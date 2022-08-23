Read full article on original website
rejournals.com
Friedman Real Estate sells fully occupied strip center in Cleveland market
Friedman Real Estate recently sold the Lyndhurst Plaza, a fully occupied strip center in Lyndhurst, Ohio. Lyndhurst is in the Cleveland market. Friedman’s Steven Silverman and Ryan Wilner advised both parties in the transaction.
The cost of installing solar panels on homes and businesses just got cheaper, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The cost of putting solar panels on your home or business just dropped with the signing of the federal Inflation Reduction Act, which increases and extends federal investment tax credits that had been scheduled to be phased out or reduced. The legislation that Congress passed earlier...
Gates Mills estate called Oz offers serenity, privacy for $1.2M: House of the Week
GATES MILLS, Ohio -- You may have driven past the “Oz” sign at 7200 Mayfield Rd. just east of I-271 and wondered what’s behind all those trees. Follow the (not yellow) brick road and you’ll find an estate named after the magical setting of L. Frank Baum’s series of novels.
cleveland19.com
‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say
FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
Farm and Dairy
Ranch home on 6+ acres, shop, mostly wooded, and misc.
Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 10037 FALLS SPRING RD. NW, DUNDEE, OH 44624. From I-77 in Strasburg take SR-250 west for 3.8 miles, then turn left at Y to stay on US-250, in approx. 1 mile turn left onto SR-93, and in half a mile turn left onto Falls Spring Rd. NW to auction location. Watch for KIKO signs.
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
mahoningmatters.com
After leaving corporate career, Youngstown entrepreneur bet on herself and won
Ashlyn Symone, a native of Youngstown’s East Side and a Youngstown State University alumna, has a story many can admire. After earning her marketing and communications degree with honors in 2018, her entrepreneurial desires led her down a path of self-reliance and determination. Equipped with a knack for strategic thinking and creative design, she left her job and took on all the risks of becoming her own boss.
Homeless advocates call downtown flier 'disturbing'
Two local organizations aren’t on the same page of how to best help the homless community on downtown Cleveland.
School considers cutting bus service due to driver shortage
With the new school year underway, the Copley-Fairlawn School District is asking parents if they would be willing to voluntarily remove their children from their bus route as the district attempts to compensate for a challenge faced by most every school district across Northeast Ohio.
Big changes underway along Ohio Turnpike: What you can expect amid removal of gates at toll plazas, lane conversions
BEREA, Ohio — Changes are currently in progress along the Ohio Turnpike in what is being called “the largest construction project” in the roadway’s history since the years leading up to its completion in 1955. It’s a project that involves lane conversions, the removal of gates...
cleveland19.com
Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game
Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
Area’s past comes to life in old photos
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
weeklyvillager.com
All’s Fair In…Maybe Not
Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family
Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, who resigned in April as a condition of a plea agreement related to campaign finance crimes, will open a pizza shop with his family in the small suburban village where he was first elected mayor in 2011. Elkins and his wife Laura have acquired a building formerly occupied by another pizza shop, Mike's, on E. 42nd Street in Newburgh Heights. They plan to spruce up the joint and and open in the fall as "Three Girls Pizza," named in honor of their three daughters, Imani, Emma and Isabel.
4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area
If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, Ohio
I'm always looking for new bakeries and restaurants to try. As a result, I often browse the comments on my articles because many readers aren't shy about recommending their favorite places. A few months ago, I was looking through the comments section and saw that someone recommended a place in Garfield Heights called Sweetly Shoibhan Pastries & Bubble Tea. I made a note to visit it in the future, and the other week, I finally decided to make the drive to Garfield Heights.
Bones found in woods in Youngstown
They were called to the woods along Thorn Hill Road just before 5 p.m. Friday.
What’s the catch with the gas discount programs like GetGo’s AdvantagePay and Circle K’s Easy Pay? - Saving You Money
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Many gas stations are advertising two different prices. One much cheaper than the other, in some cases. Putting in the legwork for the cheaper price could save the typical driver $60 to $180 a year, whether a dime a gallon at Circle K, or up to 30 cents a gallon at Giant Eagle’s GetGo stations, just to name a couple examples in Greater Cleveland.
