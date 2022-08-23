ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

‘Heavy police presence’ at Summit Mall, officials say

FAIRLAWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairlawn police officials confirmed a ‘heavy police presence’ at the Summit Mall on Saturday afternoon. Officials told 19 News there was a ‘male with a gun’ at the mall, located at 3265 W Market St. Officials said they believed no shots were...
FAIRLAWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jll#Best Buy#Northeast Ohio#Distribution Center#Business Industry#Linus Business#Dsv#The Rmr Group#The Ohio Turnpike#Esfr
Farm and Dairy

Ranch home on 6+ acres, shop, mostly wooded, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidders. Location: 10037 FALLS SPRING RD. NW, DUNDEE, OH 44624. From I-77 in Strasburg take SR-250 west for 3.8 miles, then turn left at Y to stay on US-250, in approx. 1 mile turn left onto SR-93, and in half a mile turn left onto Falls Spring Rd. NW to auction location. Watch for KIKO signs.
STRASBURG, OH
mahoningmatters.com

After leaving corporate career, Youngstown entrepreneur bet on herself and won

Ashlyn Symone, a native of Youngstown’s East Side and a Youngstown State University alumna, has a story many can admire. After earning her marketing and communications degree with honors in 2018, her entrepreneurial desires led her down a path of self-reliance and determination. Equipped with a knack for strategic thinking and creative design, she left her job and took on all the risks of becoming her own boss.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Shots fired at Garfield Heights football game

Garfield Heights, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots rang out at the Garfield Heights, Cleveland Heights football game Friday night. According to Garfield Heights Police, shots were fired in the parking lot at the high school around 9:30 p.m., but nobody was injured in the incident. Police said there have been no...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Area’s past comes to life in old photos

BRUNSWICK, Ohio – When John Buchanan Sr. returned from serving in the Air Force during WWII, he wanted to continue his love of flying. He went into the service to learn to fly, so it was a lifelong dream that didn’t fade after he returned, but buying or renting a plane wasn’t a possibility.
MEDINA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

All’s Fair In…Maybe Not

Well, it is “Fair Time”, and any number of things go on there, except…. I always try to get to at least one fair as Summer winds down–Portage, Geauga, Lorain, State, whatever. Each fair has something about it, a story of how it got to be what it is, when it is, all that. Portage, for instance, has the “Portage County Randolph Fair” and to our west we have the “Lorain County Wellington Fair”. {My favorite, because I grew up in it.} This is at least partly because each of these locations–Randolph, Wellington–had their own , independent fairs, separate from the county fairs, held in the county seats–Ravenna, Elyria–and folks could go to either, or both the independent or the county whoop-ti-doo. That lasted until the state agricultural society announced that it would only support county fairs, AND the value of the real estate tied up in fairgrounds in the given county seats exceeded the revenue produced by its use for, actually, only a few days a year. So, the two entities–county and independent– were combined, to ensure the financial backing and to make winners ( in 4-H and such) eligible to move on to state competition, should they choose to do that (Of course, they can often move on anyway, if they just pay the entrance fee.). Other independent fairs mostly slowly died out unless they had some very strong backing from somewhere and/or a fabled history which lived on in one form or another. And, of course, there are still plenty of local celebrations of one sort or another, highlighting a local product, history, event or personality. Which brings me to item # 1.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Scene

Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins Opening Pizza Shop with Family

Former Newburgh Heights Mayor Trevor Elkins, who resigned in April as a condition of a plea agreement related to  campaign finance crimes, will open a pizza shop with his family in the small suburban village where he was first elected mayor in 2011. Elkins and his wife Laura have acquired a building formerly occupied by another pizza shop, Mike's, on E. 42nd Street in Newburgh Heights. They plan to spruce up the joint and and open in the fall as "Three Girls Pizza," named in honor of their three daughters, Imani, Emma and Isabel.
NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area

If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, Ohio

I'm always looking for new bakeries and restaurants to try. As a result, I often browse the comments on my articles because many readers aren't shy about recommending their favorite places. A few months ago, I was looking through the comments section and saw that someone recommended a place in Garfield Heights called Sweetly Shoibhan Pastries & Bubble Tea. I made a note to visit it in the future, and the other week, I finally decided to make the drive to Garfield Heights.
Cleveland.com

What’s the catch with the gas discount programs like GetGo’s AdvantagePay and Circle K’s Easy Pay? - Saving You Money

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. Many gas stations are advertising two different prices. One much cheaper than the other, in some cases. Putting in the legwork for the cheaper price could save the typical driver $60 to $180 a year, whether a dime a gallon at Circle K, or up to 30 cents a gallon at Giant Eagle’s GetGo stations, just to name a couple examples in Greater Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy