorro High School evacuated after reports of armed suspect

UPDATE: SISD Super Intendent Dr. Carman: SISD had reports of a weapon on campus shortly before 4pm Friday. Initial reports are that a student spotted the weapon in the students’ backpack. Located a weapon unattended in an unattended backpack in the gym. Authorities did determine which student the backpack belonged to. It was a bbgun. […]
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso buses migrants to New York

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A bus carrying migrants left for New York City from a bus station in Downtown El Paso on Friday afternoon. The El Paso Office of Emergency Management (OEM) chartered the bus, saying it was due to space and safety concerns. In a statement, Deputy City Manager Mario D’Agostino said the […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Two new additions to the Texas 10 Most Wanted List

SAN ANGELO, Texas —  The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two men to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Erick Martinez, of Dallas, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and William Eugene Bird, of Austin, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering […]
AUSTIN, TX
KTSM

At least one person injured in rollover crash near Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning following a rollover crash at Gateway East and Zaragoza. Authorities have confirmed that two vehicles were involved in that accident, which occurred around 6 a.m. El Paso Police told KTSM that Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Avoid leaving firearms in unattended vehicles; Las Cruces PD

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Las Cruces police are reminding motorists who carry a firearm in their cars, to refrain from leaving vehicles unlocked and unattended. The Las Cruces Police Department has seen a recent uptick in stolen firearms. Between Jan. 1 and Aug. 15, LCPD has said to have taken reports of 155 firearms […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Petition filed to remove D.A. Yvonne Rosales from office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A petition was filed with the District Clerk to remove elected District Attorney Yvonne Rosales from office via jury trial Wednesday morning. The move comes after weeks of public turmoil within her office. Defense attorney Omar Carmona filed the petition under the Texas Local Government Code Sec. 87.015 pertaining to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy